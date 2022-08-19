TikTok Bride’s Wedding Invite Directs Guests To PornHub

Hey grandma, you’re going to love what we did with our wedding website!

A TikTok bride is getting plenty of attention this week after she revealed her wedding invitations that direct guests to the couple’s website — PornHub.com!

Nothing says this wedding is going to be a banger like wedding guests heading on over to PornHub.com to see how the happy couple met and places they’ve been along their courtship journey.

Oh look, they’ve visited so many forests. Boy, they sure have a nice pool. I don’t remember Brock saying he worked as a pool boy on sunny summer days — only. Would you look at that, Kelly really keeps the house clean. Why is Brock delivering a pizza to his own house? That’s weird.

The bride, who goes by @Squidward.Tentacles on TikTok, has racked up nearly 200k views this week after revealing her huge mistake that also included directing the wedding party to a Super 8 where rooms had been blocked off.

While the hotel mistake will barely raise eyebrows, the Porn Hub thing might cause some interesting discussion while the aunts and uncles are working over the prime rib and baked potato.

“I got my wedding invitations in the mail today…I made a very large mistake,” the bride, who clearly parties, said on her TikTok. “I forgot I put this fun website as a placeholder.”

Oops.

“I forgot that I put the Super 8 Motel as a placeholder as well until we figured out hotels we’re going to block off,” said the bride. “If you’re our guest, I promise I didn’t block rooms off at the Super 8 Motel.”

This sure beats a bridezilla going off on a photographer and getting arrested, but it’s still a huge mistake that the bride knows won’t go over well with some.

“I think it’s funny, personally,” Tentacles continued, “but I don’t think anyone else is gonna think it’s funny, especially my family and Nate’s family and literally anyone else.”

Girl, relax.

Dump out some Party Peckers on the tables instead of mints and let the great aunts go to town.

Who knows, someone may break out a little weed to smoke behind a dumpster at the reception and it’ll be a real good time.