Tiger Woods Looks Noticeably Stronger In Championship Tune Up

If you did a double take upon seeing Tiger Woods during a practice round Sunday, you weren’t alone.

Pictures of Woods went viral yesterday for all the right reasons. A noticeably larger, muscle-bound Woods occupied Oklahoma’s Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday. His body appeared visibly more-fit than it was during April’s Masters.

Woods’ appearance wasn’t the result of a favorable camera angle either. The 46-year-old confirmed he’s been beefing up. “I’ve gotten a lot stronger since the Masters,’’ Woods told reporters during his nine-hole practice round. “We went back to work on Tuesday [after the Masters]. Monday was awful. I did nothing and Tuesday was leg day. So, we went right back after it.”

A Sunday stroll for @TigerWoods. Scenes from his practice round at Southern Hills, site of this week's PGA Championship. pic.twitter.com/5juPbuIAio — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 15, 2022

Aside from offering a glimpse at Woods’ well-trained body, Sunday served as confirmation that Woods will be participating in this week’s PGA Championship. The tournament will be held Thursday through Sunday.

And you can bet both the PGA and Southern Hills are happy to pump up any and every Woods appearance. A week ago the tournament appeared headed towards a snoozer with Woods unconfirmed and defending champion Phil Mickelson pulling out late in the week.

Now with Phil out and Tiger in, that’s no longer the case. The PGA Championship will undoubtedly center their coverage around Woods’ second tournament of the year. And they’ll be able to do so with not only a bigger Woods, but also a better Tiger.

“We started ramping up a week or so ago, played a little bit more golf, and it was good. Everything is better,” said Tiger.

Not a bad consolation prize for the hosting club.

Woods won the PGA Championship in 2007. He remains second behind Jack Nicklaus (18) in majors with 15.

