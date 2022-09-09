Thursday Night Mowing League: It’s Time To Make Sacrifices

The power of Thursday Night Mowing League

Keep your yard nice & you might win gift cards too.

It’s Friday. It’s really nice out here in Ohio and I’m looking to close down my week until tomorrow morning when I pump out Saturday Screencaps. I’ll keep this brief.

Be like Thursday Night Mowing League veteran Colt Bradford. The guy goes out on a weekly basis in Bullard, TX and puts in the work. Colt is like many of you. He’s a father. He’s a defensive coordinator. He loves his country. He takes care of things.

Are there nights when Colt would rather sit in the air conditioning and not in the Texas heat. Hell yeah. But Colt isn’t about to let down TNML and his neighborhood.

Colt gives 110% for the league and then good things happen to those who put in the work. His HOA finally took notice and awarded him a $100 Home Depot gift card for his efforts.

Personally, I’d spend the $100 and then frame the gift card to hang in the garage.

Great job, Colt!

Just announced that I got yard of the month @OutKickTNML. I’d like to thank all the sponsors from this spring and summer. Honda, Echo, and the fine breweries that keep me going. pic.twitter.com/lMGCcteunq — Colt Bradford 🌵 (@coachbradford9) September 4, 2022

Commissioner report

I’m two-for-two in September with mows and it feels really good right now to be on schedule which affords me so much flexibility right now. My Friday nights are once again about the patio and relaxation.

The yard is moist. Lush. Pick your superlative. The seasonal showers have begun where we’ll have two incredibly shitty days and then five straight days that remind you why SW Florida in February is awesome.

But for now, we’ll take this mid-to-late September weather: 85 during the day. 58 at night. Pool by day. Fires at sunset.

Keep your lines straight and stay on schedule. Remember, it’s the playoffs.

It's time to decide what sacrifices you're willing to make, Randy. https://t.co/zeV9IwJvRf — ThursdayNightMowingLeague (@OutKickTNML) September 8, 2022

• Matt W. writes:

When I learned to mow, and riding a mower at 8… my old man told me, you shouldn’t mow in the same direction over and over again – that it’s bad for the health of the grass… I ask bc I have a hill (35 degrees or so), up against a curb – that it forces me to mow the same way every week, otherwise – I’m chewing up the yard with my Zero Turn trying to get her turned around… I don’t want to alternate directions if stripes – bc the stripes aren’t as defined, obviously….

• Ken S. in North Augusta, SC writes:

No report on this week’s mow, but a picture of interest.

My neighbor has been admiring my TNML t-shirt, and recently went to Scotland. She saw this unusual lawn mower (still in regular use) at Fyvie Castle in Aberdeen, Scotland, and knew I’d like to see it. I wanted to share this inspirational picture with the league members. My mower’s not quite this old.

@OutKickTNML Thank you @luhmanbrewingco for the Blueberry Wheat Ale. Mow finished up at 830pm mountain time under the patio lights. Enjoying the great beer, and the smell of fresh cut grass to end Summer 1.#thereisnoplacelikeNebraska. pic.twitter.com/xY3uuxo6FI — Adam Wanberg (@adam_wanberg) September 9, 2022

@OutKickTNML (In the voice of 1994 Brent Musberger) “You are looking live at Sidney, Nebraska” pic.twitter.com/b26D9KmbjC — Adam Wanberg (@adam_wanberg) September 9, 2022

• Tim G. in sorta NW Ohio writes:

Another strong 5” cut here in the 419. Special thanks, as always, to @exmarkmowers for the outstanding mower and @speedway for the mowing fuel. Grass is still green and growing like crazy. Some trees are starting to drop their leaves, but the oak, maple and want trees are going strong. Looks like we will have quite a bit of mowing season yet to go this year. Bring it!!

Felt great to get it done before the game. It's all about time management this time of year. pic.twitter.com/8HFbAfpIaW — ThursdayNightMowingLeague (@OutKickTNML) September 9, 2022

@OutKickTNML got the neighborhood mowed tonight on the old power stick 60! Was thrown clippings and chucking walnuts. pic.twitter.com/2gXVJwN7qw — Kyle Trendel® GCO (@B_Town_Sands) September 9, 2022

• Mike T. in Idaho writes:

Greetings from beautiful Eagle, Idaho

Thankfully the heat dome has finally broken over the Mountain West! Yesterday was another record heat day 104! But last night, a storm blew in and changed moved the high-pressure ridge that’s been stuck over us!

Today 84 and beautiful, fall and football all at the same time. Time for fall fertilizer and getting ready for fall!

Stay well brother,

• Bo T. writes:

Last mow here in OK before heading to MI. Kinda bittersweet but the windshield is bigger than the rearview mirror for a reason. Go Broncos!

@OutKickTNML early midday mow with football on tonight. Thanks to all gas powered machines involved pic.twitter.com/mN660B7blF — YeezyFan (@GoHawksGoIrish) September 8, 2022

@OutKickTNML finished getting 2 twin @TroyBilt mowers ready for resale so they each took on 1/2 the yard for testing. @ASICSamerica shoes provided traction. The days are shrinking:( pic.twitter.com/rJUpKVPsSz — Michael Jude (@sxewhodey) September 8, 2022

Beautiful work from Nick in NW Ohio 👍 pic.twitter.com/f85msIPakt — ThursdayNightMowingLeague (@OutKickTNML) September 7, 2022