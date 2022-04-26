TikTok Star Tinx Is Under Fire For Liking Clay’s Anti-Shutdown COVID Takes

My boss, Clay Travis, is back in the news thanks to a TikTok star being outed for her social media behavior that included — hold onto your seats — liking one of Clay’s 30,000 COVID takes over the last two years.

Tinx – aka Christina Najjar, 31, who has built a social media empire via TikTok (1.5m followers; 500k on Instagram; a SiriusXM-sponsored podcast) is catching heat after it was determined by the wackos that she didn’t fall in line with the wackos on social media and that means she must pay the ultimate price by bending a knee to the cool kids who get to determine what goes on in her brain.

From the little investigating that I’ve done on this matter, it appears Tinx is supposed to be one of those deep thinkers of her generation who pumps out podcasts that women are glued to while hitting the elliptical machine. These modern women are waiting to hear what Tinx has to say and these thoughts better not deviate from what they’re hearing from their fellow modern women on group texts and in the IG DMs.

You can guess where this is headed. That’s right, someone started digging through Tinx’s old tweets.

The social media star is being crushed for things like a 10-year-old tweet where she says “Kim Kardashian is so fat I don’t know what to do with myself.”

There’s also a “Fat people at Coachella LOL” tweet that has those modern women FURIOUS. There’s also a “Who is Tori Spelling? She seems really ugly and pathetic” tweet that was sent out in 2014.

So the mean girls tweet thing was bad. Massive points deduction within the cool modern woman community.

Now let’s move on to the COVID ‘Likes’ section of her portfolio:

OMG, did Tinx really ‘Like’ a Clay tweet where he called for people to get back to work? Oh no you didn’t girl! Now you’re going to be canceled. Bend a knee, girlfriend!

Tinx doing the unthinkable and retweeting Clay Travis / via Twitter

I don’t know how Tinx’s podcast listenership will ever be able to listen to her again on an elliptical after such a big revelation.

But the modern women Gotcha Gang wasn’t done. They went after Tinx for liking Eric Trump tweets, Donald Trump Jr. tweets and a bunch of other stuff deemed to be major issues for the cool kids. Tinx is even in trouble for liking a Robert Griffin III tweet.

Here’s where this gets good — Tinx bent the knee to these maniacs.

In an apology focused on her “fat” tweets, Tinx explains what was going on in her life a decade ago.

Social media darling Tinx, right, is in trouble for her old tweets, including liking a Clay Travis COVID take / via Getty Images

“When I read the tweets back, I am ashamed and embarrassed. They are mean spirited, and I am not mean-spirited—but I used to be,” she wrote. “Let me tell you about the girl who wrote those tweets. I was 21 and deeply, deeply insecure. I hated myself and had a bad relationship with my body. I was also extremely lost.”

Poor Tinx. They got you, girlfriend. They’re also not going to be satisfied until you explain ‘Liking’ a Clay Travis COVID tweet.

Trust me when I say Clay cannot contain his excitement over being lumped into mean girls turn on a fellow mean girl over old tweets drama. Of all the things that could’ve made Clay’s week, this is it.