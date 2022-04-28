in Pop Culture

TikTok Bikini Bandits Outsmart Police, Avoid ‘Felony’ Via Rock, Paper, Scissors Victory

I know what you’re thinking here: there’s no way police played TikTok bikini models in a game of rock, paper, scissors to determine if they would be charged with a felony out on the open waters. It’s late Thursday afternoon, the NFL Draft is close, you need to cut the grass, let’s just go with it and have some FUN.

The haters are saying there’s no way they got out of a “feloney” and this is just a bunch of TikTok clout chasing. Those of us who’ve been stuck behind a desk all day just want to see three TikTok bikini models celebrate beating cops in a rock, paper, scissors game.

Let’s have some FUN with this one. Watch:

@thickbwoy

#floatopia #girl #eldenring #tiktok #fyp #ocean

♬ Ginseng Strip 2002 – Yung Lean

The haters are saying this is fake. The wokes are saying this is pretty privilege. I’m just saying this is fun and needs to happen out on the open waters all summer. Bikini bandits vs. cops in rock, paper, scissors should become a TikTok series.

Cops pull up, a quick seven-game series ensues, either the cops go home with quality content or the boaters start raging and fire up that content right to Tok or their chosen social media app, but not Twitter until Elon makes that place fun again.

I’m with you, Elon. And when Clay ends up on the Twitter board, I hope he rigs the algorithm for Cops vs. Bikini Bandits: The Rock, Paper, Scissors Series to trend all summer long.

Intense rock, paper, scissors game action
Intense rock, paper, scissors action between the TikTok bikini bandits and the police who were threatening a “feloney” / via TikTok
TikTok cops rock paper scissors video
The ladies celebrate beating the cops / via TikTok

 

police

Written by Joe Kinsey

I'm an Ohio guy, born in Dayton, who roots for Ohio State and can handle you guys destroying the Buckeyes, Urban Meyer and everything associated with Columbus.

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here