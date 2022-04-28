Tiger Woods Playing Practice Round At Southern Hills In Preparation For 2022 PGA Championship

There’s a certain buzz in the air with the news that Tiger Woods arrived in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Thursday to play a practice round at Southern Hills Golf Club, the site of the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22.

Woods, 46, appears very likely to be in the field for the 104th installment of the PGA Championship, meaning his appearance at the 2022 Masters Tournament earlier this month wasn’t a one-off, per Golf Digest. Woods last won the PGA Championship in 2007 at Southern Hills, a two-shot victory over Woody Austin.

After the Masters, Woods didn’t commit to playing at Southern Hills, but said he would only play at big events this season.

“It’ll be just the big events,” Woods said, via ESPN. “I don’t know if it’ll be Southern Hills or not. But I am looking forward to St. Andrews. That is something that is near and dear to my heart. I’ve won two Opens there, it’s the home of golf. It’s my favorite golf course in the world, so I will be there for that one.

“But anything in between that, I don’t know. I will try, no doubt. Like this week, I will try and get ready for Southern Hills and we’ll see what this body is able to do.”

Following his 1-under 71 in Round 1 at Augusta National Golf Club, the 15-time Major champion appeared to show signs of fatigue. Woods made the cut, but finished 13-over, his worst career score at the Masters.

Woods will play at the Old Course in St. Andrews for the 2022 Open Championship July 14-17, a tournament he’s won three times, last in 2006. One week before the Open Championship tees off, Woods will play in the J.P. McManus Pro-Am in Ireland July 4-5.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.