Tiger Woods Not Playing In U.S. Open, Will Prepare For St. Andrews Next Month

Tiger Woods will not be in the field for the 122nd U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, this month, the 15-time Major champion announced on Twitter Tuesday.

I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the @usopengolf as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf. I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at @JPProAm and at @TheOpen next month. I’m excited to get back out there soon! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) June 7, 2022

“I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the U.S. Open as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf,” Woods wrote. “I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at JP McManus Pro-Am and at The Open next month. I’m excited to get back out there soon.”

Woods, 46, last played at the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills in May, making the cut. He withdrew after three rounds of play, in which the pain in his leg became too much to overcome. He shot a nine over 79 in Round 3, his highest ever score at the PGA Championship.

Woods made his return to professional golf after his near fatal car-accident at the 2022 Masters Tournament at Augusta National in April. Woods made the cut, but hobbled through the final two rounds and finished 47th.

He’ll now turn his attention to the 150th edition of the 2022 Open Championship at the Old Course next month, a venue that’s special to Woods’ career. Woods won at the Old Course at St. Andrews twice, in 2000 and 2005 and has said it’s his favorite course in the world.

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.

New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

New DraftKings users can get up to a $1000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.