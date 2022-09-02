Thursday Night Mowing League: Welcome To The Playoffs

TNML Commissioner’s Report:

It’s officially go time across the United States.

The first mow of September is in the books and that should’ve sent off some alarm bells in your head as we start to look more closely at sunset timing and how to adjust your schedule to be one of the last mowing teams standing as the playoffs begin.

This is where we really start to separate the contenders from the pretenders. The heat will settle down, the turf will grow again and the real pros of this league will start laying down insane stripes as the leaves are turning on their amazing properties.

I’ll receive emails from dads who run into youth soccer practice timing issues. There will be some who complain they’re at a time zone disadvantage.

Folks, this is why it’s the playoffs.

You adapt. The team adapts. The pit crew figures out what it’s going to take to keep the mower on the playing surface.

If you want to be in contention for season-ending awards, you need to decide right now what kind of sacrifices you’re willing to make.

Get your head right. It’s the playoffs.

…moving along…

Guys, I could’ve died this week during TNML. The mowing gods dropped this limb Wednesday afternoon. This is why we mow on Thursdays. You think the mowing gods are taking me out on league night? Absolutely not. This is why you make the sacrifices.

TNML is officially on the flight attendant radar

• Cliff L. writes:

Need a ruling from the commissioner on this.  Living in Arizona and being on Pacific time until the country goes off of daylight savings time, some college games will start around four in the afternoon and the pro games will start shortly after five.  I like having a nice weekend lawn, but I also like football.  I propose allowing those of us out west to mow on Wednesdays to avoid doing a rushed, or shoddy job.  Your ruling?                                                                                                                        

Unrelated to that, it is rumored that Urban Meyer may be a possible for Herm Edward’s job at Arizona State or Scott Frost’s job at Nebraska.  Knowing you are an Ohio State fan I was wondering what your thoughts are on that subject.   

My suggestion: You mow during halftime.

I don’t get the impression Cliff has too much grass in Arizona, so it shouldn’t be an issue during a half-hour halftime.

TNML Reports:

• Let’s get this week started with rookie Johnny R. firing on all cylinders right out of the gate. Look at this!

Hey Joe…my first Thursday night contribution. I finished my mow about 30m before a late summer rain which setup an epic Oklahoma sunset. #TMNL

• Tim G. in NW Ohio had the perfect setting until his Boilermakers lost to Penn State. Tough way to start the year, but what a great evening living the patio life:

• Mike T. in Idaho writes:

Greetings from beautiful Eagle Idaho!

The heat dome over the high desert West continues! Yesterday was another record heat day, 104! Thankfully we have irrigation water, as the Treasure Valley was once all farmland before it became a housing development!

Forecast is for fall cooling late next week( our normal high this time of year is low 80s)

Lawn is hanging in there, but cooler temperatures will certainly help before Old Man winter comes to town!

• Dave in Rhode Island writes:

Greetings from the Sahara aka Rhode Island.  First TNML mow in at least three weeks, and mainly just to lament and put down some dry stripes.  Not much more to say than that other than #nolaboronlaborday & #weneedrain…

• Matt R. writes:

Commish, first submission of the year are some Labor Day lines. Thanks to my sponsors Toro and Coors Light. Hope the league gets to enjoy some patio beers this weekend, which is exactly what I’m doing right now.

• Matt in Nashville writes:

Hey Commish,

Not much action to report tonight since the lawn was just aerated and seeded so wanted to resend this since you were in a bit of a hiatus. Hope all is well in OH.

• Sean C. in Granger, IN writes:

Hey Joe-

The last few weeks have been a challenge. Two of the last 3 weeks we’ve had storms on Thursday night here in Northern Indiana. That’s where I really started to realize the shorter days. It’s been 2 months since our peak daylight day, and it feels like the descent is quicker than the climb. Now that it’s September, I’m going to have to be super-efficient after work.

No relaxing catching the end of a Tigers Thursday afternoon getaway day game (which, let’s be honest, hasn’t been fun for a while). No playing with the dogs for 30 minutes when I get home (though they still get about 15 minutes….they’re worth it).

It’s time to get to business. I can tell we’re hitting the stretch run when the shadows of the trees are getting close to the sidewalk by 6:30. Being 2 hours east of me, but in the same time zone, I’m sure it’s even tougher for you.

But, I am certainly ready for the stretch run. This is the time of year where the yard starts to look it’s best. The days aren’t as hot or dry, the mornings are cooler, and the months of hard work are paying off. And it’s great timing…my annual Labor Day Weekend Party is Sunday. I can’t have a shabby lawn. That’s part of what the TNML is about.

Keeping my weekends free to party.

Based on recent history, I get to the first week of November before things start to turn. So I’m going to appreciate the next two months before the mower gets stored for the long winter.

Enjoy the long weekend! 

• Candler in Duluth, GA checks in:

Joe- We got home late last night after my sons’ middle school football game, but I knew what I had to do. I can’t think of anything more embarrassing than mowing on Saturday of Labor Day weekend, so I was able to get things finished up just as the sun was going down. The best part was changing out our summer wreath on our front door to our fall football/Dawgs themed wreath. I also updated our flower bed flag to a more appropriate fall theme.

It’s Labor Day weekend, college football is back, and our yards are freshly cut! It doesn’t get much better than that. America, baby! 

Thursday Night Mowing League

Written by Joe Kinsey

I'm an Ohio guy, born in Dayton, who roots for Ohio State and can handle you guys destroying the Buckeyes, Urban Meyer and everything associated with Columbus.

