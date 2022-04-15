Thursday Night Mowing League: Opening Day!

TNML Commissioner’s Report:

Let me paint you a picture in my head this Good Friday morning. I envision TNML members across this great country standing on their sidewalks or in their driveways in their league jerseys smiling from ear to ear as you analyze that first real cut of the 2022 Thursday Night Mowing League season.

The grass is as green as the TNML sticker and you just laid down the most beautiful stripes for Easter weekend and the Easter bunny festivities.

You literally just created a pillow for the eggs to sink into, which will create quite a scene as the kids try to find eggs and your wives (or husbands!) freak out as the kids step on the treasures.

It’s the most glorious grass this time of year. Mother Nature has once again provided the light, the warmth and the nutrients to send those blades into warp growth speed.

We’re officially back!

Battery and gas-powered mowers are firing up across this country. With each mower firing up like NASCAR drivers starting their engines and preparing to do some rubbin’ and racin’, we’re reminded of the tenets of the Thursday Night Mowing League.

For those who are new around here, let’s go over how we operate:

2022 Reminders:



1. Tag your sponsors in content (beer, mowers, spark plugs, etc.)

1a. You’re pretty much a @NASCAR team

2. Work the TNML colors into content when possible

3. Buy beers for TNML members in the wild

4. Take pride in your property & community

5. We mow on Thursdays — ThursdayNightMowingLeague (@OutKickTNML) April 15, 2022

In 2022, I want the newbies to concentrate on No. 4.

For the veterans, it’s time to take things to the next level. I need you to concentrate on 1a. This is your time to shine. OutKick and TNML have provided the platform to shine. Now it’s a matter of how you want to build your franchise. As you’ll see below, Gator Tim has taken it to the next level by creating his very own 1987 Topps TNML trading card.

This is the beauty of TNML. You choose your own journey through the league season. It’s time to decide how your franchise will operate in 2022. Let that dilemma sink in while suckin’ down those garage beers this weekend. Let your mind go free.

Remember, you’ve been waiting on this league your entire life. Make the journey special. Take the franchise to the next level.

New products:

Layin' Stripes!

This season, I wanted a shirt for the veterans who want to show up to the patio bar for cocktails in something that says I mowed on Thursday and now I'm reaping the rewards because I'm at this cantina and I'm about to crush margs and enjoy a partly sunny with a slight breeze afternoon on the patio.

I wanted happy summer colors, the traditional mower and dad shoes, plus that Layin' Stripes tagline.

TNML reuseable Solo® cups!

I got my hands on my first reuseable Solo cup back in February at a golf show and I was hooked. Now we're offering up these cups to the TNML community. These are perfect for transporting a cold one around the neighborhood from house to house.

TNML forum:

• OutKick writer Anthony Farris asks (and this isn’t staged, he actually texted this to me looking for legit advice):

I currently have a 2019 Cub Cadet rider. Runs great, but it’s about as comfortable a ride as a cross country flight with hemorrhoids. Because of the discomfort and the time it takes to cut my yard, I’ve been looking to trade the rider in and get myself a zero turn.

I’ve tested a few and they’re much more comfortable, obviously quicker. Where my question lies, is within the hours on the mower. I’ve looked at new and used options and you can obviously save a boat load of money if you go used. But I’m clueless as to how many hours are too many or if there is even such a thing as too many hours. And to piggyback off that – not sure if year matters either.

That’s made me hesitate to pull the trigger on a good looking used Toro. Any advice would be appreciated by both me and my lawn.

Send advice to: Anthony.farris@outkick.com

####

Have a nice Easter weekend and as always, you can reach me at joekinsey@gmail.com with your content, questions, whatever.

