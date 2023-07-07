Thursday Night Mowing League: No. 1 Ranked Mower Goes On Vacation, Still Reps The League…HARD

Videos by OutKick
It’s going to take a monumental effort to take the No. 1 spot from TJ Bollmer
I remember a few weeks ago, a league member made a very dramatic statement about the commissioner (me) and the league rankings after Jimmy Dobbins didn’t move out of the No. 1 spot after taking a week off due to tornadoes.
The beef was that I had played golf with Jimmy D. and I was crooked. Let’s just call it how it is.
Fast-forward to Week 11 of the Thursday Night Mowing League season and let’s take a look at what has happened in less than one month.
Not only do we have a new No. 1 ranked mower, TJ Bollmer, we have a new No. 1 ranked mower who has a newborn baby wearing a TNML onesie. The nation’s top-ranked mower is on the beach this week flying the TNML colors. He’s wearing the colors. For all I can tell, his wife might be wearing the league colors on the beach as well.
I’ve seen some performances out of TNML members, but TJ is putting together one of those MVP seasons that future generations will be talking about for years to come.
Look at baby Walter repping the league. He might end up the real MVP this summer.
I was off last night…but let me explain!
- I had a 6U house ball game to attend.
- I committed to attending a Micro Wrestling event with the crew. It was a rare Thursday night out of the house on a league night. I deserved it.
- Trash day is a day behind this week due to the holiday. Tonight, I can concentrate. I can put out the garden bags with clippings. It just makes sense this week to delay the full operation. I can take my time and really put in the reps.
- Yes, it’s a Friday night, but let’s be honest, we’ve all lost track of what day it is this week and it’s not like this week hasn’t been busy enough. I wasn’t going out anyway.
Week 11 TNML National Mower of the Year power rankings:
- TJ Bollmer in the 513 (on vacation, still representing the league)
- Coach Dave Holmgreen (rained out, but moves up because he’s still pushing the league)
- Jimmy Dobbins (holding on for dear life after a big 1st half of the season)
- Fink in Illinois (mowed on July 4)
- Colt Bradford (stars & stripes, feel like temp was 100, turf is dialed in)
Also receiving votes and sniffing around the Top 5: Mike Freshwater, Adam Dolezal, Reid Weirsema, Sean C. in Granger, IN for riding around town with his TNML license plate
Last week’s rankings:
- TJ Bollmer in the 513
- Jimmy Dobbins
- Coach Dave Holmgreen
- Fink in Illinois
- Mike Freshwater in the 937
Buy! Buy! Buy!
Mowing reports from across the country:
• Rob in NC writes:
Joe hope all is well and Happy Thursday to the league. Just got a downpour in the neighborhood, but got in from mowing and wasn’t having a rain delay at my own house. Broke out the Toro Grandstand with 1880 hours on it. Still a beast and can lay down some nasties. Included the patio/deck life in the photos with a rare backyard cut showing. Keep it real as you always do Joe. Hope everyone has a great league night. Shout outs to Toro/Stihl
• Tim G. in the 419 writes:
Got another quality 4.5” mow from the trusty Exmark just ahead of a random heavy rain on Thursday. Got the entire 5 acres mowed. The field portion still looking green, but the front yard is still in need of some rain with some brown spots.
• Levi E. writes:
The reward for TNML
• Sean C. in Granger, IN writes:
The grind isn’t always about me, sometimes it’s about the equipment. Last night, barely one row down, my mower made a sound I haven’t heard before. It seized. I thought maybe I lost a belt, or ran over something. It sounded like I ran over a cinder block. That wasn’t the case. My oil reservoir was adequate. No burning smell. I did some googling, and might have to take a look at it tonight. But right now, old Murray is in need of repairs.
Since last night was a relatively comfortable night, I walked it. I have a little over a half acre, and inexplicably, most of the yard is in the front yard. Don’t ask, I didn’t design or build the house. I do walk it sometimes, but the riding mower is good for all the curves and turns of the front yard. The larger deck gives it a clean look. But walking allows me a different pattern. So I went diagonal this week. It takes me at least twice as long, so there was no other extracurricular activity after last night’s mow. But sometimes, that’s what happens.
Over the nice long weekend, I did get a chance to do some golfing. I took the TNML-Mobile out to Blackthorn Golf Course for a nice Saturday afternoon round.
This weekend, it’s off to Detroit to see some Tigers baseball.
