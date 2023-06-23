Thursday Night Mowing League: Drought Conditions Grip Part Of The Nation

Videos by OutKick

I can’t believe it’s raining outside

That’s not me being sarcastic. That’s me reacting to one of the driest years on records around here for mid-May to mid-June. As I type this, we’re experiencing just our second round of rain since mid-May. It didn’t even rain that day when the tornadoes went through NW Ohio. The moisture came down in the form of baseball-size hail and here at TNML HQ, it didn’t even hail.

So, as you’d expect, it’s extremely dry.

Why don’t you water your lawn?

Because I love a beautiful yard, but I don’t need it to look like Augusta National to get enjoyment out of the yard.

So we wait for days like today when the yard gets soaked.

Add it all up and I’ve mowed just once in the last 4-5 weeks. We’ve lived at this house for 13 years and this is without a doubt the driest it’s ever been. Typically this time of year I can mow at 4″ and the yard is lush heading into July 4.

Not this year unless we get ideal conditions — fast.

2023 Week 9 National Mower of the Year Rankings

TJ Bollmer in the 513 Fink in Illinois Mike Freshwater in the 937 Jimmy Dobbins Coach Dave Holmgreen

Also receiving votes: (T.S. Covey, It’s Brian, Colt Bradford, Steve Day’s wife, Sean C. in Granger, IN, Candler in Duluth, GA)

Last week’s rankings

Jimmy Dobbins Fink in Illinois TJ Bollmer in the 513 Mike Freshwater Tim Hornet

Sean C. was back at AEW this week and it instantly reminded me of when he had the league colors all over a broadcast back in 2021…someone beat this:

I know you guys hate the New York Times, but you might find this interesting — MLB groundskeepers are crediting bans on shifts for turf growth and limiting dead spots

Oh, and MLB crew are using robot mowers.

Buy! Buy! Buy!

You guys asked for flags. Now we have flags.

TBH, I can’t wait to put up one of these in the garage and I’m typically not a big put up things on the garage walls kind of guy.

Reports from around a very dry (in spots) United States:

Had to call in relief due to volunteering at the @KornFerryTour Compliance Solutions Championship. Thanks to the great equipment @BriggsStratton and @DEWALTtough my wife was able to knock it out. She’s going to get her own @OutKickTNML shirt now! pic.twitter.com/lQEeTqtRkQ — Steve Day (@steveday_7) June 22, 2023

🔥 wave ‘23 in full effect, #DBAB and the Coach HolmG mowing team picked up a new sponsor this week in @SaintArnold with Lawnmower refreshing outdoor beer. Always powered by @HondaPE_USA and @ECHO_USA.



I do not own the rights to this music,@thescoremusic does. @OutKickTNML pic.twitter.com/3pHlPqQMwQ — Dave Holmgreen (@CoachHolmG) June 23, 2023

@OutKickTNML My 9 year old son was a big help tonight. So was the Tru-Cut reel mower, @DEWALTtough blower, and @ECHO_USA weed eater. pic.twitter.com/sMLuollYG3 — T. Covey (@tscovey) June 23, 2023

@OutKickTNML Had an awesome walk tonight. Debuted the Deck-cam (prototype) 😎. Got in a curb side edging high and tight like a Bob Gibson fastball. And a lid courtesy of rolltidewillie and @BalzHari. LFM! pic.twitter.com/K6k45nY5C5 — Mike Freshwater (@mikefreshwater) June 23, 2023

@OutKickTNML back in action after a hideas. Even with recent rains drought conditions still persist here in Central TX with 100 degree heat. The flowers are blooming, vegetables growing, hens laying eggs, and dogs enjoying the sunset. Fruits of labor ❤️ #TNML @JoeKinseyexp pic.twitter.com/o7gqny3tyO — Kyle (@K_Harward) June 23, 2023

Having mower issues tonight. Had to nurse the machine to get it done. Gonna have to put the mower on the injured list and have it looked at. Felt like fall outside tonight @OutKickTNML and had to enjoy a @BellsBrewery porter when I finished. I might need a rental mower!! pic.twitter.com/3DDqE1pn8g — kavankv290 (@kavankv290) June 23, 2023

• Sean C. in Granger, IN writes:

This one will be quick and dirty. After getting some rain and some cooler (and cloudier) weather over the last week or so, things are pretty green again. That, along with my aggressive sprinkler schedule. Heading out of town for the weekend, and it’s nice to know the mowing is done!

A couple years ago (in the infancy of the TNML), I got a chance to get my TNML shirt some TV time at AEW wrestling. I returned to the scene of the crime a couple times since last Thursday. Once on Saturday and then this past Wednesday. Didn’t have TV friendly seats, but I’m always repping the TNML gear at AEW events.

@OutKickTNML south Florida checking in. It’s 88 degrees and 8 o’clock and I’m done for the weekend. pic.twitter.com/2gmAcZHHev — Joe Winner (@thejoewinner) June 22, 2023

@OutKickTNML happened Wednesday because of storms today. @henryhills_golf is getting ready for The Winston on Aug 5. The dog days, middle of the mowing season is upon us. Time to rest and get ready to bring out the big guns at for the end of the season. #beready pic.twitter.com/hFRy4LGeZG — Justin Eppenbrock (@jeppenbrock) June 23, 2023

• Candler B. in Duluth, GA writes:

Joe- Unfortunately it’s been raining for several days in our area, so there’s not much to report other than a Thursday night washout. The family did come through with the TNML flag for Father’s Day, so that was huge. We’ll be back on it next week!

Todays @OutKickTNML is a “DNM” (did not mow)… “Droughty”



Video of conditions below…



📆 Rookie Season: W10

🆚 Drought

🏟️ Mt. Zion

⏰ n/a

☀️ 90°

🌾 crisp

🎶 n/a

📺 an @AskHollyH question 👇

📊 none



Sponsors: @BbqNotorious

MTZ Auto Express pic.twitter.com/IAqnVyh2V3 — Fink (@dustfink) June 22, 2023

• Tim G. in the 419 writes:

Had a nice 4.5” cut on a beautiful cool Thursday evening. The grass is hanging in there considering how dry it has been in the 419. We are supposed to get rain on Friday – fingers crossed!

@OutKickTNML The last sliver of sunlight winding up the second day of Summer here in Central MN, 86°F and winds are calm. Dragging hoses to the dry spots and talking about #TNML! Can’t beat it. Thanks to @MillerLite for tonights Pilsner! pic.twitter.com/TjUSNj1gkH — Theisanity (@Theis23Aaron) June 23, 2023

• Joel H. writes:

Joe, sending this via email because I keep my socials on private. Got a nice little mow in this evening. I appreciate all of the blower recs. Still haven’t pulled the trigger, but will definitely inform the group when I do.

Thursday night mow complete and met with an approving sunset here in Middle TN. Heavy rains made an attempt to test the ⁦@HustlerMower⁩ Raptor but superior horsepower and sharpened blades made easy work of the dense fescue. Bring on the weekend! ⁦@OutKickTNML⁩ pic.twitter.com/dN5Pwld5gF — jim allen (@allenjim13) June 23, 2023

Late submission to Thursday Night Mowing League. Have a great weekend! Got some sprinkler work in my future. #tnml #outkicktnml @JoeKinseyexp pic.twitter.com/06pu1zCEzY — J_Al_Rhodes4 (@Rhodes4Al) June 23, 2023

• Rob in NC writes:

Joe looks like this Thursday is a travel day. Just getting over 4.5 inches of rain and still chances this evening and tomorrow. Well needed tho, in the mean time sent some pics of the Stable. Houses the equipment/Blackstone/smoker and great add-on to the shed. Anyways hopefully we will be back next week and looking forward to seeing some nasties on the report from the league tomorrow. Shout-outs: SSRroofing&construction/Stihl/Nissan/Toro/beers….. Rob NC

@OutKickTNML I'd like to conclude this week's league with a quote: Conan, what is best in life?

Conan: Crush your enemies, See them driven before you, And hear the lamentation of their women.



Happy League Night and #RideOn pic.twitter.com/cGmJWzeywO — @Instagramless_Buffs (@The_Buffs) June 23, 2023

@JoeKinseyexp @OutKickTNML Going for comeback player of the year. Went from lots of trees and shrubs hiding the house to a front yard gut earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/A77HPDdN9t — Once the Best Baptist Church League 2nd Baseman (@JimChapman__MSU) June 23, 2023

It’s officially a drought here in the 217. But the real @OutKickTNML league members show up every Thursday. Stripes are getting lighter with browner grass. Low humidity though so patio season in full swing!!! Wife and kids came thru on Father’s Day with some merch!! pic.twitter.com/WdPdPRHOia — Jason Doan (@jdubs678) June 22, 2023

• Jason Doan adds:

As I sit here on my patio watching LSU/Wake and look at my drought stricken yard, and random thought came to me. I look at my yard and see it starting to go dormant due to no rain in almost 6 weeks, however, just beyond my yard a cornfield sits. That corn has been growing inches a day for the last few weeks with zero rain. So my thoughts are this…these chemists at Bayer, Monsato, Dekalb etc that GMO the mess out of corn and soybeans to get the to grow in drought conditions.

Can we get them to do the same with a grass seed? Think of all the water not only us league members would save but golf courses across the country! I feel like the Screencaps/TNML community need to get on this and create this GMO grass seed that we can plant that grows with little water and stays green and is able to be striped to perfection!!

Commish:

Have any of you created the GMO grass seed that would turn you into a billionaire?

@OutKickTNML @JoeKinseyexp The 15 year old got it done for me tonight! Out of town for @wser this weekend. He killed it with his stripes this week. Thank you sponsors @KILLCLIFF @honda @AltraRunning pic.twitter.com/uAOZzIXJuw — Adam Dolezal (@thedatingdude) June 22, 2023

My view while mowing tonight. I love being in the country surrounded by farmland vs city living surrounded by houses and asphalt. @OutKickTNML pic.twitter.com/FcvDSyhgIH — Clay (@lbcwoodworks) June 22, 2023

A little late because I got sidelined with other stuff but finally back after a 2 week hiatus. Looks like it is just in time for the drought to start killing the grass. Want to give a shout out to @MakitaTools for the mower, weed eater, and blower support. @OutKickTNML pic.twitter.com/aJdPylCsiu — Thad Zahn (@tszahn74) June 23, 2023

@OutKickTNML @luhmanbrewingco . Deck level E mow on the 22 inch Toro. This week we’re taking adversity head on. Severe storms, summer camp for T-bone, grinding at day job, and a broken right wrist on tonight’s starter EZ. Nothing stops him. Proud of my 11U for grinding. pic.twitter.com/XsYflbM9Nr — Adam Wanberg (@adam_wanberg) June 23, 2023

@OutKickTNML Another Thursday Night mow is in books. Thanks to @craftsman mowers for the mowing assist and my boy Boone for running off the coyote that was eyeballing me while I mowed. pic.twitter.com/P89v4OZvAY — Ken Peterson (@kedward402) June 22, 2023

@OutKickTNML not strong pictures but it’s getting dark in Dickson Co Tn. 9.5 acres down! Take that Transheuser pic.twitter.com/HbbUy9wb5n — Josh Toby T Sullivan (@tntoby22) June 23, 2023

@OutKickTNML Quick one for posterity – unreal number of Baltimore Orioles at the feeder this yr – can't keep up! Rain's coming, cheers to all! pic.twitter.com/66WhtFlCCS — RI_Bred (@Sweetd8943) June 22, 2023

@OutKickTNML ha! Beat the rain. Didn't really need mowed but it's league night. Time for an @IronCityBeer and the smooth sound of Paul Davis on the back deck. pic.twitter.com/RPM1UnxD2D — Kevin (@kde52) June 22, 2023