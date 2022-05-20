Tiger Woods Survives, Makes Cut, Still Fighting

Things haven’t been easy for Tiger Woods at the PGA Championship. His leg is hurting, his back may be less than perfect, his drives have been mostly so-so.

But Woods still managed to put together a gritty showing Friday in Tulsa, finishing 3-over par for the first 36 holes to make the cut.

The cut line was 4-over par, so Woods barely made it. But he made it.

Does he have a shot to win? Probably not. In fact, it’s more like no shot.

But given how he’s battles back from a car accident, his performance has been inspirational, without a doubt.

And now golf fans will get to see him go for another today’s at the second major of the season. That alone may be a victory.

OutKick will have more on Woods and the PGA Championships throughout the weekend.