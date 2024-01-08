Tiger Woods Teases Debut Of New Apparel At Genesis Invitational After Announcing Split With Nike

Videos by OutKick

Tiger Woods will be teeing it up in The Genesis Invitational in February and for the first time since 1996, he’ll be wearing something other than Nike.

After months of rumors and various reports, Woods has announced that his 27-year partnership with Nike has come to an end. Woods thanked the Swoosh brand and founder Phil Knight in his announcement while also noting that he will be playing in February’s Genesis Invitational in new apparel.

“Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world,” Woods wrote. “The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever. Phil Knight’s passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way. People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!”

Tiger Woods has officially parted ways with Nike after a near 30-year partnership. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

What Apparel Brand Will Tiger Woods Join Next?

Woods has signed multiple deals with Nike throughout his professional career, including a reported 10-year contract in 2013 worth around $200 million.

Speculation around Woods’ departure from Nike ramped up after he stopped wearing Nike golf shoes following his single-car crash in February 2021 and his return to the sport. He has worn FootJoy shoes, and an unspecified brand, over the last few years.

As for what brands he could debut at The Genesis next month, Greyson would make a lot of sense.

Tiger’s son, Charlie, wore Greyson throughout last month’s PNC Championship and is assumed to have signed an exclusive apparel deal with the brand. Justin Thomas and Matt Fitzpatrick are the most notable PGA Tour players who wear Greyson apparel.

Given that Woods’ equipment sponsor is TaylorMade, speculation about the brand going head-first into the golf apparel world is a rumor that has been discussed as well.

It goes without saying that whichever brand does acquire Woods’ signature for an apparel deal will be paying a fortune to do so.