Tide Turning Back? Amid Sea Of Portal Losses In Wake Of Nick Saban Retirement, Alabama Regains Commitment From Top WR

updated

Videos by OutKick

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water because of recruiting shark Nick Saban’s retirement from coaching and recruiting, Alabama’s new football coach Kalen DeBoer has shown some bite.

DeBoer digested a hard weekend of re-recruiting a top prospect from his newfound backyard by gaining a re-commitment from the nation’s No. 3 wide receiver on Wednesday night. Ryan “Hollywood” Williams of Saraland, Alabama, in the talent-rich Mobile area, said he was headed to Alabama on his X account.

Williams (6-0, 165 pounds) said he had never really left. But legions of Alabama fans went into full panic mode when he decommitted not long after Saban announced his retirement from Alabama on Jan. 10.

Alabama Coach Kalen DeBoer Adds Ryan Williams Key Losses

DeBoer left Washington after two seasons and had just taken the Huskies to the national championship game on Jan. 8 in Houston before losing to Michigan. DeBoer is expected to make in the neighborhood of $10 million a year as Alabama’s coach.

Kalen DeBoer is all smiles after being introduced as Alabama’s new coach on Jan. 13 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. (Photo By John David Mercer, USA TODAY Sports)

After DeBoer’s hiring, Alabama lost two freshmen stars to the NCAA Transfer Portal – safety Caleb Downs and offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor. Then Julian Sayin – one of the top-ranked quarterbacks in the class of 2024 – entered the portal briefly after enrolling at Alabama this month. Both Downs and Sayin are going to Ohio State.

Williams is a five-star prospect and the No. 6 overall player in the nation, according to 247 Sports, which has him as the No. 2 prospect in Alabama. He originally committed to Alabama in October of 2022.

DeBoer hosted Williams over the weekend on a recruiting visit to Alabama.

Written by Glenn Guilbeau

Guilbeau joined OutKick as an SEC columnist in September of 2021 after covering LSU and the Saints for 17 years at USA TODAY Louisiana. He has been a national columnist/feature writer since the summer of 2022, covering college football, basketball and baseball with some NFL, NBA, MLB, TV and Movies and general assignment, including hot dog taste tests.

A New Orleans native and Mizzou graduate, he has consistently won Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) and Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) awards since covering Alabama and Auburn at the Mobile Press-Register (1993-98) and LSU and the Saints at the Baton Rouge Advocate (1998-2004). In 2021, Guilbeau won an FWAA 1st for a game feature, placed in APSE Beat Writing, Breaking News and Explanatory, and won Beat Writer of the Year from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA). He won an FWAA columnist 1st in 2017 and was FWAA's top overall winner in 2016 with 1st in game story, 2nd in columns, and features honorable mention.

Guilbeau completed a book in 2022 about LSU's five-time national champion coach - "Everything Matters In Baseball: The Skip Bertman Story" - that is available at www.acadianhouse.com, Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble outlets. He lives in Baton Rouge with his wife, the former Michelle Millhollon of Thibodaux who previously covered politics for the Baton Rouge Advocate and is a communications director.

Leave a Reply