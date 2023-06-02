Thursday Night Mowing League: The Best Mowing Hype Video In The History Of Suburbia

Videos by OutKick
Let’s start with the big news from last night that the suits in New York at Fox News Corp. headquarters has to love to see. OutKick morning show host Dan Dakich announced via Twitter that he’s officially joining the biggest and best mowing league in the history of the United States.
I’m told that Dan’s declaration comes with the promise that a swag bag is on the way. Like being initiated into a gang, Dan will get his very own colors with the promise he’ll be loyal to the league and won’t jump ship to some scumbag rival mowing league that mows on Wednesdays or god forbid, the guy signs an NIL with a Saturday morning mowing league.
Look at the smile on Mrs. Dakich’s face over this news. She understands the magnitude of Dan’s commitment to getting it done on Thursdays.
Week 7 National Mower of the Year Power Rankings:
- Jimmy Dobbins
- Fink in Illinois
- TJ Bollmer in the 513 (this could go up big time if we secure our first beer sponsorship via TJ)
- Coach Dave
- Matt Schmitz
Also receiving votes: Canoe Kirk, Adam Wanberg, Adam Dolezal, T.S. Covey, Candler B.
All-Star Break is June 8
I’ve mentioned it multiple times over the last couple of weeks. DO NOT SEND in reports and expect me to respond. I will be golfing and spending next to zero time on my phone for very long stretches as I consume fresh air and sunshine.
Buy! Buy! Buy!
You guys asked for flags. Now we have flags.
Mowing reports from across the United States
• Matt in Nashville writes:
Checking in just before the All-Star break and your long, much-needed hiatus. Got a solid league night mow in despite a light rainfall during the run, which actually felt pretty darn good considering the heat. This past week I got the in-ground irrigation up and running (see pic) so that should keep us nice and green through the season.
I’m also seeing results in the awful pee spot caused by the WGD (Weapon of Grass Destruction tm) thanks to Scotts Turf Builder Triple Action (see pic). I also had a couple of dead spots last year that I filled with the same Scotts product that now look great so I highly recommend (see product posing on former dead spots). All in all a great league night. I hope everyone out there hit it hard knowing we have the Break next week – which works out perfectly in Nashville as that’s the first night of CMA Fest and we have friends coming to town for the festivities. Hope you enjoy the getaway.
Oh and as a bonus, as we went for a walk around the neighborhood with the kiddos and pup, a beautiful Delorean passed right by – I wasn’t quick enough with the phone camera to catch a good shot, but the license plate was “MCFLY”. Thought you and the league might appreciate that piece of nostalgia.
• Jason in Far Nor Cal writes:
Victory this week from Redding, CA. Perfect conditions. I feel for league members without rain. Finally through a 4 year drought here. It was nice to get sprinkled on while mowing here, because it won’t be long before it’s 100 plus consistently. I timed my mow perfectly as the neighborhood ‘silver fox’ dog walker went by as I was winding up my extension cord. (Gun show)
She was stunned by the lawn’s beauty. Okay, if she wasn’t, her dog was. Thankfully I got my obligatory ‘roof shot’ done without anyone catching me, especially her. Working on more recruits. Got a preview of Brian in Savanna’s work. Looking good. Love the Betsy Ross flag my friend. Cheers to the league.
• Sean C. in Granger, IN writes:
Well Joe, I know you didn’t expect much from the Midwest contingent this week with the pre-drought in full effect, but I was able to get in a mow this week. At least the front yard. There are a couple factors at play. My front yard is the recipient of a little more shade due to some neighbors’ trees and the configuration of the house where there is more natural shade during the day.
In addition, I’m on a well for my water, so some days I was watering twice a day. There were definitely some drier spots, but I certainly had more growth than I expected since last week. Could I have gotten away with waiting a few more days? Sure. But I guess I’d liken this to getting a neck trim between haircut appointments. Just a little off the top. And boy, did that beer taste extra good last night with temps still in the high 80’s at 8pm.
Co-workers (Other Sean and Only Dave) were discussing the watering situation this morning. While Other Sean is on well water like me, Only Dave is on city water. Watering gets expensive for Only Dave, and apparently Mrs. Only Dave left the sprinklers on all night last night. So I definitely appreciate having access to free water in times like this. The backyard is a different story.
No matter how much I water, it gets baked all day! It might as well be the Middle East. Ultimately, a pool would be a great oasis in the backyard.
I will say, while I appreciate your reason for timing of the TNML All-Star Break, man it’s early. It’s like having a week 4 bye week in the NFL. Or, on The Office, when Dwight was Acting Manager, he staggered lunches, and Jim’s lunch was at 10:30am. Pre-All Star Break flew by, but the next 5 months of the TNML season is going to be a grind!! But hey, you’re the commissioner. We play by your rules.
Just a little side note. As I mentioned last week, going into long weekends is really where the TMML shows its true value. Because I had the entire weekend to enjoy, Sunday night was the AEW Double or Nothing PPV in the backyard. But while this was going on, the neighbors were in full mow and yard cleanup mode, with a battery-powered mower to boot. At 8:30 on a Sunday night of a Holiday Weekend. I guess they didn’t get the memo yet.
Enjoy your golf trip.
• Candler B. in Duluth, GA writes:
Joe- No mowing for us this week because we are living the life in the everyman’s crown jewel of Florida- Panama City Beach. (They were mowing the sides of the highway today with giant tractor mowers, so I guess that’s not nothing.)
Today we celebrated our daughter’s birthday by going to the greatest old school arcade around, Funland. I know everybody thinks their childhood arcade is the best, but I’m pretty sure this one actually is. Sure they have the creepiest clown mascot in the Southeast, but they make up for it with old school games, great ice cream, and an even better atmosphere. It’s definitely worth a visit for anyone spending time in the PCB area this summer.
Here’s to a great summer weekend with freshly cut lawns (for most of us anyway). We mow on Thursdays!
• Indy Daryl got it done on league night:
My goodness was it hot out there today! 93 degrees sure felt like 100 with the sun beating down on me out there. But we soldier on!
I imagine the mow tonight was a lot like when my wife says she needs a bang trim in-between actual hair cuts. While the lawn was starting to show signs of slowing down, there was more than enough to trim off the top and get a nice crisp look. I too am out of town all next week and couldn’t let it go three full weeks without any mow.
Now settled in for my hometown Nuggets vs the Miami Heat for the NBA finals. Suffering through many, many, many years of nuggets basketball (going to games as a kid, even when they only won 11 games in 1998), I can honestly say I never thought this day would come. Let’s go Jokic, Murray and the rest of the crew!!!!!!! Bring that Larry O’Brien trophy to the Rocky mountains!!
• Derek S. in Indiana writes:
So I’m sitting on my porch having a post mow cold one and my neighbor starts mowing at 9:33!
Gotta get it done on Thursday!
(Excuse my pole on left, I’m stripping it down)
• Tim G. in the 419 writes:
Just returned from a 9-day, 7-night trip to Italy with our football team for an international exhibition game and had time for a mow before dark. It was hot and dry in the 419 while I was gone. The grass had grown some but is developing brown spots – unusual for this early in the summer. Got some extra help tonight from our new 7-month-old chocolate lab mix Cara and of course Exmark and Miller Lite. Ciao!
• Rob in NC writes:
Checking in Joe..lost track of what week this is. Glad we got some rain all Memorial Day weekend altho it sucked, but was needed. Hope the weathermen are wrong in your area which is a high probability. Just glad to be done with year 25.5 of teaching, it’s brutal and don’t let anyone lie to you. Simple nasty tonight….shout out to Stihl/Bobcat/Bls and this forum…Rob….NC….PS horrible pic my phone is smashed