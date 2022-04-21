Tigers Fans Loudly Chant ‘Yankees Suck’ After Aaron Boone Intentionally Walks Miguel Cabrera Sitting On 2,999 Career Hits

21,529 fans showed up to Comerica Park Thursday to hopefully see Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera become the 33rd member of MLB’s exclusive 3,000-hit club.

Cabrera entered the game sitting on 2,999, and in the bottom half of the eighth inning, with Detroit looking to add on to its 1-0 lead, he came up to the plate with runners on second and third with two outs. Cabrera was 0-3 on the day and this was likely to be his last at-bat.

So obviously Cabrera took a base on balls — but not by his doing. Yankees manager Aaron Boone made the decision to intentionally walk Cabrera, which was followed by a chorus of boos and a “Yankees suck” chant from the Tigers faithful.

Miguel Cabrera gets intentionally walked with 2999 hits pic.twitter.com/cfWDMArDed — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 21, 2022

"Yankees suck!" chants broke out at Comerica Park after Aaron Boone decided to intentionally walk Miguel Cabrera



(via @ByAZuniga)pic.twitter.com/9u1jHIdwzb — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 21, 2022

The move was likely the right one, as Cabrera and his lifetime .316 average against lefties was enough to scare Boone, who had LHP Lucas Luetge on the mound. Tigers left fielder and left-handed hitter Austin Meadows was next, who came into the game hitting just .240 off southpaws for his career.

But the move backfired — badly.

On the first pitch of the at-bat, with the crowd still boing in unison, Meadows chased a slider down and away, yet made contact off the end of the bat. Remarkably, the ball dropped just in front of the outstretched glove of center fielder Aaron Hicks.

One word: 𝗞𝗔𝗥𝗠𝗔



After an intentional walk to Cabrera, Meadows comes up and drives in two runs. #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/h5NqexbTLr — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) April 21, 2022

A 3-0 win for the Tigers, yes, but a potential chance at history negated by Boone, who might be the most unpopular man in Detroit next to Michael Jordan.

lol — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 21, 2022

Boone did address his decision to issue the free pass to Cabrera after the game and said it was “difficult.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone explains his 'sucky' decision to intentionally walk Miguel Cabrera in the eighth inning Thursday. #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/G2FlT2drZr — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) April 21, 2022

“Just being down in that spot, you know, felt like that was the matchup we wanted there,” Boone said. “And, you know, obviously understanding the moment in time, so, yeah, little more gut wrenching than usual.”

