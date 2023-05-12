Thursday Night Mowing League: Introducing ‘Ask Holly’

Videos by OutKick

This is the evolution of TNML — we’re bringing in an expert to answer landscaping questions: ‘Ask Holly’

I was sitting here at my desk one day thinking about how we’re going to advance the Thursday Night Mowing League experience and it dawned on me that we don’t have a true industry expert to answer questions in a legit manner from someone who has been in the trenches.

Sure, league members can communicate with each other and get anecdotal responses to questions, but I wanted my very own Mike Pereira. I need a rules official. I need a color analyst. I need someone who can drop knowledge on the Thursday night warriors out there.

And then it came to me: What about Holly? Would she be up for it? It turns out she’s not only up for it, I hear she’s been asking what’s taking me so long to introduce her advice column.

Holly is league member Canoe Kirk’s wife. I promise Holly is real and she runs the grounds and landscaping department at a Michigan community college.

And I promise her credentials are legit:

• Bachelors of Science: Landscape Architecture, Natural Resources minor

●Certified commercial pesticide applicator categories 3a, 3b, and 6

●PGMS Green Star Grand Awar Winner (NationalAward)

●Manger of Lanscape & Grounds at Washtenaw Community Colleges 295 acre campus.

●Pior To her current manager position, she was the Landscape Planner/Master Gardner at WCC

That IS NOT Canoe Kirk with Holly where she’s accepting a major award within the grounds and landscaping industry. / via Holly

You can follow Holly @AskHollyH or email your questions. I will forward them to our new expert.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

TNML Mower of the Year Rankings After Week 3

Matt Schmitz Fink in Illinois Adam Wanberg in Nebraska Coach Dave Holmgreen in Texas T.J. Bollmer

Also receiving votes: Canoe Kirk — readers continue to like his yard; Colton Lippert has had a strong season; T.S. Covey and his reel mower continue to impress, plus he works his dog into the content…tugs at the heartstrings of the voters.

TNML Mower of the Year Rankings After Week 4:

Last week’s rankings:

Matt Schmitz Fink in Illinois Adam Wanberg in Nebraska Colton Lippert Dave Holmgreen in Texas

Commissoner’s yard report

Our big push this season is going to be in front of the tri-window where we’re determined to get some height. Enter two hydrangeas. They’re supposed to get big. From ground to the bottom of the window is probably three feet and the hydrangeas are supposed to get big, so there might be some pruning involved, but it’s also a fairly shaded spot facing the west so it’s possible they don’t get to full size.

To the right of the window is also on my mind. We’ll wait to see the hydrangea spread before thinking about visiting the nursery for something to consume that open area.

There’s been some trash talk about my lack of edging. I’ll have you know that locust tree has roots that will make you rethink your edging game. That means the weed eater gets heavy usage along the bed. Yes, I’m jealous of those league members who have clean, crisp lines.

What a night @OutKickTNML



Plants are here. The pool cover is off. Patio maintenance is ongoing. The lawn is nearing 4”. We’re off to a fast start in 2023. pic.twitter.com/0PKWVboi4g — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) May 12, 2023

As I was editing this column, I ordered a couple of yards of topsoil to finally get this flagstone job done. More on that next week.

It’s spreading

This is what it’s all about…Steve knew he had a window and performed…now his weekend is WIDE OPEN!

Got it in before the severe weather @OutKickTNML. Shoutout to the @BriggsStratton mower & @DEWALTtough weedeater. Got bogged down on the sideyard due to the last two weeks of rain outs. Flowerbed needs some attn and Bermuda needs to thicken but proud of the overall performance. pic.twitter.com/REPxSvv3oB — Steve Day (@steveday_7) May 11, 2023

You make the call

It’s #TNML week 4, for those who celebrate. Time to pick the most frustrating aspect of suburban yard work. Looking at you @JoeKinseyexp @OutKickTNML — Ross Gornik (@RossGornik) May 12, 2023

Buy! Buy! Buy!

Thursday Night reports from across the United States:

The @OutKickTNML continues to grow!



Weighing in at 9 lbs 4 oz – Walter Wayne was born on 5/8/23 and got his first mow in 3 days later.



This week all the credit goes to my wife and special thanks to the staff at both @TriHealth Good Sam and @CincyChildrens hospitals! pic.twitter.com/FGLdW46dpf — T.J. Bollmer (@tbollmerj) May 12, 2023

On behalf of the @OutKickTNML I felt I needed to address this important issue after another good mow by @JohnDeere @Swardmancom ! Thank you @drewestatecigar @MountainDew and Singing River Brewery! pic.twitter.com/y4h8huy9Yz — Matthew L Schmitz (@UNALion12) May 12, 2023

@JoeKinseyexp @OutKickTNML Delayed start tonight because of early rain. Put in a fast pace to finish four lawns by sundown. Golden hour photo with the Honda mower. Altra Escalante, kill cliff, and Ipod shuffle tunes. @Honda @AltraRunning @KILLCLIFF @AppleMusic pic.twitter.com/w6wZIfGM0C — Adam Dolezal (@thedatingdude) May 12, 2023

The @OutKickTNML post mow 🧵



Title: “Sponsorship Arrives”



📆 Rookie Season: Week 4

🆚 Full Yard

🏟️ Mt. Zion

⏰ 4:10p CT

🌤️ 79°

🌾 NW-SE Pattern

🎶 80s and 90s Hype Music

📺 ( 🧵 3/4 )

📊 see below



Sponsors: @BbqNotorious

MTZ Auto Service & Auto Express pic.twitter.com/RLNq1uBDfL — Fink (@dustfink) May 11, 2023

Love to see it. He's been TNML pilled. https://t.co/DaoVriC1Zv — ThursdayNightMowingLeague (@OutKickTNML) May 12, 2023

Piping hot fresh mulch alert! 🚨🚨👀 https://t.co/zJ2zuZ1rp8 — ThursdayNightMowingLeague (@OutKickTNML) May 12, 2023

Crushed it tonight in all 3 phases….mowing, edging, blowing. @OutKickTNML pic.twitter.com/EQnnVYFnfX — Ken Hickey (@Kenhick) May 11, 2023

Gr8 day, break in the 🌧️ proves that God wants U 2 mow on Thursday. Got @TheRealTyler_V with us this szn ✔️ him out. Powered by @HondaPE_USA & @ECHO_USA, hydration by @CoorsLight & 📻 by Chad Boyd (I do not own the rights 2 this music, Chad does). @OutKickTNML @coachbradford9 pic.twitter.com/JcaNraL7TF — Dave Holmgreen (@CoachHolmG) May 12, 2023

@OutKickTNML schedule is tough these days, but got a partial mow in. Not flooded by the water hole, so had to take advantage. Thanks to @HustlerTurf & @MillerLite pic.twitter.com/1iIXlq7MU0 — Jon Farthing (@jon_farthing) May 12, 2023

• Tim G. in NW Ohio writes:

Got in a morning mow this Thursday ahead of travels this weekend. Still very wet out. Did a 4.5”cut with the ExMark. What a beautiful day for a mow!

@OutKickTNML

We showed some roster depth tonight with a clutch performance by my daughter. She put in the hours in the minors last year and really came through tonight. Big shout-out to her and my fellow league members. Thanks to @ToroCompany for the awesome equipment pic.twitter.com/fs4EFF3OyI — J T (@Pieguy42) May 12, 2023

Was on the early mow slate this week. Also got a little help from my supervisor. @OutKickTNML @STIHLUSA pic.twitter.com/ojVeFmlbsy — c. j. (@caleb_johnson11) May 11, 2023

@OutKickTNML figured it was about time I joined the league. Better late than never right?

This weeks mow brought to you solely by @STIHLUSA #ThursdayNightMowingLeague pic.twitter.com/GAHtJjeOiX — Chris Sneider (@Chris_Sneider) May 12, 2023

Submitting into “crispiest” lawn of the #TNML Had to double/cross cut because of all the rain. And fertilization @JoeKinseyexp #IrisSeason pic.twitter.com/fR32r2fCAo — Kyle Barlow (@KyleBarlow4) May 11, 2023

@OutKickTNML the sun is out and the grass is starting to grow. Thanks to Tru-Cut and @DEWALTtough. pic.twitter.com/ishyFaxC1G — T.S.Covey (@tscovey) May 12, 2023

Thought we were in for a rainout but the track crew did a great job getting the course dry so we could lay some stripes this week. Thanks to @BLACKANDDECKER & @CubCadet_USA for a real hotrod! Post-game brew by @CoorsLight. Now bring on the weekend! @JoeKinseyexp @OutKickTNML pic.twitter.com/xTONJn5KJ6 — Jeff Maaske (@MongoMaaske) May 12, 2023

Just a quick green and fringe mow yesterday @henryhills_golf for @OutKickTNML Rough starting to take off, will be nice and thick for The Winston! pic.twitter.com/WXilGEIE6s — Justin Eppenbrock (@jeppenbrock) May 12, 2023

• Chris in Milford, CT writes:

Since Brian b in Madison CT had scheduling issues so his Thursday mow moved to Wednesday chris s. in Milford CT stepped up and got it done today for the state of Connecticut.77* bright sunshine not a cloud in the sky during league play

thanks to @craftsmanfor a 2inch cut @bolens for a great edge and @guiness for the refreshing drink to appreciate the work put in.

keep it real joe as you do

Dear no mow may libs:

I’m planning on mowing twice as much for the rest of May, using 100LL Aviation Fuel.

My dad bought a new lawnmower and passed down his Toro to my boys. This is great for their small mowing business.@OutKickTNML @millerhighlife #come and take it pic.twitter.com/4BsLJzUACw — Adam Wanberg (@adam_wanberg) May 11, 2023

• David N. in McKinney, TX writes:

We had some rain the last few days, the grass is growing & a cut was needed 2 weeks in a row. I spent some time weeding over the last several days, it’s a constant battle, but I’m ahead on the score right now.

Margo’s Flower Garden, however, is crushing me. Proud of my girl.

I tried some diagonals today, not real visible but I’m trying.

As always thanks to #Kobalt, #New Balance, #Sears, & special thanks to #Dos Equis.

Tee time as usual is 5:30!

• Dave from Michigan writes:

Greetings from Michigan where the grass was pretty high after all that rain, I’ll have to get a 2nd cut in on Monday for sure. Had to get the 2020 Koozie out to celebrate the Trump Comedy tour kicking off on national TV last night and to hopefully trigger any Saturday mowing lib neighbors. There’s not a stand up comedian currently funnier than stream of consciousness Donald.

We mow in May here

Ann Arbor commies do not

We will do hard things

Lawn is done and dusted thanks to my reliable @craftsman mower, @CoorsBanquet hydration, and my old pair of @SauconySneaks for comfort. How many states has your mower toured? Ohio➡️Virginia➡️Ohio again. @OutKickTNML pic.twitter.com/F9d9ahhQQD — Chris Burns (@chris_burns65) May 11, 2023

• Rob S. in North Carolina writes:

Got a late one in, but letting me play a round Saturday is worth it. Keep up the work men….shout outs STIHL/TORO/BOBCAT/NISSAN TITAN 227K work truck

“Ordinary people think merely of spending time, great people think of using it.”

Another league night in the books! This week sipping on Summerfest from Sierra Nevada.#Freeweekends#TNML#DoHardThings pic.twitter.com/Knb5A447m0 — Jason Doan (@jdubs678) May 11, 2023

• AL in Onalaska writes:

Greetings again from western Wisconsin where the Mighty Mississippi River is finally receding and giving me a large swath of my yard back which has expanded the normal pre-mow walk of looking for mowing dangers.

Normally I get the dog bombs, large sticks, hoses, etc. out of the way.

Additionally this time of year I need to add turtles to the list ( I’ve given up on frogs, I swear some of them are on a suicide mission).If you’ve never confronted a large Snapping Turtle belive me, they are indeed slow but very quick for the first 18″ burst.( see att. pics from this AM and signage in my front yard)

You DO NOT want to run over a turtle. Besides the mess they can do mower damage.

As I was doing this routine it got me to thinking of something the TMNL members can maybe help with.

Best way to deal with garden hoses?

I have never had one of those plastic reeling carts that lasted for more than one season without kinking hoses and leaking like a sieve. Putting them on a hanger is a pain as to not twist them.

I currently am just stuffing it under a bush.

Do those expandable hoses work? And last long?

Thanks for the sticker!!

No back bumper for that baby, front and center.(see att.)

@johndeere, @milwaukeetool

Wheels down, blades sharp!

Thanks for being part of my day.

Screencaps.. come for the camaraderie, stay for the eye candy is what I tell my buddies.

P.S. I did the good deed of helping an elderly neighbor by cutting down a tree of his and he thanked me by dropping off a 12 pack of bud light. Ughh. Gonna have to pre-cook a lot of brats to get rid of it.

Had to get my best friend involved in the fun! 3 Floyd’s Robert the Bruce went down easy! @OutKickTNML @3floyds #chesadores. The lines look great. pic.twitter.com/5372O1jpm2 — kavankv290 (@kavankv290) May 11, 2023

@OutKickTNML first entry of the year not going to win any awards but it will get there . Would like to thank @craftsman for a great mow and edging @MillerLite for the hydration and the fine folks @BassFarmSausage for a good day at work pic.twitter.com/WZHd7damJU — David Young (@dyoung626) May 11, 2023

@OutKickTNML My Thursday Night mowing in the books. Thanks to @craftsman mowers for the help. An added assist to @Menards fertilizer and Mother Nature for lawn green-up. pic.twitter.com/NjNR6b2LYQ — Ken Peterson (@kedward402) May 12, 2023

@OutKickTNML we do more than Packers and Brats in WI on Thursdays. pic.twitter.com/QZKtTIMGIH — RC (@Cananball18) May 12, 2023

• Jason in Far Nor Cal writes:

It was a beautiful night to lay down some stripes. I feel like an IG model photographer that hides blemishes in my angles. Hopefully there are some other members are as weird as me. Listening pleasure tonight provided by Cake, who I will be seeing live tomorrow night with one of my sons. Have a great weekend!

@OutKickTNML not only got the yard prepped for the week but put down 3 yards of black premium mulch with the help of my 13 year old son. That’s what the TNML is all about to avoid the hassle on the weekends. pic.twitter.com/Cl9478APPo — Jim Dobbins (@BigD44011) May 12, 2023

Trees are in and got the mow in before the rain. Going to be AWOL next week due to my Daughter's college graduation but will be back soon. @OutKickTNML # Zipline pic.twitter.com/KKkrWeeda9 — Thad Zahn (@tszahn74) May 11, 2023

@OutKickTNML Another week in the books. Left it a little bit longer tonight as tribute to our new friend Sara. #saynotonomowmay pic.twitter.com/6NblcQjuyI — John Wilkie 🇺🇸 🍊 (@Southpawjinx32) May 11, 2023

Glen and Lisa write:

Got in a rare TNML. The newest koi pond almost done. Shout out to the guy down the road that delivered the junk Beetle for the waterfall. Love screencaps. Garage fridge is too far away for the sticker. Going to put it on the porch cooler.

Love reading “Do hard things “ Love book suggestions.

Love life in what’s left of America.

Best read on the internet.

Keep after it.

3 yards again today for #TNML…



This is my #Tailgate shot for #LegWars2023 while enjoying a @yuenglingbeer



Yeah, that's a bad spot in the yard, but I'm going to #Titgemeiers tomorrow to try to remedy that, @OutKickTNML … pic.twitter.com/HAkSl2y1z2 — ThoughtCrimeFelon (@ThoughtCrimeFln) May 12, 2023

@OutKickTNML Celebrating #ThursdayAfternoonMowingleague today with the rain coming in. No equipment because I didn't want to risk getting it wet but got a shot of the stripes before the rain drops. Thanks to @TheToroCompany and @ECHO_USA for the crisp edges! Now it's #beerthirty pic.twitter.com/Ik967pZIjr — Philip Torbett (@pTorbett) May 11, 2023

• Matt in Nashville writes:

Tonight was a wonderfully successful night. I was able to get in a great mow early that allowed for both my son – who got in his first real stripes *sheds tear* – and one of the pups to assist. Yard is looking good with their assistance, but I was also able to spend some time working on a big indoor project I can’t wait to share with the SC community. For now, check out the yard, the little man doing his part, and the good girl who knows not to lay down next to Bud Light.

#Honda going strong with assists from #ryobi and #stihl

@OutKickTNML today’s post-mow beer brought to you by #coorsbanquet and #deepwoodsoff

Dang skeeters are fierce in central MI. #hustlermower on it..#JohnDeere on deck for the back 20.

‘Merica FJB/FBL pic.twitter.com/r5Ot8R6QcN — American Dissident (@F10fromMAGArone) May 11, 2023

@OutKickTNML It’s Thursday! Let’s mow! My edger died, but fought through it. Week 4 in the books. #adversity pic.twitter.com/4IBKDDw7I7 — Scott Merrill (@damagecow) May 12, 2023

@OutKickTNML Garden is in, grass is mowed, and steaks in the grill pic.twitter.com/8kw2xnbVq9 — evan brewer (@evanbrewer47) May 11, 2023

• Indy Daryl writes:

Another week, another mow, and this makes it a solid 4 for 4 on league night mows. I know we have a long way to go, but feels good to start the year out right.

Wanna send a huge congrats to both Fink and Matt for their post game pressers last week. Absolutely incredible!! Well done and thanks for taking the game to new heights.

As for this week’s mow, conditions couldn’t have been more perfect. Weather in the low to mid seventies, sunshine, and the sweet sweet sounds of blades on grass. Cheers from the back deck, recently “decked out” by Mrs. Do Hard Things with an awesome assortment of beautiful plants. Have a great night and I look forward to the reports tomorrow!

@OutKickTNML @JoeKinseyexp A sunny and windy day in the 505. #layinstripes. Love the league. That’s me and my oldest girl 35 yrs ago with my first @craftsman thanks to @BLACKANDDECKER and @MillerLite as always. pic.twitter.com/SRzJRKmxFc — Waterford Dad (@WaterfordDad76) May 11, 2023

Trees are in and got the mow in before the rain. Going to be AWOL next week due to my Daughter's college graduation but will be back soon. @OutKickTNML # Zipline pic.twitter.com/KKkrWeeda9 — Thad Zahn (@tszahn74) May 11, 2023

My @OutKickTNML post mow lounge is finally open for the season. It still needs a few tweaks. What’s that sign on the wall you ask? 😎 pic.twitter.com/QexvBoYRHj — Mike Freshwater (@mikefreshwater) May 11, 2023

Week 3 of the @OutKickTNML and the berm plants are looking healthy. Backyard is thick in a lot of places. Shout out to @TruGreen for fertilizer and weed control. @TheToroCompany @EGOPowerPlus. Post mowing beverage by Corn Coast Brewing. Hope it rains tonight. @adam_wanberg pic.twitter.com/sh58ZEldUO — Bill Husker HopHead (@luhmanbrewingco) May 11, 2023

• Brent H. in Clemmons, NC writes:

Love the league. Quick question to all of the TNML’ers out there, am I the only one that edges the old school way? Just wondering

@OutkickTNML week 4 in the books. This website is being dumb and won’t let me tag the team. Either way, they don’t do it for the attention, they just go out and do their job. #LayingStripes #PaintEmGreen pic.twitter.com/YJ1Ad7VuDd — Buck Reynolds (@UncleDirtyFoot) May 12, 2023

@OutKickTNML 2nd mow in the books – North San Diego County.



We’re ~10mi from Camp Pendleton – few times a month we hear artillery practice – “the sound of freedom”. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/uXSondPUj2 — James (@GigEm_Ags) May 12, 2023

@OutKickTNML It seems like I need to put a little cowboy on there. pic.twitter.com/ScBmR168c0 — Doug L. (@douglambe) May 11, 2023

• Joe R. in Virginia writes:

Week 4 TNML is a wrap. Late afternoon mow on one of the first real humid days we’ve had this season. Bagging the waste is a must with this heavy growth. This week’s projects were to grab two loads of mulch for my neighbor, and power-washing the patio so it’s ready for a beautiful Mother’s Day.

Good news – the grass seems to be recovering from the herbicide overspray. Bad news – so does a lot of the clover.

Counted 3 other mowers so far this evening, and one lawn service.

Shoutouts to #Husqvarna, #HighNoon and #TheMowerGuys (not sponsored) for keeping my small engine tools tuned up.

Wednesday cut this week ⁦⁦@OutKickTNML⁩ . My daughter called- I said “I’m cutting the grass”. She said “It’s Wednesday, is everything ok?” I told her Wednesday is fine- I will still be off for the weekend. Teach your kids and they will not stray from the rules! pic.twitter.com/DOX19Dea1V — Tim (@Hornet316) May 12, 2023