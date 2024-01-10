Tiger Woods Smokes Incredible Drive From His Knees

Videos by OutKick

For those who still don’t believe Tiger Woods will ever win again, let me ask you this … could you smoke a drive 300 yards from your knees, one of which was nearly chopped off three years ago in an automobile accident?

Didn’t think so! Tiger Woods can — and did — and he’s now a Masters favorite.

Side note: the first part is true. The second part is not. Don’t bet based on that.

Roll tape, courtesy of Barstool Sports:

This is so good. Tiger Woods long drive contest. Enjoy: pic.twitter.com/FNGNQTI8pv — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 10, 2024

Is Tiger Woods back or what?

What a rip! My God. I can’t even do that on two fully healthy legs in the upright position, and Tiger Woods just did it from his knees. Legend.

I’m so in on Eldrick winning again this year. I can feel it. Don’t know when or where, but our man is about to return to form in 2024. How can you watch that and not be pumped?

Golf is better when Tiger is good. Hell, not even good — just healthy.

Just give me a full round without limping on the weekend. Baby steps. I just want one more Tiger Woods march on a major weekend. Remember when he won the Masters back in 2019? Greatest Sunday of my life. Seriously. It was electric.

Ever since then it’s been downhill for Tiger. The car crash, the surgeries, the crazy ex coming after him with all the NDA stuff. Just brutal.

But our man is BACK this year. He’s piping drives from his knees and switching uniforms for the first time in three decades. No more Nike red on Sunday? No problem.

As long as he’s firing piss missiles from the ground like I just saw, we’re in good shape in 2024. Welcome back, Tiger.

Look out PGA.