Tiger Woods Frustrated by Cameraman; Told To Back Off Multiple Times

The comeback trail can be a rocky road.

Four-time PGA Champ Tiger Woods appeared out of sorts for the opening round of the tournament round at Southern Hills Country Club on Thursday.

Both physically and mentally.

One of Woods’ marquee moments on the day was when he kept asking a nearby cameraman to ease off the close-up, asking for some spatial ease as he focused on his shots.

“Would you mind giving me some breathing space? Please?” asked Tiger, then repeating himself to the cameraman as he started to encroach again.

“Could you back off a little bit and give me some breathing space?” Tiger requested a third time.

Wood was inconsistent at best on Thursday: posting bogeys on holes No. 8 and 9, finishing with a 4-over par on the day and tying for 81st.

Tiger asking the cameraman to back off. Three times pic.twitter.com/fNYIXN7KbM — Brandon Contes (@BrandonContes) May 19, 2022

“I drove it well, but my iron shots were not very good,” Woods admitted after his performance.

He added, “I didn’t get the ball very close. I got off to a great start and didn’t keep it going. I really didn’t give myself any looks for any looks for birdie. I was struggling trying to get the ball on the green, and I missed quite a few iron shots both ways. It was a frustrating day.”

Woods appeared to feel the atrophy in his right leg, similar to his physical marathon at Augusta earlier this year, which marked his official return to a major event since suffering a catastrophic leg injury in February 2021.