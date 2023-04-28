Thursday Night Mowing League: Week 2 (Power Rankings Are Out)

Videos by OutKick

As expected, the numbers of participants dipped from Opening Night

Between flooding across The Plains, snow still on the ground across the Dakotas, a terrible start to spring across Minnesota and Wisconsin, soaking rain across the south and storms hammering Texas, I knew it was going to be a rough league night for tens of thousands of league members who wanted to get their yards right heading into the weekend.

The results: Now you’re left scrambling to get back on schedule. You might get a Friday mow in after work, but that ruins your plans of going out to get a burger and beers — maybe throwing down a few bones on Keno — and just relaxing.

Or even worse, the ground is too wet to mow tonight and you’re left mowing on Saturday. As the commissioner, I don’t even want to hear your rainout, “I had to mow on Saturday” reports. Don’t send them because I’m hitting delete.

Tonight's post-mow beer is @twinoast in honor of Lake Erie upon whose shores I'll be playing golf early Saturday morning because I put in the work on league night.



Congrats to all of you who are set for the weekend. pic.twitter.com/8rMrjR9S8h — ThursdayNightMowingLeague (@OutKickTNML) April 28, 2023

Here in northern Ohio, the weather guys had been saying it all week: You better mow Thursday or you’ll be mowing Saturday. Today is an absolute rainout across much of Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Kentucky, Tennessee, etc. It’s brutal.

As I sit here typing, my northeast facing office window is being hammered with rain and wind right off of Lake Erie, which this time of year is real bad news.

But, the good news is that I went out to grab some lunch and I could gaze out across my freshly mowed turf and smile. It’s done for the week. I’d say we’re sitting at a healthy 3.5″ base layer.

It’s so green like the TNML shirts.

Yes, there are spots in the yard that need attention. Yes, the damn dog insists on running around the pool like she’s a greyhound and creating her own racetrack. Yes, that will need some dirt and fencing so she calms her ass down on those hairpin curves.

Doesn’t she just create a new racetrack around the snow fence you put up?

It’s like psychological warfare with this Doodle. I can put up a 4′ piece of fence that changes her course and it plays mind games with her. She actually slows down around the new hairpin curves. Or I’ll run a full 12′ string of fence across an entire area and she won’t go through it. She’s afraid of the fence falling on her so it acts as the Great Wall of China in the yard.

Great dog, just loves to haul ass and doesn’t have a brake of any sort. / Kinsey Collection

Jobs still to accomplish this spring with limited time over the next four weeks until Memorial Day:

Planting hundreds of annuals Put down a stepping stone path…no more talk, it’s time to buy a pallet of rocks Mulch all the beds Open the pool Plant a new weeping cherry Edge the beds Powerwash the patio Clean the gutters Patch parts of the yard ripped up by the dog’s racetrack tendencies

I’m about to puke looking at that list, but it’s time to go to battle. And the kids better be ready to help.

League news & notes:

There are spam sites claiming they sell the TNML sticker. DO NOT BUY TNML STICKERS FROM ANY SITE. THE SITE ISN’T AFFILIATED WITH OUTKICK IN ANY FASHION.

I WILL SEND YOU A STICKER. YOU MIGHT NOT GET THE STICKER NEXT WEEK, BUT YOU’LL GET IT.

DO NOT BUY SHIRTS FROM ANY SITE BESIDES OUTKICK.COM

TNML power rankings after Week 2 — Top 5 in no particular order Colton Lippert Tim G. in NW Ohio Dave Holmgreen Mike Freshwater T.J. Bollmer

Game on. Who wants a spot in the power rankings and a shot at TNML National Mower of the Year?

Buy! Buy! Buy!

Thursday Night reports from across the United States:

@OutKickTNML



She is topped off with 91 octane. Ready for the command to start engines. pic.twitter.com/Q7UK9QzkKQ — Adam Wanberg (@adam_wanberg) April 27, 2023

@OutKickTNML had some help this afternoon , but focus was an issue. 😂. pic.twitter.com/sz7kJnqcXH — Mike Freshwater (@mikefreshwater) April 28, 2023

⁦@OutKickTNML⁩ Veteran tip: Don’t mow the same pattern 2 times in a row. Mix it up. Vertical , horizontal, https://t.co/kymmwbEpwz’s good for your lawn! 😎 pic.twitter.com/NossoVTpli — Mike Freshwater (@mikefreshwater) April 28, 2023

Jon didn't have any grass two seasons ago. What a transformation. https://t.co/K0EeWIFdKj — ThursdayNightMowingLeague (@OutKickTNML) April 28, 2023

TIm G. in NW OH writes:



Just a gorgeous 70 degree Thursday – perfect for mowing. Got a 4.5” cut on 2.5 acres in the 419. Undefeated on Thursdays so far. Special thanks to @MillerLite and @Exmarkmowers for making this night even better! pic.twitter.com/hDEo5lP79X — ThursdayNightMowingLeague (@OutKickTNML) April 28, 2023

It's opening night in SE Nebraska @OutKickTNML ! pic.twitter.com/JQ6tUtXouw — Bill Husker HopHead (@luhmanbrewingco) April 27, 2023

Just like me, the yard is in early season condition. My son helped with the edging and clean-up.@OutKickTNML, pic.twitter.com/xNN0sDHvN7 — Kevin Jensen (@PNWKevin) April 28, 2023

@OutKickTNML Week 2 in the books. Let the garage beers flow. pic.twitter.com/ZJyPtK9Cge — John Wilkie 🇺🇸 🍊 (@Southpawjinx32) April 27, 2023

@OutKickTNML rookie year week #2



Lots of rain here in OKC but I was able to pull off a good grass cutting. Got a 3yr son old striping yards ready for the next generation of the group. I just feel sorry for my once a month Saturday mowing neighbor.#honda #echo #YETI #teachem pic.twitter.com/siYMLY88Gm — Colton Lippert (@colton_lippert) April 27, 2023

Dave L. writes:



Greetings from Michigan, perfect mowing weather this evening. Week two inspired some poetry:



The mowing is done

Busch Latte’s are in the trash

Try Short’s Locals Light



Hopefully the Lions replace Goff tonight! pic.twitter.com/oTcvchGxJ5 — ThursdayNightMowingLeague (@OutKickTNML) April 28, 2023

@OutKickTNML Great week 2. John Deere Z345R is fantastic as always. Ready to post game with @yuenglingbeer pic.twitter.com/iSF9qHmvhS — Jason D (@iamjasond) April 27, 2023

@OutKickTNML

It's halftime on this beautiful TNML evening. Thanks to @ToroEquipment

as well as Johnny Walker and Poland Springs pic.twitter.com/HW06oofs8j — J T (@Pieguy42) April 27, 2023

@OutKickTNML office mow!!! Thanks @garagesalemower & @costco water. Got home too late to mow my yard, but a mow nonetheless. pic.twitter.com/Ds0CPYOLkV — Jon Farthing (@jon_farthing) April 28, 2023

• Brad J. in Roswell, GA writes:

After having the back resided, the equipment made the front yard a mess. So I had it top dressed to repair the damage. Northerners may not be familiar with this concept since this is more common with southern turf like Bermuda. But it is effective to make it level and feed nutrients to the lawn. I’m excited to lay the stripes with my Tru-Cut reel mower in a few weeks after everything has settled in and the grass grows thru the compost, sand and soil mixture.

The equipment used was brand new and the guy doing it designed the truck himself. I hope he succeeds in his venture because it’s hard-working guys like this that make our country great!

@OutKickTNML back in action after a rain out and carburetor failure last week. Thank you to @TheToroCompany for the new Recycler and @RYOBItoolsusa for the assist. @AustinBeerworks Bloodwork Orange for the cool down. Time to sit back and enjoy fruits of labor #TNML pic.twitter.com/x64Thhq9mY — Kyle (@K_Harward) April 27, 2023

Well 2 in the books, almost had a rain out but the sky’s parted and the gods spoke “We mow on Thursdays!” @HondaPE_USA @ECHO_USA hydration by @LoneStarBeer

Soundtrack by @SturgillSimpso2 @OutKickTNML #TNML pic.twitter.com/BmvPMvOrZI — Dave Holmgreen (@CoachHolmG) April 28, 2023

• Jason R. in Far Nor Cal writes:

Track conditions were a bit warm today. Might have hit 100 already. 90 degrees by finish. Top sponsors this week cold beer X3, bottled water, Red Hot Chili Peppers #RHCP

• Indy Daryl writes:

Week number two was a smashing success and like any high level athlete I’d like to take this opportunity to shamelessly promote a product I truly believe in: Altra running shoes. Whether running (road or trail), hiking, mowing, or just wearing around town these shoes can’t be beat. The extra wide toe box is incredibly comfortable, especially on hot days where your feet start to swell. Typical shoes would star to press in and make everything tight. Altra shoes don’t let that happen. And to top it all off, the cushion, even on this well worn pair (went to Olympic NP last year), lasts and makes wearing them a dream.

As for the yard itself…. well it’s cut and most of it is green….

Hope you had a great mowing session and I can’t wait to read the report tomorrow!

@OutKickTNML Rookie to TNML, Glad to have found a group that loves mowing like me. Hope to have a sticker soon for my mowers. Keep on striping. @STIHLUSA @swardmancon pic.twitter.com/2ZlUQnAPn3 — Tim Channing (@channing_t84649) April 27, 2023

Youth sports are in full swing so the lunch break has been my go to for @OutKickTNML. Took the display aerial today for a new POV.@rhinegeist Juicy Truths on deck for the Athletic Board meeting tonight after T-Ball practice.#Timmy2Cuts #TNML #StripeShow #GiveItToThePeople pic.twitter.com/UPEM5eeB9J — T.J. Bollmer (@tbollmerj) April 27, 2023

• Doctor Chris writes:

My buddy in South Carolina said I should send this in. First cut of the year. It was in the 20s last week and a long winter. Looking forward to the lawn greening up!

@OutKickTNML Wk 2 wrapped with the 5yr old learning how to plant & water some grass seed, all thanks to the big govt tearing up the front yard. Thanks to @craftsman @STIHLUSA @SunocoRacing @BriggsStratton @HusqvarnaUSA pic.twitter.com/NP25dLHlHb — NotThatGuy (@TimInToledo) April 27, 2023

Another week on the books. Have some trees to plant before next week. Wife says I can't wear my "Come and take it " shirt because I don't own a gas mower but I told her it is by choice and I support my gas burning brethren!!!!!! @OutKickTNML pic.twitter.com/CZXwXZ2WOS — Thad Zahn (@tszahn74) April 28, 2023

Not the showing I’d like at the beginning of mowing season @OutKickTNML. Battled some soggy conditions but can’t make excuses. Thanks to the sponsors @HondaPE_USA, & @ECHO_USA. Music provided by the great @whiskeymyers pic.twitter.com/7EsVkzkLZx — Colt Bradford (@coachbradford9) April 28, 2023

@OutKickTNML @JoeKinseyexp When it’s Thursday and you know strong storms are coming this afternoon, you take care of business in the morning. #TNML #FL pic.twitter.com/YXoH9H78wZ — Jay B☘️ (@JustJayJax) April 27, 2023

@OutKickTNML put the Ultimate Warrior to work on this 96° day in #norcal while bumping some @aaron_watson pic.twitter.com/fQCqPEHNyX — Dave Radford (@Stardumb538) April 27, 2023

Week 2 of @OutKickTNML

Suburbs of Indy have had great Spring Weather.

Played in a Golf Outing. Mowed. Now Draft Coverage.

Thanks to Toro and Adidas Alpha Bounce.

Thanks @JoeKinseyexp for my TNML sticker!! Location TBD. pic.twitter.com/T5MFPfcNC1 — Jonathan Mayo (@fbcoachjmayo) April 28, 2023

Weather approaching but got it done in VA.@OutKickTNML pic.twitter.com/kVDBjOSfFS — Dave Jackson (@DMJack_) April 27, 2023

@OutKickTNML I’m busy after work so it is the Thursday Morning Mowing League today. Grass is looking better but still need more sunshine here in San Diego. Tru-Cut, @DEWALTtough, @ECHO_USA . pic.twitter.com/8baEHBodqQ — T.S.Covey (@tscovey) April 27, 2023

The @OutKickTNML post mow 🧵



📆 Rookie Season: Week 2

🆚 Full Yard

🏟️ Mt. Zion

⏰ 11:45a CST

🌤️ 66°

🌾 East-West Pattern

🎶 Spotify TNML Playlist

📺 n/a

📊 see below



Sponsors: (inquire, see last post in thread for that info)



Mower: @EGOPowerPlus pic.twitter.com/HVIZTmNF9H — Fink (@dustfink) April 27, 2023

Opening night @OutKickTNML! Finished just in time for the national anthem at the NFL draft. Thanks to my sponsors, @TheToroCompany, @EGOPowerPlus, @brooksrunning, Boss City Brewing, and @adam_wanberg for sending them! pic.twitter.com/s0g7H1fOK3 — Bill Husker HopHead (@luhmanbrewingco) April 28, 2023

• Brandon B. in Madison, CT writes:

My trusty mower was sitting on pit road with the tarp on trying to figure out the rain today. Put a bungee cord on her to open up the side discharge cover to help alleviate clumping. 45 degree rotation from last week with the cross-cutting to disseminate the clippings.

I would like to thank my mowing sponsors on this wet Thursday: @HusqvarnaUSA, @newbalance, and @ChampionUSA. I would also like to thank my post mow sponsors for the light at the end of the tunnel: @yuenglingbeer, @BrooklynBrewery and @dominos.

Now time for a post-mow scoot @HondaPowersprts #Metropolitan

Everything rained out tonight in South GA, @OutKickTNML and Little League Game…. pic.twitter.com/8kjCc33dXI — Tacoma_Driver_from_Beantown (@FromTacoma) April 28, 2023

Unfortunately, continued heavy rains throughout the week including today have forced a postponement of this week’s @OutKickTNML league night. Mowing will resume on May 4th to free Cinco de Mayo Weekend of household responsibilities. pic.twitter.com/T8mjBjJiYD — Steve Day (@steveday_7) April 27, 2023