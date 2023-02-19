TikTok Star Alix Earle Wears Bikinis In 5 Degree Weather, Genie Bouchard Stops By & James Dolan Is Allegedly On Raya

Videos by OutKick

NASCAR’s Super Bowl is today

Are they still calling the Daytona 500 NASCAR’s Super Bowl? That never made sense to me given how it marks the beginning of the season. I get that it’s a huge event and all, but isn’t the first week of the NFL season a pretty big deal too?

Anyway, enough trying to analyze that. I’ll leave it up to folks who are much smarter than I am. The bottom line is the Daytona 500 is a big deal for NASCAR fans and it’s here.

Two Hendrick Motorsports teammates will be leading the field on Sunday afternoon. Alex Bowman, driving the No. 48 Chevrolet, took the pole on Wednesday night and will be joined in the front by Kyle Larson and his No. 5 Chevrolet.

Not that race fans need anything to hype them up for the Daytona 500, but here are the Top 5 Daytona Moments (as of 3 years ago).

The NBA relied on a G League player to hype up the Slam Dunk Contest

Remember when the NBA’s Slam Dunk Contest brought out the stars? That hasn’t been the case in years and sadly on Saturday night the league hit a new low.

Not only were the biggest names in the NBA not participating in the event, they brought in a G League player known for viral dunks to save the event.

Former G League rookie of the year Mac McClung. The 24-year-old signed a two-way deal with the Philadelphia 76ers just so he could participate in the event.

McClung hasn’t played in a single NBA game at all this season and he won the event.

It’s like calling up a Minor Leaguer whose batting practice bombs have gone viral just so they participate in the Home Run Derby. Then having that guy win the event.

Rob Manfred, don’t you dare get any ideas. You’ve done enough to ruin the game I grew up loving. Luckily, there are still a few of baseball’s biggest names who participate in the Home Run Derby.

Back to McClung. It’s not his fault. He’s just out there having a good time and taking home dunk contest titles. Have a weekend.

MAC MCCLUNG HITS THE 540. PERFECT SCORE. ARE YOU KIDDING ME.#ATTSlamDunk x #StateFarmSaturday

📺: Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/ohSyYpMAq6 — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2023

The XFL is back

The XFL made its return yesterday. The Rock dropped a hype video and let everyone know that his version is about grit, passion, culture and opportunity.

What he left out were things like super-challenges. I don’t know if the NFL needs this, but let’s see how it works out in the XFL. Maybe they do.

For the most part social media seemed very impressed with the quality of the play. And if you’re a fan of the game of football still being a contact sport, you’re going to love the fact that you can actually hit receivers going over the middle.

The first use of the XFL's superchallenge rule (challenge any element of any play once per game) was used to try to get a penalty called for defensive offside. Result of the play stands pic.twitter.com/SVkyiTAOPF — Fᴏᴏᴛʙᴀʟʟ Zᴇʙʀᴀs🇺🇦 (@footballzebras) February 18, 2023

I’m impressed with the quality of play in the XFL so far pic.twitter.com/BSWPmmTN7J — alex (@highIightheaven) February 19, 2023

The XFL is kinda lit pic.twitter.com/jQzXihzdJ0 — JM Football (@JomboyMediaFB) February 18, 2023

That hit might get you thrown in jail in the NFL. Enjoy the 500, let’s get the day off on the right foot.

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

Clayton Keller with the stellar handles! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mDIICrIKU2 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 19, 2023

This is a thing of beauty. Retweety if you agree… pic.twitter.com/yH3I0BtuWX — I❤️Nostalgia (@il0venostalgia) February 17, 2023

Guys being dudes. We love to see it on a crisp night in Houston. pic.twitter.com/nMZKodQiGY — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) February 19, 2023

HOT DOG GUN pic.twitter.com/ACu48E252r — Michael Katz (@MichaelLKatz) February 17, 2023

#Cowboys Emmitt Smith: I wanted to join Dan Marino on #Dolphins in 1993, but Don Shula said no.



That was one thing that the Miami never had with Dan was a good running game. pic.twitter.com/YVGk41lCl3 — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) February 19, 2023

Knicks owner James Dolan is on the dating app called ‘Raya’



“I have a job, all my hair, love kids but done making them, sober 29 years, still learning,”



(Via @nypost ) pic.twitter.com/SbidzpG9vM — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 18, 2023

On this date in 1985 Coca-Cola introduced Cherry Coke in the US – not at company headquarters in Atlanta, but in New York City. What's your favorite flavor of Coke? #80s #1980s #cocacola pic.twitter.com/WMJdWw8m3h — LandOfThe80s (@landofthe80s) February 19, 2023

Bill Belichick seeing Mac McClung pic.twitter.com/ZMjdTcbqbs — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 19, 2023

MLB network announcer with a subtle shot at the NCAA for its rules on props outside the dugout.



So much creativity around college baseball dying down because ‘NCAA is worried about the important things’ 😂 pic.twitter.com/ONwJtV0VzQ — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) February 19, 2023