In yet another example showing that Father Time is undefeated, Tiger Woods has officially dropped to the lowest world ranking of his entire career.

The 46-year-old is now ranked 1,206 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) which is seven places lower than his previous worst position.

Woods spent a record 683 weeks as the No. 1 player in the world earlier in his career, but as he gets closer to 50 years old with a dozen or so surgeries under his belt, the big cat has dropped to a new low.

The 15-time major winner has played in just three events in 2022 as he continues to adapt after suffering a gruesome leg injury in his single-car crash in February of 2021.

Woods battled mightily at the Masters in April making the cut and finishing 47th, which at the time bolstered his ranking to No. 745 in the world. He withdrew from the PGA Championship later in the year before missing the cut at The Open at St. Andrews, which was the last time we saw Woods tee it up.

Given his absence from competitive golf since July, his world ranking has only gone in one direction.

Woods played a round at his newly re-designed Par 3 course at Pebble Beach over the weekend. In the few videos that surfaced from the round, both his stride and wedge game looked strong.

He recently released the initial field of players for the Hero World Challenge, a tournament he hosts in the Bahamas, but his name was absent. There are three exemption spots still available, and all are hopeful he takes one of the three for the event in December.