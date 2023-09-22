Three Crocodiles Save Dog Stranded In A River In India

Videos by OutKick

A pack of feral dogs chased a young pup into a river in India, where it was left stranded in the territory of three large crocodiles.

But the crocodiles did not harm the pup. Instead, they pushed the dog out of the river, into safety.

“These crocodiles were actually touching the dog with their snout and nudging it to move further for a safe ascent on the bank and eventually escape,” researchers wrote, according to CBS News.

“Given that the mugger was well within the striking range and could have easily devoured the dog, yet none of them attacked and instead chose to nudge it towards the bank, implies that the hunger drive was absent.”

Scientists from the Journal of Threatened Taxa say the crocodiles provided a “safe passage” to the young dog, as photographed below:

The scientists say that the crocodiles, known as “muggers,” have the ability to show “emotional empathy,” which allows one species “to experience the emotional feelings of another.”

“The curious case of a dog ‘rescued’ by the group of crocodiles reported here seems more on lines of empathy than altruistic behavior,” said the report.

Adult male muggers can grow as large as 18 feet long and weigh up to 1,000 pounds.

The study also discovered that the specific type of crocodile has an infatuation with, wait for it, marigold flowers.

The crocodiles can be regularly seen floating and laying around the yellow and orange flowers in order to maintain “physical contact” with the plants.

“Marigold petals are known to have antimicrobial compounds that can help protect skin from fungi and bacteria, researchers said, and given the sewage contamination in the Savitri, it’s believed that contact could help alleviate such issues,” adds CBS.

The report concludes that experts have underestimated reptiles in terms of animal cognition. The three reptiles in India agree.

Cool story. Until Friday.

According to the New York Post, scientists have since put the dog down due to a lack of appetite.

The dog was safer in the presence of large crocodiles.