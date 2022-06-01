Three-Time PGA Champ Bart Bryant Dead At 59; Died In Car Accident

Three-time PGA Tour champion Bart Bryant died at the age of 59 on Tuesday after being involved in a car accident.

The incident occurred while Bryant and his wife were driving from Atlanta to Florida, en route to their residence in Winter Garden.

The PGA TOUR Champions family is mourning the tragic passing of Bart Bryant.



He was a champion on and off the course and will be dearly missed by many. — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) June 1, 2022

Tributes poured in for the former champ, who led a tremendous year in 2005 as winner of both the PGA Tour and Memorial Tournament — also besting Tiger Woods, at his zenith. Bryant shot six over Woods, nailing a record 62 in the first round of the Tour at East Lake for the improbable win.

PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan released a statement on Wednesday regarding the late golfer.

“The PGA Tour is saddened by the tragic passing of Bart Bryant, and our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time,” Monahan said.

“The Bryants have been a part of the PGA Tour family for over four decades, and we are grateful for the impact and legacy he made on our organization and countless communities. Bart will be dearly missed.”

As noted by the Tour, Bryant is survived by his wife Donna, daughters Kristen and Michelle and his stepchildren. His brother, Brad Bryant, is a former PGA Tour champ.

“I certainly don’t put myself in the same category as Retief (Goosen) and Vijay (Singh) and Davis Love and Tiger Woods. I mean, these guys are the elite players in the world. …

“But I have found out that if I’m on top of my game under the right conditions, I definitely can compete with these guys,” Bryant once said, which encapsulated the player’s perseverance and humility throughout a solid career.

