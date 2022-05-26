Tiger Woods Dishes The Dirt On Masters Champions Dinner

If you’ve always wondered what goes on at the Masters champions dinner, the legendary pre-Masters tradition at Augusta National Golf Club whereby former champions gather with current players and the reigning champ directs the menu, there’s no better person to ask than Tiger Woods. However, since you don’t know Tiger personally and neither do I, we have to depend on others to ask him on our behalf.

Luckily, Henni Zuel of Golf Digest did just that. Back in 2020, she and Tiger sat down for one of those infamous lockdown Zoom interviews, and Zuel asked him to spill the beans about the event. And Tiger was more than willing to comply.

“I was telling my kids and (girlfriend) Erica (Herman) last night that how special yesterday was in the Masters because it is the hardest club to get into that dinner,” Tiger said. “And the stories that are told, the needling that occurs. I was lucky enough to have had Gene Sarazen and Sam Snead and Byron Nelson still alive when I won.”

“So I missed the needling that goes on,” Tiger continued. “People just hammer each other with jabs, and they’re priceless. You know and they go back and they compare so and so’s win in the 50s how much harder it was then in the 2000s and we go back and forth.”

In other words, it’s basically what we’ve all suspected: the top golfers in the world get together to make fun of and try and outdo one another. Sounds like an event that’d be more fun to watch than to join.

At least that’s what we spectators tell ourselves.