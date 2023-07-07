Thursday Night Mowing League: No. 1 Ranked Mower Goes On Vacation, Still Reps The League…HARD

Videos by OutKick

It’s going to take a monumental effort to take the No. 1 spot from TJ Bollmer

I remember a few weeks ago, a league member made a very dramatic statement about the commissioner (me) and the league rankings after Jimmy Dobbins didn’t move out of the No. 1 spot after taking a week off due to tornadoes.

The beef was that I had played golf with Jimmy D. and I was crooked. Let’s just call it how it is.

Fast-forward to Week 11 of the Thursday Night Mowing League season and let’s take a look at what has happened in less than one month.

Not only do we have a new No. 1 ranked mower, TJ Bollmer, we have a new No. 1 ranked mower who has a newborn baby wearing a TNML onesie. The nation’s top-ranked mower is on the beach this week flying the TNML colors. He’s wearing the colors. For all I can tell, his wife might be wearing the league colors on the beach as well.

I’ve seen some performances out of TNML members, but TJ is putting together one of those MVP seasons that future generations will be talking about for years to come.

Look at baby Walter repping the league. He might end up the real MVP this summer.

It’s Vacation Week for the 2Cut Family so happily taking a DNM!#Timmy2Cuts might have left the 513 but he let all of PCB know in the @OutKickTNML WE MOW ON THURSDAYS! (Zoom In, 20th Floor on the Right)



No @CincyLight down here but still supporting the @rhinegeist #JuicyTruth pic.twitter.com/YyRCKsLGob — T.J. Bollmer (@Timmy2Cuts513) July 6, 2023

I was off last night…but let me explain!

I had a 6U house ball game to attend. I committed to attending a Micro Wrestling event with the crew. It was a rare Thursday night out of the house on a league night. I deserved it. Trash day is a day behind this week due to the holiday. Tonight, I can concentrate. I can put out the garden bags with clippings. It just makes sense this week to delay the full operation. I can take my time and really put in the reps. Yes, it’s a Friday night, but let’s be honest, we’ve all lost track of what day it is this week and it’s not like this week hasn’t been busy enough. I wasn’t going out anyway.

Week 11 TNML National Mower of the Year power rankings:

TJ Bollmer in the 513 (on vacation, still representing the league) Coach Dave Holmgreen (rained out, but moves up because he’s still pushing the league) Jimmy Dobbins (holding on for dear life after a big 1st half of the season) Fink in Illinois (mowed on July 4) Colt Bradford (stars & stripes, feel like temp was 100, turf is dialed in)

Also receiving votes and sniffing around the Top 5: Mike Freshwater, Adam Dolezal, Reid Weirsema, Sean C. in Granger, IN for riding around town with his TNML license plate

Last week’s rankings:

TJ Bollmer in the 513 Jimmy Dobbins Coach Dave Holmgreen Fink in Illinois Mike Freshwater in the 937

Buy! Buy! Buy!

Mowing reports from across the country:

@OutKickTNML @JoeKinseyexp Tons o' rain in northern Illinois lately made for a damp but successful TNML outing. My dad taught me humility but we teach our kids that if they want something, they need to politely ask for it. So Mr. Kinsey, I'm asking to appear in your weekly top 10 pic.twitter.com/4lHfip9fVc — Reid K. Wiersema (@ReidWiersema) July 7, 2023

@OutKickTNML @luhmanbrewingco

Solid 3 and 1/2 man mow in progress. Red flag out for a Stihl line trimmer re spool. pic.twitter.com/QhCaGe58Qp — Adam Wanberg (@adam_wanberg) July 6, 2023

@OutKickTNML



Much needed rain today!



We will see how the afternoon plays out. And try to get this mow in.



Not even a little upset with the temperature right now. pic.twitter.com/3aR6YAyzJC — Dave Holmgreen (@CoachHolmG) July 6, 2023

@JoeKinseyexp @OutKickTNML Had a perfect evening to mow! Had the 15 year old and training my 11 year old nephew. Got three lawns mowed tonight!! Gotta thank my sponsors @KILLCLIFF @AltraRunning @Honda pic.twitter.com/1CI55VaVEn — Adam Dolezal (@thedatingdude) July 7, 2023

@OutKickTNML afternoon showers cools it down to 84 degrees. Cleared the garden beds and added some black TX mulch. Able to edge and blow but no mow due to ongoing drought.



Thanks to @AustinBeerworks Bloodwork Orange for the hydration. #TNML @JoeKinseyexp pic.twitter.com/d9lBXvTzxQ — Kyle (@K_Harward) July 7, 2023

@OutKickTNML Another week in the books. Some well needed rain but it was lots at a time and not the 3 day soaker we need. Want to thank @MakitaTools for the power equipment and @ZiplineBrewing For the after mow refreshments. pic.twitter.com/7sOYJNPBug — Thad Zahn (@tszahn74) July 7, 2023

@OutKickTNML It wasn’t easy but we got r’ done. Rain. Heat. Humidity. Long a$$ grass. Typical mid-summer challenges. But Thanks to my Toro Super Recycler, Ruthie (everyone should name their mowers), @Gatorade , @BuschBeer Light and of course my high level perseverance. LFM! pic.twitter.com/PHmkrTxTmc — Mike Freshwater (@mikefreshwater) July 6, 2023

@OutKickTNML 3rd mow of the back 40 this season. @HustlerTurf handled the sparsely growing, knee high grass, like Donovan Edwards running through the buckeye defense. @RYOBItoolsusa blower made quick work of the clean up and #SummerShandy for refreshment pic.twitter.com/OAFxBhm5ty — Jon Farthing (@jon_farthing) July 7, 2023

• Rob in NC writes:

Joe hope all is well and Happy Thursday to the league. Just got a downpour in the neighborhood, but got in from mowing and wasn’t having a rain delay at my own house. Broke out the Toro Grandstand with 1880 hours on it. Still a beast and can lay down some nasties. Included the patio/deck life in the photos with a rare backyard cut showing. Keep it real as you always do Joe. Hope everyone has a great league night. Shout outs to Toro/Stihl

Weather, baseball schedules be damned…show up for the league @OutKickTNML pic.twitter.com/AV8lOtBNGs — Jason Doan (@jdubs678) July 7, 2023

Great day to be a @OutKickTNML mower! Thanks to the sponsors of @HondaPE_USA and @ECHO_USA. It was hot but nothing that a little @Fresca and @westernsonvodka can’t overcome. Great music provided by @WilliamCGreen and @TpTroubadours. God Bless Texas! pic.twitter.com/V5gHci9zu7 — Colt Bradford (@coachbradford9) July 6, 2023

• Tim G. in the 419 writes:

Got another quality 4.5” mow from the trusty Exmark just ahead of a random heavy rain on Thursday. Got the entire 5 acres mowed. The field portion still looking green, but the front yard is still in need of some rain with some brown spots.

@OutKickTNML Finally able to check in from Kaysville, UT in 2023. Been a struggle to get on a regular schedule so far. Thankful for a snow-laden winter that helped the yard revive from drought the last few years. Debut season for the @CubCadet_USA mower and @ECHO_USA blower. pic.twitter.com/NEYuAoDx9C — Benji King (@benjilking) July 7, 2023

@OutKickTNML . Today we elevated our stripe game. Great to be mowing with 75 and sunny conditions in July. @craftsman, @STIHLUSA , pic.twitter.com/moxQYrI6Zx — Adam Wanberg (@adam_wanberg) July 7, 2023

@OutKickTNML – It's not just hot, it's Sofa King hot! Dormant grass on the horizon, but we will persevere…front still looking good, back 40 shutting down. Enjoy the wknd! pic.twitter.com/k0x0dgtwLy — RI_Bred (@Sweetd8943) July 6, 2023

• Levi E. writes:

The reward for TNML

Pool vacuumed. Garage cleaned. Yard

Mowed. Free weekend. Thanks to the sponsors: As always the @BriggsStratton mower with an elite performance. The @DEWALTtough weed eater continues to outshine the rest of the field. Quick dip in the pool before firing up the grill @OutKickTNML. pic.twitter.com/vUSrSgcrJf — Steve Day (@steveday_7) July 6, 2023

A late afternoon rain shower could not deter the desire to complete the Thursday mow and a beer inspired sunset. ⁦@OutKickTNML⁩ pic.twitter.com/JlyGFFfE58 — jim allen (@allenjim13) July 7, 2023

@OutKickTNML Mans best friends and the yard has been coming together. pic.twitter.com/dWvfhhVNZn — Travis Rust (@trustNrust) July 7, 2023

• Sean C. in Granger, IN writes:

The grind isn’t always about me, sometimes it’s about the equipment. Last night, barely one row down, my mower made a sound I haven’t heard before. It seized. I thought maybe I lost a belt, or ran over something. It sounded like I ran over a cinder block. That wasn’t the case. My oil reservoir was adequate. No burning smell. I did some googling, and might have to take a look at it tonight. But right now, old Murray is in need of repairs.

Since last night was a relatively comfortable night, I walked it. I have a little over a half acre, and inexplicably, most of the yard is in the front yard. Don’t ask, I didn’t design or build the house. I do walk it sometimes, but the riding mower is good for all the curves and turns of the front yard. The larger deck gives it a clean look. But walking allows me a different pattern. So I went diagonal this week. It takes me at least twice as long, so there was no other extracurricular activity after last night’s mow. But sometimes, that’s what happens.

Over the nice long weekend, I did get a chance to do some golfing. I took the TNML-Mobile out to Blackthorn Golf Course for a nice Saturday afternoon round.

This weekend, it’s off to Detroit to see some Tigers baseball.

@OutKickTNML DNM. Had to take this beautiful night to finish a grilling pad for the new @WeberGrills, which was also assembled tonight. Will hopefully mow this weekend during a rib smoke on Sunday to break in the grill. Fresh zucchini tomorrow, hoping for tomatoes soon. #RideOn pic.twitter.com/DJfECxe2t9 — @Instagramless_Buffs (@The_Buffs) July 7, 2023

@OutKickTNML Got it knocked out before the storm moves in #ThursdayNightMowingLeague pic.twitter.com/3VNG9cWkO1 — Andrew Griffy (@juniorgriffy3) July 7, 2023

As soon as they get trained right, it’s timely to head off to college. @OutKickTNML pic.twitter.com/i7NRU8PLVd — Drew Ackerman (@DrewAck) July 7, 2023

89 degrees

Nice easy mow with the yard worx Walmart special. Celebrating with some Carnitas and a drink from Margie the Margarita Machine. May all those who mow with electric implements run out of juice half way through pic.twitter.com/rbMvTCAFrD — Ŧ Billy Grumbles 🌵 (@bagrumbles) July 6, 2023

@OutKickTNML A nice cool evening here in eastern Nebraska to get in a Thursday night now. Special thanks to @craftsman and @JohnDeere mowers for always being there for me, a shout out to my attack cat, Peebs for the photo bomb, and @MillerLite for the post mow beverage. pic.twitter.com/MH4dIqaV4y — Ken Peterson (@kedward402) July 6, 2023

@OutKickTNML Weekly Notes: Got a lead on a potential new league night shirt. Replaced the seals on all of zone 3’s leaking heads. Set up portable irrigation for a neighbor, and of course promoted the #TNML league! 69° wind SW 3mph. Thanks to @milkhoneyciders for the nightcap! pic.twitter.com/xljXh7hJn8 — Theisanity (@Theis23Aaron) July 7, 2023

@OutKickTNML. A little soggy so made unsanctioned modification that is certainly a safety hazard. Thanks to pregame @MillerLite feeshbowl from The Howard Hilton. @craftsman lawn equipment and #ancientage bourbon for recovery juice. pic.twitter.com/cb0JX2sYhj — El KaBong (@gim357) July 6, 2023

@OutKickTNML. Was called into sub for my Lineman SIL who is out on storm duty and my daughter who is 7 months along with twins. Thanks to @GravelyMowers for this sweet ride. pic.twitter.com/vduU05XnKV — El KaBong (@gim357) July 6, 2023

@OutKickTNML. Early Goat report. Murphy snuck under the fence and harassed the goats. Unsure if they'll be high performing tomorrow. Added copper line to fire pit for a pool heater. Ready for Thursday. pic.twitter.com/qSuMqOyKCm — El KaBong (@gim357) July 6, 2023