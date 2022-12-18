Tiger Woods Shouts Out Ex-Wife Before PNC Championship

Tiger Woods really set the bar so low for himself morally that the media now gush over every human gesture he makes. But hey, that’s PR, baby!
Tiger and his 13-year-old son Charlie teed off in a parent-son tournament on Saturday at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando. Before the first round started, though, Tiger took an opportunity to send a congratulatory message to his ex-wife Elin Nordegren, who welcomed a new baby on Thursday.
The tweet was met with a mob of Tiger faithful lauding the classy move. But this one was my favorite.
LOL. Anyway, back to golf.
Tiger and Charlie in the PNC Championship
Despite both battling injury, The Woods duo managed to card 13-under 59 to stay within striking distance of the lead after Saturday’s opening round.
Sunday, however, saw more separation in the field. At the time of publish, Team Woods was tied for 7th through 16 holes.
Vijay Singh and his son Qass sit atop the leaderboard — one stroke ahead of defending champs John Daly and John Daly II.