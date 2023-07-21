Thursday Night Mowing League: Competitors Risk Their Lives As The Dog Days Officially Heat Up

Videos by OutKick

Commissioner mowing report: Trust the weather guys at your own peril

Going into Week 13 of the season, I was facing adversity in the form of strong storms in the forecast. The local hysteria carnival barkers spent all of Wednesday freaking out people and then they continued their barrage Thursday on social media.

“Be prepared…hunker down…tornadoes(!)…2″ hail(!)…wind damage.”

They had people freaked out including Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green whole rolled into the group text around 4 p.m. after spending his day playing around with natural gas lines to wimp out on mowing.

So I went out and mowed. It’s each man for himself. Going into the night, I knew what had to be done and the challenge I faced. You can see it in my text. I cannot go into the weekend with grass-clipping bags in the garage. Not happening.

Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green is a grown millennial. He can fend for himself.

30 minutes after I crossed the finish line. pic.twitter.com/bQMLwaywKV — ThursdayNightMowingLeague (@OutKickTNML) July 20, 2023

I roll back into the house as the skies opened up. Then it’s time for the post-game shower, dinner and the post-game analysis where you look over the work of art. I grab my phone and look at these text messages that are waiting to be read:

One of us is dialed in for the weekend. The other is scrambling before going to the lake. Guess who’s sitting back relaxed heading into a patio night?

Week 13 National Mower of the Year Rankings

Coach Dave Holmgreen (great hot tub speech) Jimmy Dobbins (could’ve died) TJ Bollmer in the 513 (still strong, but didn’t nearly die) Fink in Illinois (steady, but going on vacation, could slip) Colt Bradford (Mr. Dependable; never misses league night) Justin Eppenbrock (scroll down to see what he has going on with his yard…he’s been coming on strong over the last month) Hornet Tim (slides down a spot because he was off to spend time holding his grandchild)

Last week’s national rankings:

TJ Bollmer in the 513 Coach Dave Holmgreen Fink in Illinois Colt Bradford Jimmy Dobbins Hornet Tim….and charging FAST…he has arguably two of the best videos of the summer

Buy! Buy! Buy!

Mowing Reports From Around The United States

For all the @OutKickTNML members it's all in the stripes yo, all in the stripes!#Timmy2Cuts rocking the new @CincyHat. Wouldn't be surprised to see @_teddy_k in the TNML after he's done eatin glass. @rhinegeist #JuicyTruth awaits! pic.twitter.com/MAgK0E96ul — T.J. Bollmer (@Timmy2Cuts513) July 20, 2023

@OutKickTNML It was an extremely dicey weather league night but still laid some strong lines to keep the weekend open. pic.twitter.com/GwQYzCDsIC — Jim Dobbins (@BigD44011) July 21, 2023

Tail end of the season & finally showing signs of heat stress now. Will add nitrogen/iron supplement next week.

Power sponsors @HondaPE_USA & @ECHO_USA

Hydration sponsor @SaintArnold Fancy Lawnmower

Tunes by @SturgillSimpso2 & @FlatlandCavalry @OutKickTNML #TNML



Get it! pic.twitter.com/qZnbpJnqxS — Dave Holmgreen (@CoachHolmG) July 20, 2023

@OutKickTNML @JoeKinseyexp Humid night! Got 4 lawns mowed. The new grass is getting thicker each week. Going to have to twice a week. Gotta thank the sponsors @KILLCLIFF @Honda @AltraRunning @skullcandy pic.twitter.com/Lum4Ex17YO — Adam Dolezal (@thedatingdude) July 21, 2023

Had to miss tonight's ⁦@OutKickTNML⁩ No better excuse than meeting my 2nd granddaughter! When she's old enough, she'll know how much I love her by the fact I gave up a League night! I'll be back. pic.twitter.com/8nOZazPfyP — Tim (@Hornet316) July 21, 2023

The @OutKickTNML split doubleheader; “Being Great”



📆 Rookie Season: W13

🆚 Full Yard

🏟️ Mt. Zion

⏰ 6:30a & 9:45a

☀️ 81° (dew point 76°)

🌾 NW-SE

🎶 West Coast/Classic Rap

📊 below

📺 👇



Sponsors: @BbqNotorious

MTZ Auto Express

Tuskegee/Auburn Naval ROTC pic.twitter.com/69CORj3bcH — Fink (@dustfink) July 20, 2023

@OutKickTNML Livin' the Dream over here in Mundelein, IL. The mowing, the stripes, a rare Sox victory, a new rose bush… breathtaking, really. Don't forget about that ivy next to Ol' Glory. Thanks, @JoeKinseyexp, for my "Others Receiving Votes" ranking. Love the TNML! pic.twitter.com/88AyBcCokn — Reid K. Wiersema (@ReidWiersema) July 21, 2023

• Beau in Toledo writes:

Hope this check-in isn’t too late… been a long sleep-in morning on a day-off Friday before a quick trip to Poland for the weekend… yes, that’s Poland, Ohio. Sunday is my Brother’s birthday, and Mom wants to take him out to dinner.

Anywho, I left work early to get in 3 mows before the “storm” hit. Reports from the Maumee lawns read 2 inches of rain, while the Trilby Area lawns got a splash that didn’t even register on the rain gauge. I also did a little trapping on Thursday as well.

It’s mole season, and this little Turf Terrorist is the 4th to meet his demise in the last 2 weeks. It’s not as bad as what the City of Toledo’s Water Department did to Mom’s tiny yard though. Ug. That’s gonna be a rough fix, and the COT likes to use dirt filled with weed seed, so I’ll be hitting Titgemeiers in the South End pretty soon to try to get back to what WAS there, green grass.

Off to get in a Friday Morning Mow on the Homestead (no pics… Rules n stuff).

Have a great weekend!!

p.s. I’ve been listening to Jason Aldean’s “Try That In a Small Town” on repeat, and thanks to the Surround Sound system, so have my neighbors.

@OutKickTNML A beautiful night for a mow in the northeast. Sunset in the distance 🇺🇸. @HondaPE_USA @MillerLite and cap it off with a fire on the deck @SoloStove pic.twitter.com/HoT4Uw0Vhg — Bryan (@bryhunter76) July 21, 2023

Another @OutKickTNML in the books. Got it done before the rain came. Upgraded to a @TheToroCompany 60 inch commercial today. Highly recommended! Used the other ZT for some work around the pond. Beer this week is @3floyds zombie dust. Let's go!!!! pic.twitter.com/oJeRbkseU5 — kavankv290 (@kavankv290) July 21, 2023

• Joe H. writes:

Joe H from Delaware, Oh again. Just putting down some stripes before the storms roll in. Took 4 Modelos to get this done. Hope you were able to get out, I know the storms were up there before they got here. Love reading your stuff.

Hose fountain for post-mow dip in the pool. Another great league night thanks to the @BriggsStratton mower & @DEWALTtough weedeater. Big weekend ahead. Fri @ShaniaTwain concert for one of my wife's Xmas present. @Rangers game on Sat! This is why we mow on Thursdays! @OutKickTNML pic.twitter.com/3tp49pB08f — Steve Day (@steveday_7) July 20, 2023

@OutKickTNML @JoeKinseyexp

Muggy night tonight but got it done…

Turbo is happy as always to have his yard ready for high speed fetch.

Cold Modelo Oro to enjoy the post mow peace and quiet.

Cheers! pic.twitter.com/20c6qGaVdU — Tacoma_Driver_from_Beantown (@FromTacoma) July 21, 2023

• Rob in NC writes:

Joe ..finishing the great vacation week in OI, NC…my son went home this am to get some of his yards done and he laid down a nasty at our homestead as well. Sent me a couple pics because he knows the routine. Back to reality is coming up. Keep it coming Joe..appreciate it…looks like he used bobcat/Stihl/98′ dodge…shout out to Benjamin as well recently accepting a job offer and graduating from Carolina Cat program….Rob NC

@OutKickTNML It was great to get the @Swardmancom back out mowing this week. Big thanks to @STIHLUSA for the assist and @yuenglingbeer for the much needed refreshment. pic.twitter.com/e2EwY9ARV7 — Tim Channing (@RC_woodcraft) July 20, 2023

@OutKickTNML Cleaned up the branches from last nights storm, consulted a neighbor on some sprinkling questions and got right to the mow. Overcast, 67°F, winds NNW 14mph. And last but not least a very Happy 25th Anniversary to the @honda in the driveway. #TNML #LaborOfLove pic.twitter.com/1rIbXFS9we — Theisanity (@Theis23Aaron) July 20, 2023

@OutKickTNML still got on the south plains but I got the mow in. Yellow Hammer slammers for pre-mow liquid. Not much growth with all the heat and no humidity. @CoachHolmG pic.twitter.com/rPn0oy1XIC — Ŧ Billy Grumbles 🌵 (@bagrumbles) July 21, 2023

• Indy Daryl writes:

Finally, mostly, back on league schedule. Hadn’t mowed since the dreaded Sunday afternoon post vacation mow a week and a half ago. With all the rain I think my yard averaged what seemed like 10”! Felt great to get back out there.

Got in a post-work back yard now last night, then grilled some chicken thighs. While today I took a minute at lunch to knock out the front.

Question for other league members: do you ever get tired of the normal 2-3 mow patterns and just one day say f@“$ It and do something weird? Was bored today so I went with a weird angle matching the curve of our path/front garden bed in the front yard. Curious if others do the same!

Have a great league night and I hope the rain holds off long enough for you!

Indy Daryl asks TNML members: "Do you ever get tired of the normal 2-3 mow patterns and just one day say f@"$ It and do something weird?" — ThursdayNightMowingLeague (@OutKickTNML) July 21, 2023

Another Thursday Night Mowing League in the books. Pretty hot. Made a single pass tonight, stripes be damned. Getting harder to keep it green. I'll do my best to keep it respectable. Happy Friday eve. We mow on Thursday's. #outkicktnml #TNML #Outkick pic.twitter.com/vbDjtroS6v — J_Al_Rhodes4 (@Rhodes4Al) July 21, 2023

@OutKickTNML, late finish, but got it in. Weather here near Omaha has been perfect the last few weeks and the grass has been growing like crazy. pic.twitter.com/qvFrQN6QQx — Steve Nebraska (@nebraska_steve) July 21, 2023

@OutKickTNML Day game today – brutal heat and humidity, but team Troy-Bilt, Echo, Walker's ear muffs, and whatever brand my trash barrel is got the job done. No rain in the near-term, this could be the end of the green grass! Cheers! pic.twitter.com/G6X0lfLPSo — RI_Bred (@Sweetd8943) July 20, 2023

@OutKickTNML Tough late afternoon mow. Hot and humid. Followed by some old fashioned fun to cool down however. LOVE the Summer time! pic.twitter.com/UXzgkKh4vt — Mike Freshwater (@mikefreshwater) July 20, 2023

@OutKickTNML I was out of town the last few weeks. Took some extra work, but felt great to get the yard back in shape. The reel mower needs some work so the indestructible @HondaPE_USA mower had to fill in along with the @ECHO_USA weed eater and the @DEWALTtough blower. pic.twitter.com/4vWY2Mua0e — T. Covey (@tscovey) July 21, 2023

@OutKickTNML Laid down some stripes before the rain hit but now ready to enjoy the beautiful weekend ahead! pic.twitter.com/uzNrdMmyQ7 — Sam Proctor (@samdproctor) July 20, 2023

@OutKickTNML Fresh cut @HEB prime brisket about to break the stall and a cold @millerhighlife Yes sir. It's Thursday. pic.twitter.com/GeB9vAJdCL — Ben Singleton (@broncoben77) July 20, 2023

League night rolls on with the storm of the century forecasted, got 1 rain drop. Nothing stops league night. @DieselRenius @stevemoyer01 @OutKickTNML @JoeKinseyexp pic.twitter.com/PSrIXfksHP — Jason Vickers (@jayvick187) July 20, 2023

Adversity week! Overzealous weathermen, hidden dog poo, knee injury, pause to run to the store for dinner supplies…but league night goes on! @OutKickTNML @JoeKinseyexp @kherman255 @chris_burns65 pic.twitter.com/dOkUv4Gf9P — Diesel (@DieselRenius) July 20, 2023

Got it done on a night where severe storms with baseball sized hail were forecasted. Storms went north and south of me and it turned out to be a great night to mow. @OutKickTNML @jayvick187 #TNML #Caftsman pic.twitter.com/uOHbF0WKkl — Steve Moyer (@stevemoyer01) July 20, 2023

Got a little loose comin' outta turn 3 and had our first DNF of the season. But we've got a great crew, we're gonna re-group and be ready for a strong run next week @OutKickTNML pic.twitter.com/QqQIo8t8x4 — Phillip Noel (@pdn72) July 21, 2023

Nothing like waking up on a Friday to fresh cut lines from a @OutKickTNML Mow. Even Sparky Dog was happy to see the fresh cut this am. Survived another night in the Texas Heat! pic.twitter.com/sCBiuw6mTH — Sparky Dog (@ASUSparkyDog) July 21, 2023

@OutKickTNML The night mowing dreams are made of. Finally a break in the rain and humidity made for great league play. Temps in 80s. Hydration courtesy of @yuenglingbeer. pic.twitter.com/xgWdddzvfG — @Instagramless_Buffs (@The_Buffs) July 21, 2023

@OutKickTNML my brother in law, a local barber is away on vacation, on an Alaskan cruise. The least I could do since he cuts my hair for free is mow the grass at his shop. The @KubotaLawnMower handle it all like the beast it is. @FirstChoiceFCFL pic.twitter.com/rxMqmF3XOk — Clay (@lbcwoodworks) July 20, 2023

Great league night @OutKickTNML . Backyard has never looked this lush in July. Post mowing beverage by @whiteelmbrewing. pic.twitter.com/LUY0Lz0jfa — Bill Husker HopHead (@luhmanbrewingco) July 20, 2023

@OutKickTNML All mowed up and ready for a travel weekend. Thanks as always to @TheToroCompany and also tonight to my daughter for doing the work today so we could go to karate tonight. Shout-out to Bigfoot for keeping watch pic.twitter.com/odUmQlhf1W — J T (@Pieguy42) July 20, 2023

Yard work done on Thursday. Gonna be a glorious weather weekend hanging on the patio watching the koi swim by. @OutKickTNML pic.twitter.com/pqTBQec3hP — Ken Hickey (@Kenhick) July 20, 2023

We'll take a moment to interrupt your normal Thursday Mowing Broadcast with a little Cancún Sun, we'll resume normal mowing next Thursday @OutKickTNML pic.twitter.com/sk39An3rWv — Jason Doan (@jdubs678) July 20, 2023

.@OutKickTNML had to move league night to Friday morning due to rain. Thrilled with my Toro 6.5HP still making it happen week after week! pic.twitter.com/hDPdJzSy4m — Jonathan Pope (@jonathandpope) July 21, 2023