Thursday Night Mowing League: Kirk Cousins Gets Us

TNML Commissioner’s Report:

Unlike some slackers who took a night off because there was an 8 p.m. regular-season NFL game on Amazon Prime, I’m three-for-three and still in the playoffs.

That’s right, after a horrendous regular-season performance in August, my mowing game is picking up steam even as daylight is becoming a massive issue.

What’s the difference? I got my head right…and my son’s soccer practice on Thursday night means Mrs. Screencaps takes the kids and I’m left to concentrate on the turf maintenance program around here.

I’m at a 5″ mower deck height and things are running smoothly.

It’s pretty much like a NASCAR team dialing it in during the playoffs. The pit crew is doing its job. The fans are staying on their side of the fence. And as a driver, I’ve never been so focused to finish strong.

And now I’m ready for the weekend unlike the slackers that deserve to be kicked right out of the league.

• You know who mows on Thursdays? Kirk Cousins. That’s the look of a guy who never misses, even when he has a game on Thursdays. You’re probably thinking this caption is ridiculous because we mow on Thursdays.

TNML vets know that when the turf is growing fast, you always try to get in a quick Sunday night trim so the yard looks spectacular for Monday morning. You start the week fresh. Just don’t mow on Saturday.

Neighborhood Dad Gives Press Conference After Getting Grass Lines “Just Right” Following Sunday Lawn Mowing pic.twitter.com/jwi2IHmVcq — Garret Grev (@GarretWATO) September 12, 2022

Thank you all for your hard work this week. I know it’s not easy with kids playing sports and dwindling daylight. Go enjoy your weekend. You earned it.

TNML Reports:

• My Put-in-Bay Two-Club Invitational partner and the greatest putter in the history of that island, Tim G. in the 419, writes:

Laid some beautiful stripes just ahead of nightfall in NW Ohio. A 5” cut on 2.5 acres. Grass is still very green and growing strong this fall. Shorter days are making it tougher to get all 5 acres mowed after I get home but we will keep going!

@JoeKinseyexp @Outkick @OutKickTNML late season form over here at the Walla household in Albuquerque, NM – just in time for #thursdaynightfootball 🏈 #TNML #stipes @bigirondude how are you looking up there in the abq foothills? pic.twitter.com/OMzNya5uTj — Max Walla (@maxwalla) September 16, 2022

• Indy Daryl has been quiet, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been working hard at keeping his yard on the league schedule:

Not gonna lie, the demands of family life, post school things, and work have really put a damper on my mowing game. That being said, the weather was perfect and I manned up for a pre dinner and soccer practice mow. Seems like a win to me!

• Dave in Rhode Island is back. You might remember his yard was completely burnt up like two weeks ago. Now look at this pillowtop lawn:

Quick report – got the mow in on the first day of my 51st year around the sun with a nice work from home day effort. Unreal how the grass came back after some MUCH needed rain. Looking forward to a long fall season.

Combo post/pics here with the trusty Whirlpool Made In USA garage fridge (actually located in the unfinished side of the basement) – been in service since at least 1999 when we bought the house. Mostly beer but definitely food overflow as well.

Have a great weekend All!

@OutKickTNML We started out strong but ended with the old zero turn on the DL… Called up Knox from AAA to get a sunset mow in but his cutting was cut short… *pun intended*

Tension spring bolt sheared off causing the belt to come off. Old girl currently sits in the yard pic.twitter.com/L63n055quU — Sloop John B (@JohnBMorrison1) September 16, 2022

• Sean C. in Granger, IN writes:

Well Joe, things are starting to get real. It’s the middle of September, days are getting shorter, and bowling season started last night. What does bowling season starting have to do with anything, you ask? Well, it means 2 things:

#1. Summer, and thus mowing season, is coming to an end.

And more importantly, #2, bowling on Wednesday night makes for a long Thursday. I’m dragging on Thursdays when time is of the essence.

I almost lost track of time tonight. I got home from work and just wanted to chill for a bit with the dogs and watch a little bit of AEW Dynamite from last night. Before I knew it, it was 6:30. Sunset is around 7:53 today, so I still had time. But I never want to rush through it. Because let’s face it, nobody wins with a half-assed TNML night. A full yard mow, along with edging, trimming and blowing out the clippings will take up a good chunk of that hour and 23 minutes.

So I put my head down and got things done. I realized that based on recent history here in the upper Midwest, I have 7 weeks of mowing after tonight. The picture of the mower against the sunset is a symbol of where we are in the season. But with the stretch run upon us, it’s time to fight through the bowling hangover and get to work before darkness ends season.

One thing I was thinking about for us Midwest people, why does it seem like we lose daylight faster than we gain it in the Spring? It’s almost like one week, it’s getting dark after 9pm. Then a week later….BOOM, pitch dark at 8pm!! Is it because in the Spring, there is a sense of excitement for what’s to come, so we think about it more. And when fall gets here, we know that winter is around the corner, and bad news travels faster than good news? Is it all in my head? So I did some quick research. We actually DO lose daylight at the fastest pace in September.

One last note, after bowling on Wednesdays, we head to a local wings joint, called Wings, ETC. It started in Mishawaka, IN many years ago, but recently has expanded regionally. I’m certain there are a couple around the Columbus area. But within the last year they stared carrying Busch Light in a can. They pulled out the new case for me last night. I hadn’t seen the special addition fall can yet. I like it.

Another Thursday mow in the books. Frees up the weekend for a short work week ahead @OutKickTNML. And to think @austintogodly questioned if I was going to mow today??!? C‘mon man!!! Thanks to the sponsors as always @BriggsStratton @DEWALTtough pic.twitter.com/uWoOWsVN4s — Steve Day (@steveday_7) September 16, 2022

• Candler in Duluth, GA writes:

Joe- I got in a mow before the sun went down last night, and I’ve got to admit, it looks terrible. The Wiffle ball season and the heat have wreaked havoc on our backyard turf. See the comparison in the pics below from the spring to now.

The good news is that this happens every year, and even though I think every year that there’s no way it will grow back, it always does. All I need is a fresh rain, an aeration, and an overseed with a giant bag of Scott’s 3 in 1 Thick’r Lawn seed, and we’ll be back in business by Halloween!

This does officially mark the end of the Wiffle ball season. On to front yard football! Enjoy the weekend!

@OutKickTNML mission complete. The bastard mower with some @craftsman, some Murray, some @TroyBilt parts did great. The @JohnDeere mower was a pain to try to get a decent mow from. It's going back to wrenching 🙂 @newbalance with the kicks pic.twitter.com/I0CzqWIYOG — Michael Jude (@sxewhodey) September 15, 2022

• Speaking of Rhode Island, Jim M. has problems:

Does Thursday night renovation league work for you? Lol, hey, when I doubt…rip it out!!! 2001 Wheel Horse with a Deere thatcher

@OutKickTNML When you want to be a pretend grounds keeperand show your love to your wife, you cut a heart in. @CubCadet_USA Electric Zero turn and @RYOBItoolsusa electric push for the heart. I do my own custom lawn fertilizer blends to give my yard what it needs. pic.twitter.com/y3CrcJyG1r — StevenD 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@azgasser) September 15, 2022