Tiger Woods Says He’s ‘Getting Stronger’ Ahead of PGA Championship

Regardless of his physical status, Tiger Woods is in a championship mentality ahead of his anticipated return to the PGA Championship.

After experiencing struggles at Augusta in his first return from a severe car accident on February 2021, the four-time PGA champ said that he’s only getting stronger, and closer to vintage Tiger.

Even if he never returns to full form, Woods sounded in good spirits over his rehab from a car crash that nearly took his right leg.

“It’s only going to keep getting stronger,” Woods told the media during interviews on Sunday. “The more I use it, the more strength it gains. Am I ever going to have full mobility? No. Never again. But I’ll be able to get stronger. It’s going to ache, but that’s the way it’s going to be.”

“I’m excited about [the week],” Woods added. “I’m not going to play that much going forward, so anytime I do play, it’s going to be fun to play and to compete. There are only so many money games you can play at home.”

During interviews ahead of the upcoming PGA event, Woods reflected on the grueling physical marathon that was playing the Masters — detailing his exhaustive regimen, while also sounding as determined as ever.

“Yeah, there was a huge lull – Monday,” Woods acknowledged. “That was it. Monday, it was not fun. It hurt. Ice baths and just trying to get the swelling out of there. Then we went back at it, leg day on Tuesday and we kept going from there.”

Tiger finished 47th at Augusta, leading some painful rounds and ending the Masters Tournament with a 78.

Tiger hopes to see his fortunes change at the PGA tourney with a stronger body and mindset in play.

