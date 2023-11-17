TikTok Reacts To Americans Posting Pro-Osama Bin Laden Videos

Videos by OutKick

TikTok will not allow pro-Osama Bin Laden posts on the social media platform.

Outrage was sparked Thursday when several videos went viral of Americans praising the dead al-Qaeda leader’s letter to America after 9/11.

More than two decades after the attack that left thousands of Americans dead, people on the younger side took to TikTok to praise the mastermind behind it.

Their logic? Bin Laden criticized America’s support for Israel and our Arab allies. Imagine being so stupid that you think Osama bin Laden is some kind of intellectual visionary.

Now, the videos will be coming down.

A disgusting amount of Americans are praising Osama bin Laden in viral TikTok videos.



TikTok won’t allow videos praising Osama Bin Laden.

The newly created TikTok Policy account on X tweeted Thursday that anyone supporting Osama bin Laden is violating the site’s policies and it will be scrubbed.

“Content promoting this letter clearly violates our rules on supporting any form of terrorism. We are proactively and aggressively removing this content and investigating how it got onto our platform. The number of videos on TikTok is small and reports of it trending on our platform are inaccurate. This is not unique to TikTok and has appeared across multiple platforms and the media,” the company announced Thursday.

While it might never have technically trended on TikTok, it was definitely trending nearly all day on X after people found out the kind of filth being shared.

Support for Bin Laden is disgusting.

It’s really a sad sign of the times when people in America are praising the man responsible for a massive war and the deaths of thousands of innocent citizens.

Also, it’s important to note for all the pro-bin Laden idiots out there, his post 9/11 letter claims there are no innocent Americans. We’re all targets in the eyes of the terrorists. His mindset and ideology on who should be killed was no different than what we witnessed Hamas do in Israel.

That’s who these clowns on TikTok are siding with and supporting. It’s beyond disgusting.

As for TikTok, it feels like it’s a bit late to announce the videos are coming down. Why were they ever allowed in the first place? There must be some kind of AI censors during the upload process, and none of the filters caught videos of people praising Osama bin Laden?

Do you think any videos supporting terrorism would be allowed on TikTok in China – the home of the social media site?

Absolutely not. They never would have made it through the upload process, but the posts sure did here.

Osama bin Laden praised by young Americans in viral videos. (Photo by Getty Images)

Let me know your reactions to young Americans praising Osama bin Laden at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. I am looking forward to your reactions. I have a feeling many will agree with me.