This Line Is Getting Out Of Hand

Oregon vs. Washington, 8:00 ET

If you like playoff football, then this is a must-see matchup for you. We’ve seen a ton of good football teams this year and a lot of big games, but few are going to have more on the line for the programs than this matchup between the Oregon Ducks and the Washington Huskies. Not only is this game for the Pac-12 Championship, it will have implications for the Heisman and the National Championship race.

Oregon comes into this game with the rank of fifth best in the nation, but many would argue they deserve higher than that. They are 11-1 overall, and 8-1 in conference. Their one loss, well, that came at the hands of their opponent for tonight’s game. Earlier in the season, they lost to the Huskies, in Washington, 36-33. That is the most points the Oregon defense has allowed this season. Most of the success the Ducks have experienced this season is a result of the superb year that Bo Nix has put together. However, it really isn’t fair to give him all of the credit as this defense has been very strong. Can they compete with the Georgia and Michigan defenses? I’d say probably not, but Oregon is certainly a complete team. Since their loss to Washington, they have reeled off six straight wins and only one of them was a reasonably close game. Nix has put up over 350 passing yards in four straight contests. The offense is rolling, the defense has to be ready for a rematch. And, yes, it was a loss the first time, but it was close. The game ended on a missed field goal from Oregon, so this really was a tight matchup.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 14: Bo Nix #10 of the Oregon Ducks celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium on October 14, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

So, why the hell is Oregon favored by 9.5 points right now? Well, part of it has to be that the first game with Washington was in Washington. Sure, the Huskies are the home team, but the game is being played at a neutral site – Las Vegas – so there really isn’t an advantage there. There is no doubt Nix is having a great year, but so is Washtington’s quarterback, Michael Penix Jr. For the season, Penix has only seven fewer yards and five fewer touchdowns then Nix. He has been more turnover prone with eight interceptions to Nix’s two, but the campaign has been very strong for both of these players. The Ducks have been beating the crap out of everyone, but the Huskies are essentially escaping with victories. The game prior to Oregon was against Arizona, they won by seven. Here are the next margins of victory for the Huskies (from Arizona to last week against Washington State): 7, 3, 8, 9, 10, 7, 2, 3. I wouldn’t exactly call any of those convincing. Now, they played USC, Utah, and Oregon State back-to-back-to-back, all ranked opponents, and two were road games, so it is somewhat understandable having close matchups.

Frankly, I might wake up Saturday and go “The better team won and kicked the loser’s butt.” In this case, the better team, at least according to the book is Oregon. I wouldn’t really disagree with the assessment, but I think this line is getting out of hand. Washington has proven they can at least hang with the Ducks. Penix is a good quarterback and I think he’s getting a bit disrespected with all the Nix hype. I have no choice here, I have to take the points, it is just too many to pass up.

