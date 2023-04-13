An Unsigned Tiger Woods Golf Ball From His 1997 Masters Win Sells For $64k At Auction

Videos by OutKick

A golf ball that Tiger Woods used during his runaway win at the 1997 Masters has sold at auction for over $64,000.

While there is no arguing that the golf ball is a piece of golf history, the details about the artifact make the price tag seem extremely high.

Julian Nexsen was the seller of the golf ball and was just nine years old when Woods handed him the ball at Augusta National in ’97. It wasn’t the golf ball Woods used on the final hole of the tournament, however, it was the ball he used on the fifth hole during the final round, a hole he actually made a bogey on.

On top of that, the ball itself isn’t even signed by Woods.

A Tiger Woods golf ball from the 1997 Masters has sold for an absurd amount of cash at auction. (Via Golden Age Auctions)

Sure, the golf ball played a part in history as Woods went on to win that year’s Masters by a whopping 12 strokes. The victory marked Woods’s official, and emphatic, entrance into the professional golf world, but $64,124 for the unsigned ball? That’s steep.

Golden Age Auctions, who put on the sale, did note that it could be the only golf ball in public existence from the round.

“Unless Tiger himself or his caddie Fluff intentionally saved a ball from this historic final round, this may be the only confirmed golf ball from the final round of Tiger Woods’ first Major Championship victory,” Golden Age Auctions said.

As for how the golf ball was authenticated, Nexsen was lucky enough to be standing next to a Washington Times reporter when the exchange happened.

The ball was sold in a frame along with a report from the reporters, a final round pairing sheet, and Nexsen’s Masters’ badge.