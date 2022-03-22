Though Ten Games under .500, LeBron ‘Literally Having The Time Of [His] Life Right Now’

If you didn’t know any better, you’d think LeBron James was channeling his inner Johnny Castle, closing out the season by twirling Baby on stage in front of hundreds of talent show attendees.

Following a rare road win on Monday night in Cleveland, James told reporters: “I’m literally having the time of my life right now. The game’s such a beautiful thing.”

Spoken like a man who dances to the beat of his own drum.

LeBron, having 'time of my life,' nets 38 vs. Cavs https://t.co/WXqoKzgNoa pic.twitter.com/pWzc1eQLYM — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) March 22, 2022

James’ take was surprising considering he’s reached the point in his career when each season is considered championship or bust. And right now, the Lakers are a bust.

He and the Lakers currently sport a 31-41 record — good for 9th in the Western Conference. They are 4-6 in their last 10 games and have only ten more chances to improve their record enough to avoid the play-in tournament for the NBA playoffs. But if you believe LeBron, he’s enjoying the ride.

“I couldn’t care less what the narrative about our team is,” James said after Monday’s win. “At my point in my career, I don’t get involved in that stuff. I don’t read about it, I don’t hear it too much. … None of that stuff matters to me, I’m having a blast playing the game of basketball.”

No doubt he’d have even more fun if he and his teammates could find a way to come out of the water and make a deep postseason run.

“We leave everything on the floor and control what you can control and what you can’t you don’t worry about,” mused James.

Though James probably wants to lift another Larry O’Brien before the curtain calls, right now, it looks like he’s just carrying a watermelon.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF