TikTok Star Alix Earle Models Her Friend’s Bikinis, Instagram Nurse Allie Rae Activates Selfie Mode & Shakira Was Courtside In Miami

Nikola Jokic is the best player in the NBA

Game 3 of the NBA Finals was all Denver Nuggets. They didn’t lose a single quarter to the Miami Heat and took a 2-1 series lead thanks to incredible performances from Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

Denver’s duo became the first teammates in NBA Finals history to each record triple-doubles.

Jokic took things to another level by becoming the first player to record 30-20-10 in the Finals. He did so with 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists.

We shouldn’t be surprised at this point 🃏



32 PTS

21 REB

10 AST

2 BLK pic.twitter.com/mWO53ll7bs — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) June 8, 2023

The performance didn’t impress Jokic all that much. All he wanted to do was win a game in Miami after the Heat took a game in Denver.

The Nuggets did that and much more. They made some history and didn’t let the Heat back into the game after taking the lead into halftime.

Jokic becomes the first player in NBA history to get a 30/20 triple double in the NBA finals



His reaction 🤷‍♂️pic.twitter.com/TNSHdFZPaX — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 8, 2023

Now, I have to be honest, I watched the first half of the game then switched over to catch the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season premiere.

I checked on the score in the second half and saw the Nuggets were taking care of business. So I stuck with the gang as the first two episodes of Season 16 picked right back up where they left off.

The Gang Inflates and Frank Shoots Every Member of the Gang get the new season off to a very strong start. If you missed them I highly recommend you get caught up on your Always Sunny.

Spoiler alert, Mac may or may not be allergic to nuts.

Discovering the consequences of my own actions pic.twitter.com/dAqzuq7ZOS — It's Always Sunny (@alwayssunny) June 8, 2023

Can Pete Davidson ball?

For reasons that are unknown, actor and comedian Pete Davidson practiced with the UNLV basketball team on Wednesday. Even more bizarre than him practicing with the Runnin Rebels is the fact that he wasn’t that bad.

Now, before we get too carried away with the whole Pete Davidson can ball thing, it is worth pointing out that these Runnin Rebels are from the Larry Johnson team that was playing back in the early ’90s.

That being said, the knees and elbows flying around the court looked like he knew what he was doing with a basketball in his hands. Which given his unathletic appearance is incredible.

So Pete Davidson can take the ball to the hoop and score. He might also be able to shoot the occasional three, at least he’s not throwing down dunks.

The clip shows a dunk attempt but cuts away before he obviously missed it. Big deal, I can miss wide open dunks too.

The bottom line on Davidson’s game is that he’s no Adam Sandler.

Adam Sandler hooping in Toronto 😅



(via splashto/YT) pic.twitter.com/wER6nrhIrN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 14, 2022

It’s been a rough year for some

A Los Angeles urologist, who also makes videos on social media, revealed in a recent clip the things that have been found in people’s rectums this year. It turns out there have been some interesting items removed making for a rough year for some.

The content doctor (my favorite kind of doctor), Joshua Gonzalez, went through the list of things that have been removed while dancing in the video. That list includes billiard balls, a toothbrush, a glue bottle, markers and bottle cap.

Thankfully surgeons were able to retrieve the items. Gonzalez made sure to give a shoutout to those who get paid to perform such missions. He said, “Gotta give it up for those well-trained trauma surgeons!”

There’s an easy way to avoid putting trauma surgeons in these bizarre situations. Despite this, something tells me that there will be a few more items removed before the end of the year.

Be careful out there and get this day rolling with some of the best content on the internet.

As always feel free to DM me on Twitter @sjoseph_sports. Or if you prefer, reach out on email at sean.joseph@outkick.com

