Sen. Tiara Mack’s Twerking Video Proves Dems Lack Decency: Dan Dakich

A Rhode Island state senator is getting ridiculed for posting a campaign video of her twerking upside down in a bikini.

Democrat Tiara Mack used her official district TikTok page on the Fourth of July to post the video of her shaking her booty in a headstand on a beach.

“That ass, that ass, that ass!” an individual can be heard off-camera saying before Mack says, “Vote Senator Mack!”

Mack, 28, quickly became the talk of different shows, with Tucker Carlson playing the clip on his Fox News show and saying in a sarcastic manner that she “demonstrated talent” and was the “the next rising star in the Democratic Party.”

Dan Dakich had some questions during Wednesday’s Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich, though.

“Is there no standard here for decency? Is there no standard for our senators?”

