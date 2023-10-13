Thursday Night Mowing League National Champion 2023: T.J. Bollmer

Videos by OutKick

PERRYSBURG, OH – T.J. Bollmer of Cincinnati, Ohio has been named the 2023 Thursday Night Mowing League National Champion Mower of the Year after a vote by league founders and directors.

“T.J. Bollmer is everything this league is about,” honorable commissioner Joe Kinsey said after the votes were tallied. “He’s a five-tooler. He understands how to lay a stripe, crush a beer in front of the red, white, and blue while never missing an opportunity to promote the league even as his wife is nine months pregnant. The league wouldn’t be a national phenomenon without the work of T.J. Bollmer.”

In what is now the closest Mower of the Year voting in league history — Bollmer received 15 1st place votes; Fink of Mt. Zion, IL received 10; Coach Holmgreen tallied 4; Colt Bradford, 1; Jimmy Dobbins, 1 — voters were also impressed with how Bollmer handled himself during a mid-season feud where Dobbins took a shot at his fellow competitor’s video production quality.

“All great leagues need great rivalries and these two are the Bengals-Browns of the suburban mowing industry in Ohio. It’s great to watch this stuff play out. It’s even better to watch how Bollmer handled himself with the grace of a champion,” Kinsey added.

The 2023 Thursday Night Mowing League final standings (total points received):

T.J. Bollmer (48) Fink (36) Coach Holmgreen (30) Colt Bradford (24) Mike Freshwater (16)

• TNML Most Improved Lawn of the Year: Fink

• TNML Social Media Video of the Year: Hornet Tim, “32nd Anniversary on League Night”

• TNML Thickest Turf of the Year: Chris in Indiana (@fppa669)

• TNML Beer Brewer of the Year: Bill Husker HopHead

• TNML Grassroots Ambassador Leadership Award: Coach Holmgreen

With an estimated 5,000 contestants from the United States to New Zealand, Thursday Night Mowing League has established itself as the world’s largest residential mowing league.

In other league news, officials have settled on April 18, 2024, as Opening Day.

