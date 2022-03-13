Three Destinations Emerge For Free-Agent WR Allen Robinson

Videos by OutKick

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson is steps closer toward playing for a new team.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, three teams have emerged as strong suitors for Robinson.

Jets, Lions and Raiders among teams who could be “in the mix” to sign WR Allen Robinson (per @RapSheet). Browns are also a team to watch.https://t.co/hTezguskmk pic.twitter.com/mzP8K0BU9v — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 13, 2022

The New York Jets, Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders were the newly named teams in the running for Robinson, as of Sunday’s report. Cleveland was also mentioned as an interested team.

Robinson’s free-agent status comes after struggling to find an agreement with the Bears on an extension.

A drawn-out negotiation timeline between the Bears and Robinson last offseason became a sign of an eventual split; compounded by his franchise tagging when no extension was reached.

Between 2019-2020, Robinson caught for over 1,100+ yards with the Chicago Bears. Before arriving for the Matt Nagy regime, Robinson was a standout receiver as part of the Blake Bortles-led Jaguars offense.

In the 2014-15 season, Robinson caught for 1,400 receiving yards, the sixth-highest total among wideouts that year.

Despite playing through most of his career with inconsistent quarterback play, Robinson’s individual production has made him a valuable target for teams on either end of the NFL’s offensive ranks.

As relayed by OutKick’s Sam Amico, Robinson is also a target for the Patriots.

