Tiger Woods Issues Complaint About LIV Golf And It’s The Same Plenty Golf Fans Share

Tiger Woods has been against all things LIV Golf from its inception, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been paying attention to the Saudi-backed circuit, or at least made an attempt to keep up. As Woods alluded to in a subtle jab at LIV, knowing what exactly is going on during the action is easier said than done.

The topic of LIV briefly came up during Woods’ press conference on Tuesday in which he was announced not only as one of four players on the Jupiter Links Golf Club but as a co-owner of the team set to participate in his co-founded virtual golf league called TGL.

Woods is confident that TGL will be much easier to keep track of than LIV Golf.

“Some of the stuff I’ve seen in LIV… I couldn’t figure out what the hell was going on. Here it’s very simple,” he said, according to the Associated Press.

Tiger Woods' issue with LIV Golf is similar to many other people's.

While Woods didn’t go into detail about what specifically makes LIV Golf hard to keep up with, it’s a safe bet that he’s referring to the overall format and broadcast.

LIV Golf events are shotgun starts with every player in the field beginning their rounds on various holes at the same time. The action is quite literally non-stop, which is entertaining, but also incredibly difficult to keep up with whether it be the always-updating leaderboard or jumping around to holes that don’t correspond to how far along players are in their rounds.

You add the team aspect into the equation, and there are too many moving parts to confidently keep up with while tuning in.

The TGL, which has partnered with the PGA Tour, isn’t at all a direct competitor to the Tour. Instead, its events will take place on mostly Mondays after the start of the new year and feature some of the biggest names on Tour.

