Tiger Woods Drops An Epic Tweet To Celebrate Winning $8 Million Player Impact Program

Back in December of last year, Phil Mickelson got ahead of himself and celebrated what he thought was first place in golf’s Player Impact Program. A win would’ve netted Mickelson $8 million.

The results were announced this week, and Tiger Woods is our winner. Ouch.

Because this will always be a rivalry, Tiger dunked all over Mickelson for the freezing cold take.

To illustrate just how important Tiger Woods is to golf, we should mention that Phil won the Player’s Championship and still lost this competition to a man who played only an exhibition round with his son. And that’s no knock on Phil — Tiger is just too prominent to claim victory before the final buzzer sounds. He quite literally can miss an entire season to a car accident and still be the most popular golfer in the world.

We understand Phil’s having himself a bad couple weeks. First his takes on Saudi Arabia went public, and now this. Mickelson did, however, finish in second place for $6 million. Not bad.