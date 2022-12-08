Raiders Have Clear Health Advantage In Thursday Night Football Matchup With Rams

Raiders at Rams brings a clear advantage and a likely home-field fan advantage for the visitors. With the Super Bowl hangover and playoff elimination for the Rams, the Raiders fans will snatch up seats to welcome their team back to their former home of Los Angeles.

The Monday injury analysis proved to be correct with an easy under and close game but those “picks” don’t count towards the record of five weekly selections that stands at +17 (39-22-4) against the spread on the season.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford is done for the season and his career is in jeopardy as well with a spinal cord contusion and potential neck surgery looming.

A clear health advantage for Thursday night’s game with the Raiders team, offense (run/pass) and defense (run/pass) all “green” against a Rams club that is all “red or yellow.”

RAIDERS -6.5 @ RAMS

The Raiders line was -4.5 and Sunday at 8:09 p.m. PT Sports Injury Central advised to take that. Given the clear health advantage, -6.5 is still favorable.

The Rams starting QB is up in the air with John Wolford limited and questionable with a neck injury which means Bryce Perkins may make another start. Two top receivers and three out of five offensive linemen are also missing, although center Brian Allen is back. During their current six-game losing streak, the Rams have struggled to score points, surpassing 20 just one time.

The Raiders run game and Josh Jacobs is set up for success. The Rams miss Aaron Donald and A’Shawn Robinson meaning 2/3 of the defensive line is out. Davante Adams is healthy and always dangerous and, with Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller still out, Adams may get more targets. Las Vegas is on the edge of the playoffs and need this win.

Always use your own judgement but when the health advantage matches your own assessment, one might consider increasing your wager. That might be the case here.

Let’s home for a fun game and some winners.