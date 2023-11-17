Minor Details In New Photo Of Tiger Woods Hitting Shots At Site Of Hero World Challenge May Show His Comeback Is Around The Corner

Videos by OutKick

Speculation – you could even call it hope – about Tiger Woods making his return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge at the end of November has been building for quite some time. Woods has caddied for his son Charlie, hit a few wedge shots on camera, and even left a spot open in the tournament field. But despite all of that, the speculation felt like an overreaction, until now.

The 15-time major winner was spotted hitting shots at Albany Golf Course, the site of the Hero World Challenge, on Thursday afternoon. While it may have been for a corporate outing for one of his biggest sponsors in Monster Energy, there are some things to take note of in the photo of him that may prove he’s legitimately contemplating teeing it up at the end of the month.

🚨#NEW: Tiger Woods is at Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas and was on the range today as part of a corporate outing with Monster Energy. 👀 pic.twitter.com/taQWdpmckt — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) November 16, 2023

To be completely clear here, I’m not someone who typically looks at photos or videos of Woods and gives them much thought. Woods will of course play competitive golf again, but I typically lean on the side of I’ll believe it when I see it.

I’ve also long been of the opinion that each start Woods has made and will make following his single-car crash is just a gift to the golf world. Anyone who is holding him to any sort of expectation isn’t living in reality.

Two Major Details In Tiger Woods Range Photo

With all of that being said, I’m going to full-on Woods homer conspiracy guy and point out two things in the photo of him on the range at Albany that could be a sign for the future.

While it appears that Woods is holding a wedge in the photo, it’s incredibly unlikely the divots at his feet are from him only hitting wedges. It’s more likely he’s been hacking at some longer irons based on that divot pattern.

Then – and I’m going real deep conspiracy on this one – you have a tee just behind his trail foot.

That tee could have been there when Woods started to hit balls. Hell, it could have been sitting there for the last eight months, but Albany isn’t the kind of establishment that isn’t picking up stray tees every single day to keep the place looking mint.

So, the chances aren’t zero that the tee is from Woods hitting a few drivers earlier in his practice session, which if that’s the case, he could be closer to full-go than some may have expected at this point.

That concludes this edition of trying to assess Tiger Woods’ health status from a single photo shared on social media.

Follow Mark Harris on X @ItIsMarkHarris and email him at mark.harris@outkick.com