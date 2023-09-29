Thursday Night Mowing League: The Finals

Videos by OutKick

I think it was June or July when I was at a doctor’s appointment with a guy who knows what I do for a living. He’ll always ask what’s the latest from the world of content and if I’ve been up to anything crazy.

He’s fascinated by things like how I broke open the Lia Thomas drama back in 2021 and the other wild content I’ll find myself involved with.

At this appointment, I explained that I was in the middle of my busy season because I serve as the commissioner of an online virtual mowing league.

The look on his face isn’t uncommon when I tell people about this life that chose me.

“Wait, you do what?” he said.

Yeah, it sounds crazy, but I have thousands of incredible people all over the country and around the world who participate, send in photos, buy shirts, put stickers on their mowers, send emails, make videos, and are passionate about this league.

“Why?” they always ask.

And then I have to preach the gospel. It’s time to go to work. I have to make the non-believer understand why we do it, why we put in the reps, and why we sacrifice when we would rather be on the patio grilling, drinking, and jerking around.

At this point, I can hook a person in about five to eight minutes.

Once they get over the absurdity of what they’re hearing to find the genius, they’re butter in my mowing hands.

Inevitably, the person on the other end of the gospel will get the widest smile they’ve experienced in years.

I’m convinced this league can change lives for the better. Look at the relationships developing between league competitors. They’re interacting in a positive way. They’re helping each other. I don’t have to lead the conversation. You guys are comfortable to the point where you talk with each other like how I envision Dale Sr. talking to D-Dubya in the garage after a practice run.

You’re competitors, but at the end of the day, it’s a fraternity of like-minded people who care about their property and community. It’s a beautiful thing to watch.

As we close down the 2023 mowing season, it’s time for each and every one of you to reflect on what was accomplished this season:

The video content was absurd. I’m thinking of sending like 100 clips to an OutKick video editor so we can have an NFL Films-like video for everyone to enjoy. I’m especially proud of the guys who have been terrified that their properties don’t live up to some of the big dogs in the league. I remember Jason in Far Nor Cal being super cautious about the whole thing and now he’s one of the best video producers in the TNML. I’m proud of a guy like Justin in Augusta — with the Par 3 in his yard — who faded in the summer of 2021 and 2022. This year, the guy was a warrior. There were so many stickers that were sent out. I’m talking hundreds and hundreds. It feels like I’ve sent out over 1,000 since starting that campaign. Over the winter I’m thinking of going the self-addressed PO Box route because this has just morphed into something out of control to the point where I was spending Friday nights addressing and stuffing envelopes. It’s time to streamline this process. All of the TNML gear has been sold off. I’m told there’s a new shop coming and the shirt offerings will be expanding. Opening Day was on 4/20 and The Finals were held on National Drink Beer Day. It was just meant to be. For the first time in league history, we will have a national champion. I still need to figure out what the champ will get as a prize. Standby.

I’m going to decompress over the weekend. Look at all the content. Analyze. Hold meetings with the league founders and determine who will take home the most prestigious title in residential mowing history.

From the bottom of my mowing heart, thank you for a year I’ll never forget.

The Commissioner.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Buy! Buy! Buy!

I think everything is gone. The store is officially empty. I guess you guys liquidated the rest of the Layin’ Stripes shirts. Good job.

Mowing Reports From Across The Country:

Enjoyed the season. Love seeing America via ⁦@OutKickTNML⁩. Gives a Cali guy some hope. Special thanks to my brother and sons for the help in the playoffs! Enjoy your weekends. pic.twitter.com/Aab3vtGnIK — J_Al_Rhodes4 (@Rhodes4Al) September 29, 2023

#Timmy2Cuts can thank all his sponsors, but the real MVP of the season is #Mrs2Cuts and the OG 2CutCrew.



The kids looked forward to every Thursday and she won’t admit but the Mrs got a kick out of it!



Special thanks to The Commish of the @OutKickTNML for creating all of this! pic.twitter.com/UFa5HznzrN — T.J. Bollmer (@Timmy2Cuts513) September 29, 2023

One last @OutKickTNML mow in the books!#Timmy2Cuts went 2 Happy Places, Stomped MudHoles, put on a Red Suit, & pioneered a DeGeneration of 2Cutters the league has never seen!



24 weeks of absolute StripeShows & @rhinegeist JuicyTruths it’s time 2 bring home the MOTY 2 the 513! pic.twitter.com/aN4E6PW9iE — T.J. Bollmer (@Timmy2Cuts513) September 28, 2023

@OutKickTNML Thanks for the great season. It was a lot of fun and kept me on track to mow every Thursday. I would like to thank my son for the help, along with my sweet old dog who I hope will make it another season. @HondaPE_USA@ECHO_USA@DEWALTtough pic.twitter.com/7CoHLxb8Fv — T. Covey (@tscovey) September 29, 2023

Got the mow n on Wednesday due 2 a dr. appt. in New Braunfels 2day & projected rain. It was damn good planning too as it was pouring when I got home.



✅Clean Bill of Health

✅Lunch @KrausesCafe_NB

✅5.5 hrs driving

✅Back n time 4 football

✅NOT MOWING SATURDAY @OutKickTNML pic.twitter.com/gNbcspCXHS — Dave Holmgreen (@CoachHolmG) September 28, 2023

Shoutout to my ‘23 sponsors for @OutKickTNML @HondaPE_USA & @ECHO_USA for flawless performances week in and week out. @SaintArnold Fancy Lawnmower for providing hydration unparalleled!



And a bigger shoutout to the men and women of #TNML



it ain’t the heat, it’s the humidity! pic.twitter.com/WGfGQIk247 — Dave Holmgreen (@CoachHolmG) September 29, 2023

I don’t cut for 2 weeks after seeding- but put down the final edge. Figured I’d waive the official checkers on the season- and the Victory Lane #1 is for the great @OutKickTNML and its membership full of ordinary, hard-working Americans 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/LI8KaiCLvN — Tim (@Hornet316) September 28, 2023

🏆“All I have is all I need.” @OutKickTNML National Mower of the Year final case and mow



📆 Rookie Season: W23 (Playoff W4)

🆚 Front/Back

🏟️ Mt. Zion

⏰ 10:30a

☁️ 74°

🌾 NW-SE

🎶 Championship Soundtrack

📊 below

📺 👇(watch for s/o)



Sponsors 🙏🏼@BbqNotorious

MTZ Auto Express pic.twitter.com/qoQIqfMSyd — Fink (@dustfink) September 28, 2023

It’s @OutKickTNML Championship Thursday! What a day, what a season! Thanks the #jacobosen and #toro for staying in tip top shape all season. From the aftermath of the #BuschClash to the #Winston, what a recovery @henryhills_golf made! Congrats to everyone! To be continued….. pic.twitter.com/eOnyQ7YKRY — Justin Eppenbrock (@jeppenbrock) September 28, 2023

Also the Blue Lions won!! What a Championship Thursday!!! pic.twitter.com/hQPGFiwOYO — Justin Eppenbrock (@jeppenbrock) September 29, 2023

@OutKickTNML @JoeKinseyexp CHAMPIONSHIP Night! 92 degrees at the start, but we don't stop because of heat! Mowed 4 lawns w/the 15 year old after football practice. We do Hard Things. @honda_pe @AltraRunning @KILLCLIFF pic.twitter.com/nxIAOkXVtx — Adam Dolezal (@thedatingdude) September 29, 2023

Season Recap:

– down over 100 lbs since last season

– edges held up all year

-crabgrass is almost gone

– yard is thickening up nicely



Look forward to next season! It was a great one! Congrats to all! What a great league! @OutKickTNML @JoeKinseyexp @kherman255 @chris_burns65 pic.twitter.com/LwFruawZDQ — Diesel (@DieselRenius) September 28, 2023

• Mike T. in Eagle, Idaho writes:

Greetings from beautiful Eagle, Idaho!

Beautiful fall weather here in the high Mountain West! Grass and yard have had a wonderful growing season! Soon the weather will change and we’ll have months of cold and snow!

Thanks for allowing The Donald and I to participate in the league, hopefully seeing everyone next season!

@OutKickTNML What a season! To The League: Thank you for putting in all the late nights, the over-seeding, the miles of edging, the stripes, the irrigation, the dedication, and finally to all the Beers shared while finishing up the last row!#TNML Mosaic 23’ pic.twitter.com/p1o0aQEBU2 — Theisanity (@Theis23Aaron) September 29, 2023

Hey @Timmy2Cuts513 I may not have the merch but I am coming for you. I have my adopted state of Nebraska and my old home of North Dakota behind me!! Watch out!! Hey Commish @OutKickTNML we are coming to the end of the year but finishing strong!! I want to thank @MakitaTools pic.twitter.com/qfcsYPNZ6p — Thad Zahn (@tszahn74) September 28, 2023

@luhmanbrewingco. No mow on @OutKickTNML @craftsman Championship Thursday 😩👎



We put good mows on tape. expanded to a 2 mow team, put out a hype video, and had the first ever @OutKickTNML Tunnel Walk.



I like our #hammers returning next season.

Stripe it like @Timmy2Cuts513 pic.twitter.com/703658IwgD — Adam Wanberg (@adam_wanberg) September 29, 2023

• Sean C. in Granger, IN, who owns the Indiana TNML license plate, writes:

Well, here we are. Where did the summer go? It was a bittersweet night of mowing. It almost didn’t happen as we’ve had rain every day this week. And I even had to start in a slight drizzle. But I made it through. Honestly, what choice did I have? I still have a month left of mowing, but this was the last one that counts. I know. I know, you don’t want to hear about it. But I’m guessing you’re in the same boat as me.

As part of my week leading up to the final day, I spent my Saturday out at Notre Dame to tailgate before the big game. I tried to get close to camera shots for GameDay, but it was a madhouse. Too bad I don’t have the TNML flag. That would have come in handy. But, I was able to get some pics during the day with different members of the crowd. I snuck into a group pic of a tailgate that was awarded “Tailgate of the Week” by the Notre Dame Alumni Association. I even made their Twitter and Instagram posts (though I have neither of those apps). I have no idea who any of those people are.

I also got some pics with some friends and statues throughout the day. Me and the TNML shirt got around Saturday, that’s for sure.

Here’s to another successful season. I hope to have a new rider by opening day 2024!

@OutKickTNML To do as much as I do you must be highly “mowtivated”. Morning and evening mows below. Contributions?

*Top recruiter

*Created official TNML playlist on @SpotifyUSA

*1st competitor to use a drone.

“There’s nothing wrong with

HONORABLE MENTION😎

CUN2024. pic.twitter.com/TcFcITIWAj — Mike Freshwater (@mikefreshwater) September 28, 2023

@OutKickTNML CONCLUSION IN CAPITALAND: What a season and week. Blew a spindle last week mowing in uncharted territory, but thanks to Amazon and FedEx, we were able to grind out a completion tonight. Missed the last two weeks due to family priorities but finished strong. #RideOn pic.twitter.com/2JqcCIlyTi — @Instagramless_Buffs (@The_Buffs) September 28, 2023

Final week! Playoffs! What a year @OutKickTNML who’s mower of the year? Thanks to all my beer sponsors, toro, stihl. My pit crew at bellbrook lawn. And finally my videographer Tim! Will this video get flagged for sensitive content? Already looking forward to next year pic.twitter.com/B4YjFE6PoC — kavankv290 (@kavankv290) September 28, 2023

@OutKickTNML Hit or miss rain all day. Stopped long enough for me to lay some stripes. Glad I don’t have to do it tomorrow since I took a vacation day. #tnml #outkick pic.twitter.com/to2Oha34iK — Jay B☘️ (@JustJayJax) September 28, 2023

• Indy Daryl writes:

Between the lack of rain and not mowing last week because of a Ragnar Relay the yard was in piss poor shape. I think there are now more brown spots than green, but the green that I do have seemed like was about 10” tall. All said it really needed a trim and despite general lack of motivation as the season wraps up, getting out there this afternoon was a must. Lines weren’t perfect but definitely good enough for the start of fall!

@OutKickTNML Got my mowing done early today as I'm having dinner with my daughter tonight. All in all, my yard is looking good given that I don't water my lawn due to being on a well



As always, my appreciation goes to @craftsman and @JohnDeere mowers, and @LibmanCompany brooms. pic.twitter.com/Er63KTJ845 — Ken Peterson (@kedward402) September 28, 2023

Helluva run at Championship. Survived the season long grind. Probably not making the top tier but have been making neighbors jealous one luscious lawn stripe at a time. @OutKickTNML pic.twitter.com/L2bt4dsQDC — Jason Doan (@jdubs678) September 28, 2023

@OutKickTNML Don't have the time or talent to pierce the MOY content leaderboard, but I do have the weekly post grind in mind: final shout out to Snapper, Troy-Bilt, Walker, Ryobi, Tru-Value, BLs – too many to list. Top lawn season in awhile, onto leaves! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7IcKr2l0FH — RI_Bred (@Sweetd8943) September 28, 2023