Thursday Night Mowing League: The Best Mowing Hype Video In The History Of Suburbia

Let’s start with the big news from last night that the suits in New York at Fox News Corp. headquarters has to love to see. OutKick morning show host Dan Dakich announced via Twitter that he’s officially joining the biggest and best mowing league in the history of the United States.

I’m told that Dan’s declaration comes with the promise that a swag bag is on the way. Like being initiated into a gang, Dan will get his very own colors with the promise he’ll be loyal to the league and won’t jump ship to some scumbag rival mowing league that mows on Wednesdays or god forbid, the guy signs an NIL with a Saturday morning mowing league.

Look at the smile on Mrs. Dakich’s face over this news. She understands the magnitude of Dan’s commitment to getting it done on Thursdays.

I salute the men and women of @OutKickTNML pic.twitter.com/fgYZBxhc4x — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) June 1, 2023

Yo @OutKickTNML can a brother get a tee shirt??!!!!

I’m in!! pic.twitter.com/2YZmT8c33j — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) June 1, 2023

Week 7 National Mower of the Year Power Rankings:

Jimmy Dobbins Fink in Illinois TJ Bollmer in the 513 (this could go up big time if we secure our first beer sponsorship via TJ) Coach Dave Matt Schmitz

Also receiving votes: Canoe Kirk, Adam Wanberg, Adam Dolezal, T.S. Covey, Candler B.

Last week’s Mower of the Year Power Rankings:

Fink in Illinois TJ Bollmer in the 513 Matt Schmitz Jimmy Dobbins Andy G. in Toledo

All-Star Break is June 8

I’ve mentioned it multiple times over the last couple of weeks. DO NOT SEND in reports and expect me to respond. I will be golfing and spending next to zero time on my phone for very long stretches as I consume fresh air and sunshine.

Buy! Buy! Buy!

You guys asked for flags. Now we have flags.

Mowing reports from across the United States

This might be the best mowing hype video in the history of suburbia. Unreal. https://t.co/eAHx7PHGQP — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) June 2, 2023

TWO CLAPS AND A RICK FLAIR!!! @OutKickTNML



Title: “Running From Storm”



📆 Rookie Season: Week 7

🆚 Full Yard

🏟️ Mt. Zion

⏰ 3:15p CT

🌧️ 87°

🌾 E-W ‘wide’

🎶 “TNML Playlist”

📺 see below

📊 69’, 547 cal



Sponsors: @BbqNotorious

MTZ Auto Express pic.twitter.com/GQWkmPkqPR — Fink (@dustfink) June 1, 2023

@OutKickTNML . The command to start engines has been given. Green flag is flying in Western Nebraska Residental Pro Stock Series.@NASCAR_Trucks pic.twitter.com/tfTU5iQXDd — Adam Wanberg (@adam_wanberg) June 1, 2023

Raining every day in the Nebraska Panhandle. The La Niña cycle has ended in the Pacific Ocean. @dayweather



Those Hot weather girls don’t tell you that. pic.twitter.com/aKadPaSTpk — Adam Wanberg (@adam_wanberg) June 1, 2023

@OutKickTNML @JoeKinseyexp Almost rained out with early rain showers. We mow for Ohio. New grass in the background with the TNML shirt. Thanks to @Honda mowers @AltraRunning @RYOBItoolsusa pic.twitter.com/Oc46kRdSbH — Adam Dolezal (@thedatingdude) June 2, 2023

@OutKickTNML 3 straight weeks of minimal sunshine. I’m not sure the lawn needed it, but I mowed anyways. No sun in the forecast for the next 2 weeks. I hope we at least see some sunshine before the 4th of July. The Tru-Cut is still running great. pic.twitter.com/9JkLjVYum9 — T. Covey (@tscovey) June 2, 2023

@OutKickTNML late reporting in…had to overcome a mechanical issue. But we got it done. trim—mow-blow pic.twitter.com/2fOYMVTiZ0 — Ramdog (@Ramdoggy82) June 2, 2023

@OutKickTNML Checking in from SW Ohio where it is dry AF with no relief in sight. Mowing high now. We need rain!!! pic.twitter.com/xqSbuDuN0q — Mike Freshwater (@mikefreshwater) June 1, 2023

@OutKickTNML It's a rain-out for tonight's mow here in Eagle, NE. The @craftsman mower was jazzed to eat some grass tonight, but the much needed rain has postponed tonight's play. pic.twitter.com/8XWX5PYtsz — Ken Peterson (@kedward402) June 1, 2023

Haven’t missed a league night yet but it’s getting awfully dry here in the 217!

Did #hardthings last weekend and landscaped the entire back of the house. @OutKickTNML pic.twitter.com/fpiQu3zrYL — Jason Doan (@jdubs678) June 1, 2023

@OutKickTNML. We needed some bench strength after the All Star Break so we added a journeyman veteran and a rookie who is still on the PUP list due to a neck injury. He was kicked in the neck and can't straighten it out. also some action photos from the league. #goats #tnml pic.twitter.com/iXDYXOLmYa — El KaBong (@gim357) June 1, 2023

Early cut today to dodge rain. Want to thank Toro HP 6.5 mower, Craftsman trimmer and Michelob Ultra for being part of the team today! @OutKickTNML pic.twitter.com/uJJzlffb2i — Jonathan Pope (@jonathandpope) June 1, 2023

Ah yes…complete. It was another smooth week 10 run here in TN, and a new track record thanks to my @HustlerMower Raptor. Time to cool down with a @CoronaUSA premier and ramp up for a work free weekend. @OutKickTNML #tnml pic.twitter.com/ZSfhb6D6g9 — jim allen (@allenjim13) June 1, 2023

@OutKickTNML first entry of the year. But I'd like to thank all the great people at @craftsman, Briggs and Stratton, @WORXTools, @ScottsLawn, Grass Pad of Kansas City, last and mostly @yuenglingbeer for making these stripes possible. pic.twitter.com/vTqbZgppEi — A (@OakCityAustin) June 1, 2023

My guy @CoachHolmG creating cinema for @OutKickTNML, but I’m staying simple with then fullest yard in town. Mowed by @TheToroCompany and edged up real good by @ECHO_USA pic.twitter.com/dlD0mSHwqx — Tyler Vernon (@TheRealTyler_V) June 2, 2023

• Matt in Nashville writes:

Checking in just before the All-Star break and your long, much-needed hiatus. Got a solid league night mow in despite a light rainfall during the run, which actually felt pretty darn good considering the heat. This past week I got the in-ground irrigation up and running (see pic) so that should keep us nice and green through the season.

I’m also seeing results in the awful pee spot caused by the WGD (Weapon of Grass Destruction tm) thanks to Scotts Turf Builder Triple Action (see pic). I also had a couple of dead spots last year that I filled with the same Scotts product that now look great so I highly recommend (see product posing on former dead spots). All in all a great league night. I hope everyone out there hit it hard knowing we have the Break next week – which works out perfectly in Nashville as that’s the first night of CMA Fest and we have friends coming to town for the festivities. Hope you enjoy the getaway.

Oh and as a bonus, as we went for a walk around the neighborhood with the kiddos and pup, a beautiful Delorean passed right by – I wasn’t quick enough with the phone camera to catch a good shot, but the license plate was “MCFLY”. Thought you and the league might appreciate that piece of nostalgia.

After a Race Weekend, a Wedding Shower and a Fly Fishing trip, it’s good to be back in the ⁦@OutKickTNML⁩ rotation. Thx ⁦@JohnDeere⁩ and ⁦@STIHLUSA⁩ and ⁦@ECHO_USA⁩ for getting me ready for a relaxing weekend! pic.twitter.com/UF48TiWd3y — Tim (@Hornet316) June 1, 2023

Make sure you tune in after the @OutKickTNML All-Star break and #Timmy2Cuts will discuss a tip to help brighten those stripes!



Happy watering! Can’t wait to enjoy a few @CincyLight brews while throwing down on the @HusqvarnaUSA mower. pic.twitter.com/6PF4yiZvoY — T.J. Bollmer (@tbollmerj) June 1, 2023

• Jason in Far Nor Cal writes:

Victory this week from Redding, CA. Perfect conditions. I feel for league members without rain. Finally through a 4 year drought here. It was nice to get sprinkled on while mowing here, because it won’t be long before it’s 100 plus consistently. I timed my mow perfectly as the neighborhood ‘silver fox’ dog walker went by as I was winding up my extension cord. (Gun show)

She was stunned by the lawn’s beauty. Okay, if she wasn’t, her dog was. Thankfully I got my obligatory ‘roof shot’ done without anyone catching me, especially her. Working on more recruits. Got a preview of Brian in Savanna’s work. Looking good. Love the Betsy Ross flag my friend. Cheers to the league.

First headlight cut of the year. Didn’t disturb the neighbors and lined out nicely thanks to @EGOPowerPlus and @OutKickTNML #tnml pic.twitter.com/Xi42pC7gat — Sean (@KYsafety) June 2, 2023

Best night of the wk! Trying to get it right before sons bday party this wknd. @OutKickTNML pic.twitter.com/2ETpJOrtJI — ibmarrkus (@ibmarrkus) June 2, 2023

• Sean C. in Granger, IN writes:

Well Joe, I know you didn’t expect much from the Midwest contingent this week with the pre-drought in full effect, but I was able to get in a mow this week. At least the front yard. There are a couple factors at play. My front yard is the recipient of a little more shade due to some neighbors’ trees and the configuration of the house where there is more natural shade during the day.

In addition, I’m on a well for my water, so some days I was watering twice a day. There were definitely some drier spots, but I certainly had more growth than I expected since last week. Could I have gotten away with waiting a few more days? Sure. But I guess I’d liken this to getting a neck trim between haircut appointments. Just a little off the top. And boy, did that beer taste extra good last night with temps still in the high 80’s at 8pm.



Co-workers (Other Sean and Only Dave) were discussing the watering situation this morning. While Other Sean is on well water like me, Only Dave is on city water. Watering gets expensive for Only Dave, and apparently Mrs. Only Dave left the sprinklers on all night last night. So I definitely appreciate having access to free water in times like this. The backyard is a different story.

No matter how much I water, it gets baked all day! It might as well be the Middle East. Ultimately, a pool would be a great oasis in the backyard.

I will say, while I appreciate your reason for timing of the TNML All-Star Break, man it’s early. It’s like having a week 4 bye week in the NFL. Or, on The Office, when Dwight was Acting Manager, he staggered lunches, and Jim’s lunch was at 10:30am. Pre-All Star Break flew by, but the next 5 months of the TNML season is going to be a grind!! But hey, you’re the commissioner. We play by your rules.

Just a little side note. As I mentioned last week, going into long weekends is really where the TMML shows its true value. Because I had the entire weekend to enjoy, Sunday night was the AEW Double or Nothing PPV in the backyard. But while this was going on, the neighbors were in full mow and yard cleanup mode, with a battery-powered mower to boot. At 8:30 on a Sunday night of a Holiday Weekend. I guess they didn’t get the memo yet.

Enjoy your golf trip.

Backyard looking nice! Thanks to the sponsors @BriggsStratton, @DEWALTtough and Spectracide Weed Stop. The O’Rageous Pool floats in the pool for the post mow dip. Ready for the weekend @OutKickTNML!! pic.twitter.com/zv6XXepO8P — Steve Day (@steveday_7) June 1, 2023

• Candler B. in Duluth, GA writes:

Joe- No mowing for us this week because we are living the life in the everyman’s crown jewel of Florida- Panama City Beach. (They were mowing the sides of the highway today with giant tractor mowers, so I guess that’s not nothing.)

Today we celebrated our daughter’s birthday by going to the greatest old school arcade around, Funland. I know everybody thinks their childhood arcade is the best, but I’m pretty sure this one actually is. Sure they have the creepiest clown mascot in the Southeast, but they make up for it with old school games, great ice cream, and an even better atmosphere. It’s definitely worth a visit for anyone spending time in the PCB area this summer.

Here’s to a great summer weekend with freshly cut lawns (for most of us anyway). We mow on Thursdays!

@OutKickTNML beautiful day to cut the grass in GA! pic.twitter.com/HHhkRUUa35 — Raleigh (@RalScott17) June 1, 2023

Got a new Toro and about to dominate tonight. @OutKickTNML this Keystone will taste great afterwards! pic.twitter.com/XZjeeuYB29 — Andy Carter (@AndyCarter87) June 1, 2023

Sun setting on another league night, #drought2023 is here in the Midwest. Time to run up the water bill. @stevemoyer01 @OutKickTNML @DieselRenius pic.twitter.com/ePs8kbZyzi — Jason Vickers (@jayvick187) June 2, 2023

Brown tips…looking dry in a few spots.



My lawn this year has been like rooting for the @Browns: so much promise during the preseason, but wilts when real play starts! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cAo870oXiN — J Edwards (@jedbreaksbread) June 2, 2023

@OutKickTNML @JoeKinseyexp extremely dry weather has not been great on the grass, but got it done today! 🎯🎯🎯 #TNML pic.twitter.com/mWe7zO7cbs — Brady Andrews (@B_Andrews13) June 2, 2023

@OutKickTNML Things get any busier and I'm mounting a floodlight on the front and becoming the Midnight Mowing League! Great mow tonight anyway, thanks to @TheToroCompany @KobaltTools

Also winning hearts and minds at work, see the pic I got sent tonight! pic.twitter.com/ahxtObzTYI — J T (@Pieguy42) June 2, 2023

• Indy Daryl got it done on league night:

My goodness was it hot out there today! 93 degrees sure felt like 100 with the sun beating down on me out there. But we soldier on!

I imagine the mow tonight was a lot like when my wife says she needs a bang trim in-between actual hair cuts. While the lawn was starting to show signs of slowing down, there was more than enough to trim off the top and get a nice crisp look. I too am out of town all next week and couldn’t let it go three full weeks without any mow.

Now settled in for my hometown Nuggets vs the Miami Heat for the NBA finals. Suffering through many, many, many years of nuggets basketball (going to games as a kid, even when they only won 11 games in 1998), I can honestly say I never thought this day would come. Let’s go Jokic, Murray and the rest of the crew!!!!!!! Bring that Larry O’Brien trophy to the Rocky mountains!!

After a year of no rain, lawn in NW Iowa finally starting to come back to life pic.twitter.com/NzKuvktFp9 — Joel Gesink (@Gesinkable) June 2, 2023

@OutKickTNML a wrap on week 7. The team came out strong from the pits after week 6 mechanical issues. Thankful for the All Star break as week 8 is on pace to be plagued by track conditions. The drought is in full affect. #PaintEmGreen #LayinStripes pic.twitter.com/SD0YFHqpt5 — Buck Reynolds (@UncleDirtyFoot) June 2, 2023

• Derek S. in Indiana writes:

So I’m sitting on my porch having a post mow cold one and my neighbor starts mowing at 9:33!

Gotta get it done on Thursday!

(Excuse my pole on left, I’m stripping it down)

@OutKickTNML I put this sod down in my @Airbnb. Subscribe to my @onlymows page for spicy lawn pics pic.twitter.com/TnHS85fobl — Matt (@MattDHerman) June 1, 2023

@OutKickTNML a little hot and a little dry but had to make it happen for the brand pic.twitter.com/sP91PvllUe — Josh 'Otter' Peters (@josh2otter) June 1, 2023

Mow Like a Champion Today @OutKickTNML ! Sponsors @ECHO_USA, @HondaPE_USA. Tunes by @BJBarhamTweets and @TpTroubadours. Thanks to Ranch Water for keeping me hydrated on this beautiful Texas evening! Raising the deck and putting down nitrogen next week pic.twitter.com/VTL4eWu7ix — Colt Bradford (@coachbradford9) June 2, 2023

• Tim G. in the 419 writes:

Just returned from a 9-day, 7-night trip to Italy with our football team for an international exhibition game and had time for a mow before dark. It was hot and dry in the 419 while I was gone. The grass had grown some but is developing brown spots – unusual for this early in the summer. Got some extra help tonight from our new 7-month-old chocolate lab mix Cara and of course Exmark and Miller Lite. Ciao!

Happy to turn some laps today @OutKickTNML

Thanks to the guys at @JohnDeere and @kroger for the ride and the fuel@RYOBItoolsusa contributed to an easy sidewalk clean up@craftsman lawn sweeper picked up the clippings

@yuenglingbeer helped tell the story 🇺🇲🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/qPSGAjw73j — Andy Bartsch (@CoachBartsch) June 2, 2023

@OutKickTNML @JoeKinseyexp @Mt_Baldy As a newbie last week, definitely need to step up my game. Got a big weekend with family in town for my son’s confirmation. Shout out to Jason in Far Nor Cal…hunting the “silver fox” from the rooftops. #tnml #layinstripes #SAV pic.twitter.com/P9nd6sp1b6 — Brian Pechman (@revbrp) June 2, 2023

Inaugural post for the @OutKickTNML. I would like to thank @steveday_7 for giving me this opportunity! #TNML pic.twitter.com/qI1qrDrYrJ — Trey (@TreySteward72) June 2, 2023

@OutKickTNML Timely rain made this happen. Have a day to all the fellow mowers pic.twitter.com/DqEIS7OOwT — Eric Rabb (@NCEricRabb) June 1, 2023

@OutKickTNML Bouncing off satellites on the @JohnDeere x320 carpet bombing some crabgrass and summer cedars. pic.twitter.com/JCx2XrQeXB — Tyson Pruett (@TysonPruett) June 1, 2023

Havent had rain here in PA in two weeks. Had to paint the corners but we overcame and got er done. Shout out to @MillerLite for the hydration. @OutKickTNML @JoeKinseyexp @STIHLUSA pic.twitter.com/gBib6HLAnt — c. j. (@caleb_johnson11) June 1, 2023

• Rob in NC writes:

Checking in Joe..lost track of what week this is. Glad we got some rain all Memorial Day weekend altho it sucked, but was needed. Hope the weathermen are wrong in your area which is a high probability. Just glad to be done with year 25.5 of teaching, it’s brutal and don’t let anyone lie to you. Simple nasty tonight….shout out to Stihl/Bobcat/Bls and this forum…Rob….NC….PS horrible pic my phone is smashed

@OutKickTNML After a sad missed league night last week, I was back with a strong late afternoon mow before working a school fundraiser! Thanks to @HondaPE_USA and @DietCoke for solid refreshment! pic.twitter.com/QOpf7qH2tH — Scott Merrill (@damagecow) June 2, 2023

League night with the junior member this evening – @bigirondude how’d your outing end up tonight? pic.twitter.com/DZm843Vsey — Max Walla (@maxwalla) June 2, 2023

I didn’t mow today! And that was awesome because these two turned 8 today and enjoying a great birthday with my favorite twins made for a great day!

Hope the league is ok with a birthday over mowing today! @OutKickTNML #ProudDad pic.twitter.com/JkD7E8xsMO — Matthew L Schmitz (@UNALion12) June 2, 2023

I think Friday morning as the sun comes up is becoming my favorite part of @OutKickTNML… Those yards that were mowed look stunning with the dew on them… pic.twitter.com/MHOc9CrDxJ — Fink (@dustfink) June 2, 2023

Tonight's edition of the @OutKickTNML has been postponed due to the most rain this area has seen in a rain gauge for quite some time. This will no doubt make the grass grow while we're on vacation next week. pic.twitter.com/g3RErqjZN1 — Bill Husker HopHead (@luhmanbrewingco) June 1, 2023

Red flag is out for a thunderstorm. Waiting to hear from commissioner @JoeKinseyexp if we got in enough stripes to call it a day. pic.twitter.com/3Tz9GxTctq — Adam Wanberg (@adam_wanberg) June 1, 2023