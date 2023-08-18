Thursday Night Mowing League: Drama Builds As Timmy2Cuts Starts His Own TNML Franchise & Ruffles Some Feathers

Videos by OutKick

League members creating franchises should be celebrated and I WILL NOT be dragged into the drama!

I’m not going to mention who said it Thursday, but there were definitely comments flying around over the big news that T.J. Bollmer in the 513 (Cincinnati) has founded — and branded — his own franchise that is now competing within the TNML.

You can scroll down to the reports section to see how TJ has created t-shirts and possibly hired a marketing agency to come up with his Timmy2Cuts brand that is clearly turning into a franchise.

Relax, this isn’t some sort of LIV vs. PGA situation.

This is just the evolution of America’s Largest and Most Powerful Mowing League. It was bound to happen.

Stop and think about the growth of the NFL. You had the Cowboys. You had the Colts. The Browns. The New York Giants.

You don’t have a league without legacy franchises and Timmy2Cuts can see the vision. We have the Texas contingent operated by Colt and Coach Holmgreen. You have the Nebraskans who have forged something of an alliance. Of course we have the NW Ohio franchise. Indianapolis pretty much has a franchise down there.

I am 100% SUPPORTIVE of TNML franchise expansion! There’s not a bigger supporter of franchise expansion than this commissioner. I want expansion around the world. If the Saudis want to field a TNML franchise in 2024, I would like to make the trip to the Middle East to talk biz. I would let China into the league in a heartbeat. Hey Switzerland, let’s talk.

Nobody associated with this league will silence franchise expansion. We’re a forward-looking league and by forward, I mean looking forward to YUGE EXPANSION & eyeballs. There’s no reason why this league shouldn’t be sold off to the Saudis in 4-5 years. Or the Chinese. Or John Deere.

I am willing to be paid off. That goes for any franchise owner. My integrity is to the turf and to fuel money.

So form your alliances. Build relationships. Buy and trade free agents. Declare yourself a free agent and see if franchises would like to do business.

Look forward, not backward.

Spectacular turf. I'd eat a steak off that spread. — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) August 16, 2023

Week 16 National Mower of the Year Rankings

Coach Dave (yes, he mowed on Wednesday because he had a football game last night, but he holds the top spot based solely on his full body of work) TJ Bollmer (started a franchise, moves up a spot) Coach Colt (stayed in rotation, but there is incredible pressure for that No. 2 spot) Fink (HE’S BACK…and it looks like he has new sponsors hooked to his shirt) Adam Wanberg (after weeks and weeks of rainouts, this TNML loyalist finally breaks into the top 5 via THREE reports on Thursday!)

Last week’s rankings:

Coach Dave Holmgreen Coach Colt Bradford TJ Bollmer Justin Eppenbrock Fink

BUY! BUY! BUY!

Thursday Night Mowing League Reports Across The United States

The #2CutCrew shirts have been spotted in the wild! We got mirror selfies, @OutKickTNML post mow sweat pics, and of course golf outing unis. Looks like #Timmy2Cuts and the Mrs. unveiled a new logo over the weekend! #ForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/s8NnO27OQl — T.J. Bollmer (@Timmy2Cuts513) August 17, 2023

School is back, fall sports are starting, but one thing doesn’t change for the @OutKickTNML – WE MOW ON THURSDAYS!



As always couldn’t do it without @HusqvarnaUSA and @rhinegeist…The #JuicyTruth is waiting in the fridge after U9 coaching obligations are complete. pic.twitter.com/we1NL9x7NF — T.J. Bollmer (@Timmy2Cuts513) August 17, 2023

@OutKickTNML

Today we mowed three yards. Crew was totally hyped from pregame video.



Burned up 2 tanks of 91 Octane in the @STIHLUSA Line trimmer.



Don’t sleep on the Big League stripe kit hangin on the @craftsman Dale mower. pic.twitter.com/5YXhGimoDr — Adam Wanberg (@adam_wanberg) August 18, 2023

Halftime report: @OutKickTNML



Laying stripes in the sun.



Soap Cannon summer! pic.twitter.com/wI1YfC6QLJ — Adam Wanberg (@adam_wanberg) August 17, 2023

@OutKickTNML @JoeKinseyexp Rough night after school and football practice, but the 15 year old and I got three lawns mowed. Couldn't of done it without our sponsors @honda_pe @KILLCLIFF @AltraRunning pic.twitter.com/ex64PPepBW — Adam Dolezal (@thedatingdude) August 18, 2023

Another week done at the end of the dog days of summer @OutKickTNML . Grass is getting heat stressed with +100° coming. Hopefully will get a little rain with the heat. Thanks to @MakitaTools for tools to keep the yard nice. pic.twitter.com/Vwgrhv1aJT — Thad Zahn (@tszahn74) August 17, 2023

@OutKickTNML. Full Mow at home and at preggo daughters house. Thanks to @SauconySneaks @craftsman @GravelyMowers for the comfort and power. Also, here's some pics of Murphy #dogpicsgetclicks. OH, and goats. pic.twitter.com/luDP2ICZGn — El KaBong (@gim357) August 17, 2023

“Flex On ‘em” 💪🏼 @OutKickTNML



📆 Rookie Season: W17

🆚 Full Yard

🏟️ Mt. Zion

⏰ 10:45a

🌤️ 74°

🌾 SE-NW

🎶 “Mowing The Lawn Hits”

📊 below

📺 👇



Sponsors: @BbqNotorious

MTZ Auto Express

Tuskegee/Auburn Naval ROTC pic.twitter.com/xo7ZCKSmGp — Fink (@dustfink) August 17, 2023

Proud of the effort by Team111 tonight in the @OutKickTNML

Despite a long track we were able to get it lined up tight thanks to @ThorntonsLLC mower fuel. The folks at @HondaLawnMowers built us a solid machine and we couldn't be more thankful for @yuenglingbeer pic.twitter.com/oPBX0jGhby — Andy Bartsch (@CoachBartsch) August 18, 2023

Full day tomorrow starting @ 6am & a night of scrimmages in Victoria forced us to move the mow to Wednesday. No chance in hell it’s happening on the weekend!

Tunes by @ShaneSmithMusic

Hydration by @SaintArnold Fancy Lawnmower equipment by @HondaPE_USA & @ECHO_USA @OutKickTNML pic.twitter.com/6Jk1mwR9JF — Dave Holmgreen (@CoachHolmG) August 16, 2023

@OutKickTNML Had to add a couple pictures of the National Anthem and the field. pic.twitter.com/MFfj0pNfJp — Justin Eppenbrock (@jeppenbrock) August 18, 2023

Perfect weather night to lay down the stripes in the hood. Cut a couple branches from the front berm river birch trees that were trying to knock the sunglasses off. Raspberry saison from @whiteelmbrewing. Asking for a leaf blower for Christmas. @adam_wanberg @OutKickTNML pic.twitter.com/FnpR5UEw69 — Bill Husker HopHead (@luhmanbrewingco) August 17, 2023

• Mike T. in Eagle, Idaho writes:

Greetings from beautiful and toasty Eagle, Idaho. Great to have league night back and rolling!

Weather has been outstanding in the high Mountain West, hot and toasty, just the way we love summer!

Grass is doing fantastic, and have really enjoyed the longer grass this year, never moved The Donald off its highest setting all year.

Time for fall fertilizer in the next couple weeks, fall comes on fast here in the high desert.

Best wishes for a strong close to the mowing team!

Got a late Wednesday mow since the rain has been too much in TN lately. Can’t waist to enjoy a weekend free of mowing! @OutKickTNML pic.twitter.com/tyFcoALyTv — Jonathan Pope (@jonathandpope) August 17, 2023

Got in an early mow after closing a huge deal today. Special thanks to @craftsman and @JohnDeere mowers. My lawn is looking amazing for it being August and the only moisture it gets is from Mother Nature. @OutKickTNML pic.twitter.com/XqxJrRheoV — Ken Peterson (@kedward402) August 17, 2023

• Indy Daryl takes a raincheck:

It is really hard to believe just how much rain we have gotten over the last couple of weeks. It seems like a daily occurrence that we are getting significant downpours. The grass loves it! I am so glad that I spent so much effort in the spring to aerate and overseed the lawn this year. While I am still battling weeds galore, the turf is thick and in some spots one might even say luscious. I hope others had a great mow today, but it looks like I’ll be striping over the weekend

@OutKickTNML , Thursday night complete between raindrops . The rain is doing it's part to finish the blowing off the sidewalk. pic.twitter.com/cKttPRPKPi — Michael Jude (@sxewhodey) August 17, 2023

Another @OutKickTNML league night in the books. Not sure I’ve ever had this thick and luscious grass in August here in the 217, even mowing twice a week!!

Had the protégé step up his stripe game to diagonals tonight! pic.twitter.com/SxoregL4mK — Jason Doan (@jdubs678) August 17, 2023

@OutKickTNML partial rainout tonight in the 937. Only got about half the lawn done before the rain hit. Gonna enjoy a @DeschutesBeer Obsidian Stout and listen to @mikefreshwater call the Alter/Fairmont game. Football season is here! #stayinrotation. pic.twitter.com/hemDWiycuX — kavankv290 (@kavankv290) August 17, 2023

@OutKickTNML Started the day off edging and mowing for a neighbor! It’s what League Members do. Followed that up with another hour at home tallying 3.5 hours on the yard. 71°F N breeze. Thanks to @zipfizz for the straight lines and @milkhoneyciders for the night cap! pic.twitter.com/NG6m39nqm4 — Theisanity (@Theis23Aaron) August 18, 2023

@OutKickTNML I was mowing on Thursdays before it was cool. Love that y’all have so many have figured it out and what this movement brings to MERICA!!



Not bad for Arkansas in August. pic.twitter.com/w2IPa3fJm2 — Adam Laney (@AdamLaney) August 17, 2023

• Ken S. in North Augusta, SC writes:

Early report from far western South Carolina today, due to imminent travel plans: Finished the yard early, prior to a month-long hiatus. Weather has cooled off slightly here, got the quick mow in, using the old, still-dependable Troy-Bilt mower, and the aging Toro blower helped with clean-up. Merrell water shoes are the go-to footwear for me. I’ve got my fingers crossed that the local mowing guy keeps the yard in good shape until I return in mid-September.

My month-long absence is due to a long-awaited trip, (delayed by government overreaction to the Wuhan flu). Although it’s a vacation, it might actually qualify as “Doing a hard thing”. Mrs. S. and I are walking the Welsh/English border along “Offa’s Dyke”, approximately 180 miles, in 15 days. Wales has more castles per capita than anywhere else in the world, plenty of ancient forts, and lots of sheep. Scenery is supposedly marvelous. I’ve got high hopes there are plenty of pubs, also.

Cell phone coverage, and wi-fi are spotty along the trail, but I plan to keep up with the TNML as best I can. Looking forward to the reports from the other League members, and I’m excited to see how the Mower of The Year competition shakes out!

Commish:

I could be wrong, but I believe this is the first time we’ve ever seen Ken’s back yard, but I’m 100% intrigued by what he has going on here. That pit looks like a fantastic spot and what exactly is going on with the top? Are we talking a gas fireplace cooktop?

@OutKickTNML Check-in: after a brief rain interruption, this week's #TNML is in the books. Can begin to feel summer slipping away. Until then, #RideOn pic.twitter.com/D5NKHRErv2 — @Instagramless_Buffs (@The_Buffs) August 18, 2023

@OutKickTNML I cannot tell a lie…for the first time this season I didn't mow on Thurs. Instead, I "did a hard thing" with my good buddy – outdoor shower, soup to nuts at his new place. Came out great! Friday we mow, weather permitting. pic.twitter.com/Jqlj2pgVdA — RI_Bred (@Sweetd8943) August 18, 2023

@OutKickTNML barely got to the garage when the rains came. But it’s done. I’ll edge next week. pic.twitter.com/NiUjDVDoXK — Joe Winner (@thejoewinner) August 17, 2023