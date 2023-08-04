Thursday Night Mowing League: Coach Colt & Coach Dave Only Wear Shirts On Fridays

Videos by OutKick

I’m not going to beat around the bush

I didn’t mow. By now I’ve made it clear I’m going on vacation and I’m out of rotation. The lawn didn’t even need a trim. I had to move all my attention to watering and hydrating the petunias in case the neighborhood kids skip watering or fail to water all the troops out in the field.

What will we come back to? I can’t spend the entire vacation thinking about it. At this point, I have to trust the hiring process and trust that the kids hired will perform or they’ll never go swimming at the Kinsey house ever again.

It’s their choice.

I’m joking.

Of course, they’ll get the job done. They need gas money and cash to blow on video games.

This is why we mow on Thursday

Don’t forget to celebrate.

@OutKickTNML This is why we mow on Thursday….. So we can get after it tonight and recover on Saturday pic.twitter.com/0ifk6gRFwz — El KaBong (@gim357) August 4, 2023

Week 15 National Mower of the Year rankings:

Coach Dave Holmgreen (Relentless) Coach Colt Bradford (Mr. Steady just keeps climbing the national rankings) TJ Bollmer (Did I see he’s now selling his own mowing shirts?) Justin Eppenbrock (His backyard Par 3 is a work of art) Fink (The guy spent the week sending in Wiffleball reports from one of America’s great Wiffleball tournaments…that gets you back into the top five especially when Dobbins doesn’t perform and ends up at Cedar Point instead)

Analysis: I think we all could see a Coach Dave vs. Coach Colt shirt-off showdown building and now we’ve got it heading into high school football season. I checked the schedule — these two don’t face each other on the gridiron, so they’ll have to settle this fight on the fescue or whatever they’re growing in Texas.

Can Bollmer figure out a way to break up this coach beef-off? Does Eppenbrock have enough juice left with his golf course to make a major late-season push?

This is why you can’t turn away from this league. It just keeps getting better.

Last week’s rankings:

Coach Dave Holmgreen TJ Bollmer in the 513 (via his Christmas in July bit) Jimmy Dobbins (drops a spot after slacking due to his wedding anniversary and his wife’s birthday) Colt Bradford (Mr. Steady just goes about his business; He’s a big one-week-at-a-time guy) Justin Eppenbrock (he has the Par 3 hole in his Augusta, GA yard; get a good look at how well his turf is doing…scroll down)

Buy! Buy! Buy!

Reports from across the league:

Another week of no rainfall expected but the weather is just right for us!



Great job by @HondaPE_USA & @ECHO_USA. Hydration by @Gatorade, (@SaintArnold Fancy Lawnmower later). Motivation by mental toughness, how you do anything is how you do everything!@OutKickTNML #TNML pic.twitter.com/oD5IK8H0cd — Dave Holmgreen (@CoachHolmG) August 4, 2023

The first @OutKickTNML member gear is officially HERE! Thanks to @CincyShirts The #2CutCrew gear is available for purchase. These tees are as fresh as #Timmy2Cuts stripes!



Message me if you are interested, limited sizes and quantities available! pic.twitter.com/hYbBhnQ5qA — T.J. Bollmer (@Timmy2Cuts513) August 3, 2023

All times Eastern PM

For @OutKickTNML



Anthem: 4:03

Command: 4:09

Green Flag: 4:11



Amazing green mow tonight, rough yesterday. 2 days from The Winston. Installed a flag pole this week and sponsor signage has arrived. Thanks @jamesonwhiskey @BACARDI #Winston and @KevinJames pic.twitter.com/U8jOqJTnz3 — Justin Eppenbrock (@jeppenbrock) August 3, 2023

@OutKickTNML @JoeKinseyexp rain threatened to cancel the night! Got four lawns done without the 15 year old again. This time he's hiking in Colorado. Gotta thank the sponsors @KILLCLIFF @honda_pe @AltraRunning #keepgrinding pic.twitter.com/MNwAmYJPtd — Adam Dolezal (@thedatingdude) August 4, 2023

.@OutKickTNML was an Easy W today in the Burgh. pic.twitter.com/5KgdQT43Zw — TheTelTitan (@tel_titan) August 4, 2023

The return to @OutKickTNML regular schedule…



📆 Rookie Season: W15

🆚 Full Yard

🏟️ Mt. Zion

⏰ 9:00a

☀️ 74°

🌾 “Power Pattern”

🎶 TNML on Spotify

📊 below

📺 👇



Sponsors:

217 ALZ Wiffleball Classic@BbqNotorious

MTZ Auto Express

Tuskegee/Auburn Naval ROTC pic.twitter.com/kY43bXYNjI — Fink (@dustfink) August 3, 2023

@OutKickTNML Major upgrade announcement from the 401! My buddy just bought a nice zero turn, and sold me his MINT 28" Snapper – Forrest Gump edition, full bagger included, 100% USA-Made, circa 2014! Gonna take some work to develop the new pattern, but well worth it… pic.twitter.com/ZtWd2cFzQw — RI_Bred (@Sweetd8943) August 3, 2023

• Indy Daryl writes:

Me all day:

“I’ll get to it this afternoon”

Coming home from the gym:

“Oh my goodness I forgot it’s Thursday, I need to mow but I’ll wait till it isn’t so hot”

After finishing up work:

“Ugh, I’ll do it after I finish my book”

After getting the dinner dishes cleaned:

“I’ll do it in a little bit”

After reading bedtime stories:

“Maybe I’ll just do it Saturday”

And then I finally sacked up and just put my f’ing shoes on and mowed the f’ing lawn!

I was treated to a wonderful sunset as I finished up in the dusk on this wonderfully temperate league night. Hope you didn’t battle the mental struggles I did!

Happy League Night @OutKickTNML! Joe, enjoy your time away from computers. You've earned it for the community you've built here. Milo gets a dog "beer" too. pic.twitter.com/OdKUjd0v5r — Bill Husker HopHead (@luhmanbrewingco) August 4, 2023

• Sean C. in Granger, IN writes:

Well, the news came in last Friday……my 25+ year old Murray riding mower is headed to the big lawn in the sky. A few weeks back it just “seized” while running. The sound it made was liken to when Large Marge described the “worst accident she’d even seen”, like “a garbage truck…… falling off the Empire State Building”. Shout out to Pee Wee Herman. RIP!

It had a good run. I picked it up at an estate sale when I moved in to my current house in 2016. I paid $450 for it, and it was meant to be a placeholder until I got settled and figured out what I needed. But I’m not a frivolous person. If it worked, why buy something new? Almost 8 full seasons, and now it’s time to move on. Pour one out for Old Murray! I’ll keep you posted on my adventures for a replacement. In the meantime, I’ll continue to push mow (self-propelling of course) until the end of the season, or at least until I find a good deal. No worries here, I can use the exercise.

Addressing the actual mowing for the week, though walking it takes much longer, I do like how the yard looks. Tighter lines gives it a nice clean look. And I replaced the blade on my edger. It got such a deep cut that dirt was caked on my shoes and lower legs. I saw Jim Allen’s submission last week about the edging and it motivated me. I’m not trying to play the “one up” game, I’ve just taken pride in my edging more and more since I’ve had the house I’m currently in.

I appreciate the guys who care about a good edge, particularly in the neighborhoods. I remember edging growing up, using that wooden-handled manual edger with a loose wheel. It was the worst. Even with gloves on I’d get blisters. Now, with the power of Echo, it’s fun!

@OutKickTNML Took a day off from league Play to hit Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio with the family at the roller coaster capital of the world. Great mowing day to everyone in the league. pic.twitter.com/JweDVtyFzn — Jim Dobbins (@BigD44011) August 3, 2023

• Beau in Toledo writes:

I feel like a failure… I only got 2 mows in tonight, despite a 3-mow Thursday prediction… Long day at work, coupled with the fact that I may or may not have stayed up too late on a school night last night… I’ll take the L on this one.

Gotta own it.

Either way, I put down Stripes tonight… Main Maumee Yard got a 3.5 inch cut, down from 3.75, about 2 weeks ago… the laydown when it grows to 6 or 7 within a week needed a tweak… the laydown(Grass being too long, laying on itself, trapping badJu-Ju) is creating a disease factor, which prompted a deck height change, and it seems to be working…

Keeping fingers crossed.

Take note, #TNM, Brethren.

Anywho, off to bed…

Have a Great Weekend!!!

Go big or go home today fellas! @OutKickTNML Got out the @MF_EAME tractor and brush hog for some serious mowing. Can anyone who can match that diesel power? Bring it! Finish mow with the ZT. Sponsor beer is @foundersbrewing dirty bastard scotch ale. More to come next week pic.twitter.com/6cppIOthxL — kavankv290 (@kavankv290) August 4, 2023

⁦@OutKickTNML⁩ Another interesting post mow convo this time with my old school uncle UNC: What the hell happened in your front yard? Did you mow drunk? ME: No.Thought I’d try squiggles. UNC: Good God! pic.twitter.com/4sPVVjz3f0 — Mike Freshwater (@mikefreshwater) August 4, 2023

@OutKickTNML Finished up late, still struggling with scheduling and tonight with battery troubles. Thanks to @TheToroCompany, @Crocs , and @noco for the assist. Mowing shoe modeling provided by my son pic.twitter.com/3dfHBAcQ5J — J T (@Pieguy42) August 4, 2023

What the 🦆 – you start putting down the lawn lines and boom, you have quackers protesting by their free food? What is this country coming to? Well, nothing beats a 🦌! This diesel is boss but not 😎 enough to keep up with @GatorTim16 @OutKickTNML 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/osY6mJAEC1 — Diablo USAF™ (@StevenMasterson) August 3, 2023

• Matt in Nashville writes:

We had serious threat of a rainout for a lot of the morning and early afternoon, but thankfully we got the best of both worlds with some nice moisture for the greenery and a dry enough night for a quality mow.

The turf is coming along nicely with the in-ground irrigation going full throttle, and the weeds are on the retreat. Stripes are looking good, and we’re ready for the stretch run.

Also, have to thank my two assists tonight, Sweetwater Brewery in ATL and an amazing find I got that I recommend to everyone who gets outside to DO HARD THINGS in the summer: a relatively inexpensive, battery-powered misting fan that sits on a five gallon bucket (used a Lowes one since it matches color) and blasts out cool, misty air for me on League nights, my kids on playground/sports days outside, and everyone when we have an outdoor gathering. Money well spent.

Here’s hoping everyone stays strong in the Dog Days. Mow like champions fellas and ladies.

Beer fridge fail mow night. No video montage, no ranking, #daybyday. @OutKickTNML @luhmanbrewingco



Vibes are up in the garage tonight with my crew. pic.twitter.com/2fLqCtqeop — Adam Wanberg (@adam_wanberg) August 4, 2023

@OutKickTNML Major crisis for my garage fridge. @CoorsLight mountains are not blue. Grading out my edge right now at halftime.



Shade is increasing, the second half weather should be ideal for laying stripes. pic.twitter.com/mTVyU2I1TJ — Adam Wanberg (@adam_wanberg) August 3, 2023

@OutKickTNML Before and after pictures. Thank you to @craftsman and @JohnDeere mowers for the mowing assistance, and to @LibmanCompany brooms for the sidewalk and driveway clean up. pic.twitter.com/2yAvFNqCZY — Ken Peterson (@kedward402) August 3, 2023

@OutKickTNML grass is thicker/greener than usual this time of year in NW Ohio. Thanks to @HustlerTurf for another perfect cut. pic.twitter.com/9YPQsKWcHG — Jon Farthing (@jon_farthing) August 4, 2023

• Tim G. in the 419 writes:

No mow for the third consecutive Thursday – conditions are just too dry. The heavy rains keep missing us in Allen County, Ohio. Took the day to finish mulching the North face of the house though.

Plush in August??? This is a first! Very proud of the way this season has turned out so far! I may not be great at video production but damn I mow a fine yard and that’s all that matters to me and Mrs Diesel! @kherman255 @JoeKinseyexp @OutKickTNML @craftsman @STIHLUSA pic.twitter.com/oD0h1wGPAy — Diesel (@DieselRenius) August 4, 2023

@OutKickTNML No better way to spend a Thursday Afternoon! 93°F and liking Nitrogen mixture @sgfranchise used on the last treatment! Cold beers and green grass go well together! #TNML pic.twitter.com/XAMLmuABKb — Theisanity (@Theis23Aaron) August 3, 2023

A little late because I got busy but another week @OutKickTNML in the books. Grass is looking much better with the rains but have 10 trees that don't want to live. Thanks @MakitaTools for the quality equipment. Now to figure out what to put in place of the trees. pic.twitter.com/Dtzz88t7v4 — Thad Zahn (@tszahn74) August 4, 2023

Proud of the effort turned in by the 111 team at tonight's @OutKickTNML The blades were tall after plenty of rain and a treatment of @ScottsLawn With fuel from @Costco & a bagger adjustment we had a top finish

Thanks to @JLabAudio for pumping tunes by @kiss and @GeorgeStrait

🇺🇲🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/PQ6OblgZnX — Andy Bartsch (@CoachBartsch) August 4, 2023

Thank you to Verneil for taking his vacation time from groundskeeping duties at College of Charleston to do the same for our little slice of heaven – 217 Backyard Wiffle Ball Classic…



Attn: @OutKickTNML pic.twitter.com/SpYfjrU23F — Fink (@dustfink) August 3, 2023

Had to recruit some sheep to mow for me since I’m out of town golfing this week. @OutKickTNML welcomes even the four legged mowers pic.twitter.com/WzfUIar7wR — Jason Doan (@jdubs678) August 4, 2023

@OutKickTNML taking the week off. Only grass around here is wet and stinky. #NorthCaptivaIsland pic.twitter.com/NL1bMxx09R — Chris Burns (@chris_burns65) August 4, 2023