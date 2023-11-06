Freaking Out Over Tiger Woods Walking, Justin Thomas And Max Homa Talk Elephant Poop, EVR Earns Emotional Win In Mexico, The PGA Tour’s Search For Friends

Videos by OutKick

Given that the golf world essentially took a bye last week, so did Par Talk, but after a brief hiatus, we’re getting back into the swing of things. Thankfully, there is more than enough to discuss, including Tiger Woods’ strut looking good (I can’t believe I just typed that) plus Max Homa and Justin Thomas spotting a different tiger over the weekend.

As for actual golf played on the PGA Tour, the finish in Mexico didn’t exactly suck. Erik Van Rooyen earned Tour win No. 2 in an incredibly emotional fashion. His post-round interview will hit you right in the feels as he put real-life things into perspective as well as anyone has in quite some time.

Outside the ropes, the PGA Tour is hunting for some friends, literally. A group called ‘Friends of Golf’ is reportedly looking to become investment partners as the Tour-Saudi PIF merger plans are still one of the great mysteries of the world.

Tiger Woods Caddies For Charlie And Looks Good Doing So

Tiger Woods still knows how to walk.

Woods looped for his son Charlie in the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship in Louisiana over the weekend and, as expected, the golf world freaked out.

Charlie Woods teeing it up for his 2nd appearance in the @nb3jgnc! With a 15x Major Champion walking on the bag for 54-holes, he will be one to watch! #charliewoods #tigerwoods #nb3 #jgnc #seeyouatcoushatta pic.twitter.com/otvqdLKNOq — Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship (@nb3jgnc) November 4, 2023

There is no question that seeing Woods walk without any sort of significant limp – even in a short video – is newsworthy given just how many surgeries he’s had over the years. We’re still less than three years removed from the single-car crash that had him legitimately concerned he could lose his right leg.

Tiger Woods doing dad things, let alone playing competitive golf, is a great sight but the reaction on social media whenever the big cat does something, literally anything, never ceases to amaze.

We saw the internet freak out when Woods was simply standing on a driving range and hitting a couple of flip wedges. Weeks later he was spotted hitting a wedge at Pebble Beach and it’s a guarantee that forced people to bet on him to win the 2024 Masters.

Stewart Cink said last week that Woods is in “go mode” for a return. Based on the clip of him caddying for Charlie, all seems to be going as planned.

Erik Van Rooyen Wasn’t Just Playing For A Paycheck And Trophy

Erik Van Rooyen was a player who wasn’t even on the radar of many golf fans ahead of this week’s Worldwide Technology Championship, but after his performance on Sunday with an incredibly heavy heart, he undoubtedly earned himself thousands and thousands of new supporters.

Van Rooyen put on a clinic on Sunday afternoon firing a final-round 63 which began with a bogey and ended with an eagle on the 72nd hole to cap off what was a two-shot victory. To say the win was meaningful for Van Rooyen would be an understatement.

The 33-year-old’s best friend – Jon Trasamar – the best man at his wedding and former teammate at Minnesota – told Van Rooyen earlier in the week that he only had six to 10 weeks left to live amid his battle with Stage 4 melanoma.

Minutes after earning the win, Van Rooyen was asked about how he was able to stay composed in the big moments on Sunday. He simply explained that there are bigger things in life than golf before delivering a powerful message about Trasamer.

“Every shot out there today was for him.” ❤️@FredVR_‘s best friend, Jon Trasamar, is battling cancer. Van Rooyen just made a walk-off eagle to win @WWTChampionship. pic.twitter.com/6vS0HvzfJU — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 5, 2023

The PGA Tour Just Wants Some (Rich) Friends

The plans for a merger between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) were announced on June 6. It’s now been five months, and we still have no idea what this new-look entity may be.

The Tour and the Saudi want things settled by the end of 2023, but with December 31 creeping up in a hurry it’s become one of the worst-kept secrets that the deadline more than likely won’t be met.

One of the very few things we do know is that the Tour and PIF are set to form a for-profit entity with the Saudis investing billions into the yet-to-be-named endeavor. The PIF doesn’t appear to be the only investor the Tour is after, however.

The PGA Tour is looking for some new friends in the form of private investment groups. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

According to Golfweek, the Tour has circled five private equity partners to get in on the action. One of the five is not like the others.

Fenway Sports Group, Liberty Strategic Capital, Acorn Grown Company, and Eldridge Industries are the four potential partners that actually sound like business groups and companies, even for those who don’t already know that they are legitimate groups.

The fifth group to make the cut is known as ‘Friends of Golf’ who are described as “a group of influential individuals.”

In other words, a bunch of rich dudes who have more money than they know what to do with who want to be in on the action with four ginormous investment groups just because they can.

The Saudis and ‘Friends of Golf’ becoming the two biggest players in the history of professional golf would certainly be something.

Max Homa And Justin Thomas Talk Elephant Poop

On a far less serious note, Justin Thomas, Max Homa, and their better halves decided to go on a safari ahead of this week’s Nedbank Challenge in South Africa, a DP World Tour event both JT and Homa will tee it up in.

To the surprise of absolutely nobody who has kept up with the two golfers over the years, elephant poop was a topic of conversation while on said safari.

Thomas asked Homa what he thought of the elephants they came across and within three seconds Homa made a poop joke.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZIRE GOLF (@ziregolf)

Professional golfers, they’re just as immature as the rest of us.

Follow Mark Harris on X @ItIsMarkHarris and email him at mark.harris@outkick.com