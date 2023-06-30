Tigers Can Conquer Rockies Tonight

Videos by OutKick

Tigers vs. Rockies, 8:10 ET

After a couple of rocky days, we returned to the winning ways with a 2-0 day (more if you took the Brewers plus money sprinkle) and we are now sitting in a better spot as we head into the weekend. Today, we are going to shift our focus to a game between two trash teams, the Tigers and the Rockies. Neither of them are usually worth watching, but we might be able to find a way to sit through this one as we make an attempt to take a unit.

The Tigers started the season very poorly. It was looking like they might be one of the worst teams in all of baseball. Then it somehow turned out that they all clicked at once and they put together a nice winning streak. Once June started, things started to go down the tubes once again. To start the season, they lost nine games in a row. The Tigers even lost 11 of 12 to start the month. At one point it looked like they might have a chance to position themselves for a chance to make the playoffs, but that looks like those hopes are out the window. Today though, they play a winnable game against the Rockies. They are sending out Michael Lorenzen to the bump in hopes of getting a winning streak going. Lorenzen has a 3.97 ERA and it is slightly lower on the road. He has turned in two solid outings after two very bad ones. His game log is a bit crazy as he has allowed either two or fewer earned runs, or five or more in every game.

The Rockies host the Tigers tonight. (Photo by Kyle Cooper/Colorado Rockies/Getty Images)

The Rockies are slightly worse off than the Tigers. They also had a very tough stretch as they started June. The only difference is that their rough stretch started in May. From May 29th to June 21st, they went 5-18 with two losing streaks of at least six games. I have to think both of these teams are happy that June is almost over. Austin Gomber is who the Rockies turn to in hopes of closing out the month on a positive note. Gomber has a 7.01 ERA overall for the season. The bad news for the Rockies is that he has a 8.72 ERA at home. He hasn’t had a month this season where he had an ERA lower than 6. He hasn’t been all that terrible, but he does allow a lot of runs. Tigers hitters are pretty solid against Gomber in limited appearances. They are 8-for-33 against him, but are only slightly better against lefty pitchers than they are against righties.

This is a game that you probably can’t feel overly confident in either team. However, I like the Tigers chances in this one. I wouldn’t be surprised to see them win this one through five innings and I’d rather take them on the moneyline at -130 and pay for the draw than the full game. The Rockies are better at home than on the road and I don’t trust the Tigers bullpen so first five is the play for me.

