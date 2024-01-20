Tiger Woods, TaylorMade Might Be Teaming Up For ‘Sunday Red’ Apparel

Videos by OutKick

Tiger Woods might have said goodbye to Nike. But no way he’s parting with those iconic red polos.

Earlier this month, the 15-time Major winner announced his 27-year partnership with the sports apparel brand had come to an end. But it appears he has something else in the works.

USPTO records show TaylorMade, which sponsors Tiger Woods’ golf equipment, filed a Lifestyle Ventures LLC trademark. The filing is for “Sunday Red.” They even have a logo — the outline of a tiger with the letters S-D-R.

Honestly, they could have done better with the logo. Maybe they’ll workshop that before launch.

Regardless, “Sunday Red” is obviously a nod to the red shirt Tiger always wears during his final rounds. The golf legend said the tradition dates badk to his school days and he wears it on Sundays on the advice of his mother, Kultida.

“I wear red on Sundays because my mom thinks that is my power color,” he explained. “You know, you should always listen to your mom.”

Tiger Woods wears his iconic red polo during the final round of the 2023 PNC Championship. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images)

Rumors circulated that TaylorMade would make its debut in the golf clothing business when job postings for a “new apparel division” appeared on the company website. Tiger, too, hinted at a new venture when he announced his split with Nike.

“People will ask if there is another chapter,” he wrote on social media. “Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!”

Tiger Woods will return to professional tournaments next month at the 2024 Genesis Invitational Open at the Riviera Golf Club in Palisades, Calif. And maybe we’ll get a sneak peek of the new duds.

