Thomas Detry Ejects Out Of Valero Texas Open Saturday

The say Golf is Hard but Thomas Detry made it look impossible in Round 3 of the Valero Texas Open 2023. This maniac shot an 83 Saturday at the TPC San Antonio Oaks Course, which is a Par 72. That’s 11-over par. Gross.

Thomas Detry’s Round 3 scorecard for the 2023 Valero Texas Open courtesy of PGATour.com.

Apparently, Detry doesn’t listen to my Hot Links golf gambling show on the OutKick Bets Podcast feed. If he did, Detry would’ve heard my betting bro Dan Zaksheske say there are a lot of “out bounds” at TPC San Antonio.

Dan Z knows from personal experience. Once playing this course on a buddy golf trip where he hit a few balls out of bounds himself. Detry might as well have been playing partners with Zaksheske.

Thomas Detry his shot from the bunker on the 1st hole during the 3rd round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio in Texas. (Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

His “Bad Golf Bingo Card” included bunker-to-bunker shots, provisional shots, balls hit into the “tree outline,” and chips from green-side rock gardens. It was horrific. Detry started the 3rd round tied for 7th and is now 70th after “moving day”.

Pre-tournament, Detry was +4500 to win the Valero Texas Open, +500 to finish top-10 and +220 for a top-20 placement. I know because, like a moron, I bet Detry and included him in my fantasy league lineup.

I’m the only guy colder than Detry at golf currently. I haven’t profited in a tourney since the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. Granted, I still have a few golfers alive at the Valero. But, it feels like I shot an 83 Saturday.

