Tiger Woods Masters Return A ‘Game-Time Decision’

Nearly a year since almost losing his leg in a car accident, Tiger Woods is not just mulling a return to The Masters … he’s fixing to be a ‘game-time decision.’

On Sunday, The Masters’ social media announced that Tiger would be making a much anticipated return to the grand stage of golf; meanwhile, Woods announced on Saturday that his practice at Augusta National this weekend only amounts to a game-time decision.

“I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice,” Woods tweeted.

He added, ”It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete. Congratulations to 16-year-old Anna Davis on an amazing win at the @anwagolf and good luck to all the kids in the @DriveChipPutt.”

According to reports, Augusta National added Woods to the slate of media interviews set to appear on Tuesday.

Addressing his physical progress after the near-fatal accident from Feb. 2020, Woods stated that he’s feeling the pain but also determined to overcome the ailment, as he’s done in the past.

“I’m still working on the walking part,” Woods noted. “My foot was a little messed up there about a year ago, so the walking part is something that I’m still working on, working on strength and development in that. It takes time. What’s frustrating is it’s not at my timetable. I want to be at a certain place, but I’m not. I’ve just got to continue working. I’m getting better, yes. But as I said, not at the speed and rate that I would like.”