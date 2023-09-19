Ticket Prices For Colorado’s Games Against Oregon And USC Might Break The Bank

Videos by OutKick

Fans hoping to catch Colorado’s upcoming games against Oregon and USC better be ready to spend a ton of money.

The Buffaloes are sitting at 3-0 after beating Colorado State in double overtime, and hype is absolutely off the charts right now for Deion Sanders and his team.

Next up for Sanders and company is Oregon and USC, and the hype has prices soaring.

Tickets to Colorado’s games against Oregon and USC are incredibly expensive. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Ticket prices are sky high for Colorado’s next two games.

The average ticket price for the Buffaloes/Ducks game in Eugene this weekend is $499 with fees on SeatGeek. The entrance price for USC and Caleb Williams visiting Boulder is significantly higher.

The September 30th game has an average ticket price of just over $1,000 on SeatGeek. Yes, fans will have to spend an average of more than $1,000 to get into the game.

Colorado football tickets are unbelievably expensive. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Imagine explaining to someone a year ago that Colorado games would have an average get in price of $1,000. Nobody would have believed you.

While that’s the average, both ends of the spectrum for the USC game are nuts. The cheapest ticket with fees at the time of publication is $468. The most expensive is nearly $4,500.

Could prices fall in the coming days?

This is one of those tricky situations where waiting could pay off in a big way or turn out to be an absolute disaster.

If Oregon beats Colorado – which is what sportsbooks expect to happen – then ticket prices could plummet by this time next week.

However, if the Buffaloes travel to Eugene and get back on the plane to go home with a victory, prices will shoot up even further. People will be wishing they’d bought tickets when they were only $1,000.

It’s the tricky game fans must navigate year after year. I was in the same position in 2019 for the Wisconsin/Nebraska game in Lincoln. I bought too soon, and could have found tickets for a fraction of the price the week of. Colorado fans are now possibly in the exact same position.

The average ticket price to Colorado/USC is more than $1,000. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

No matter what, people in Colorado remain buzzing for Deion and the Buffaloes. The outrageous ticket prices are further proof of that fact.